Artisight to Scale and Advance AI-driven Smart Hospital Platform with Oversubscribed $42 Million Series B Round

News provided by

Artisight

11 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

 A crop of new investors joins existing financiers such as AI powerhouse NVIDIA

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisight, Inc. (Artisight), a smart hospital platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement and care coordination solutions, announced today that it raised $42 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round. Multiple new strategic and client health system investors participated in the round, as well as full participation from Series A investors, including chipmaker NVIDIA (NVDA).

The Artisight platform, which was developed by clinicians for clinicians, marries IoT sensors with deep learning and open integration standards to streamline safe patient care, including virtual nursing. Artisight's HIPAA-compliant capabilities include computer vision, voice recognition, vital sign monitoring, indoor positioning capabilities and actionable analytics reports. Leveraging these seamlessly integrated capabilities reduces clinicians' documentation and coordination burden, increases their time for direct patient care, reduces administrative costs, and supports better patient outcomes and satisfaction.

"Our Series B round, which was oversubscribed by 2.4x, provides further validation of the results we have delivered for over 100 hospitals, evidenced by the fact that many of them are also investors," said Artisight co-founder and CEO Andrew Gostine, MD, MBA. "With nearly 200 more hospitals undergoing implementation, it was clear we needed to grow to support our emerging client base. Healthcare is in the midst of a staffing, satisfaction and financial crisis. Our novel yet widely adopted approach to helping alleviate these problems has made Artisight the most validated all-in-one platform supporting remote nursing, ambient intelligence, and real-time health system applications."

Providers implementing Artisight's technology are seeing measurable results in the form of superior quality metrics and improved financial outcomes. For example, client Northwestern Medicine, an award-winning hospital system that encompasses more than 4,000 practicing physicians and twice as many nurses, reports:

  • 52% reduction in nursing overtime
  • 89% reduction in falls
  • 76% reduction in nursing turnover
  • Record-high nursing and patient satisfaction scores.

"This success is a testament to our team and health system partners – but the real praise and our gratitude go to the nurses, physicians and hospital staff who have modernized clinical care through Artisight's platform," Gostine said. "We have learned immensely from them as we rolled out virtual nursing with AI co-pilots across the country and look forward to the publication of these results in the peer-reviewed literature."

The company spends 64% of its resources on the development of new capabilities to solve existing and emerging problems. The funding will catalyze another doubling of headcount to keep up with demand for the Artisight platform. Artisight is the only true ambient intelligence platform with solutions developed and deployed in clinics, patient rooms and operating rooms.

"Through the support of our investors and clients, Artisight will continue to lead the AI-enabled clinical transformation that will deliver exponentially greater improvements for health systems," Gostine said. "We are just scratching the surface of what is possible with ambient intelligence—the best is yet to come."

For more information, visit artisight.com.

About Artisight
Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem.

Media Contact
Kim Mohr
Amendola Communications for Artisight
[email protected]

SOURCE Artisight

Also from this source

Artisight Receives Prestigious CHIME Innovation Award with Partner Guthrie Clinic

Artisight Receives Prestigious CHIME Innovation Award with Partner Guthrie Clinic

Artisight, Inc., a smart hospital platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement, and...
Avidex and Artisight Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Virtual Care in Hospitals

Avidex and Artisight Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Virtual Care in Hospitals

Avidex, a leading provider of audiovisual and interactive patient care solutions, and Artisight, a smart hospital platform powered by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.