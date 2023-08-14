Artisse Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered Personalized Photography App

News provided by

Artisse

14 Aug, 2023, 04:44 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisse, a pioneering force in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, today unveiled its groundbreaking personalized photography AI application. The app, set to launch globally in over 30 countries, empowers users to create perfect, highly personalized photos instantly and effortlessly, marking a transformative shift in the photography industry.

Continue Reading
Hyper-realistic photos produced by Artisse's new AI photo application.
Hyper-realistic photos produced by Artisse's new AI photo application.

Artisse's application is the world's first AI-powered tool that empowers anyone to create perfect, highly personalized photos instantly and effortlessly. By leveraging AI technology, the app generates photos from text or visual prompts, offering users the freedom to create unique and unlimited personalized photos in any setting, posture, clothing, hairstyle or facial expression in a matter of minutes.

"Personal photos serve as life's most cherished language - a universal way to foster connections and interactions, preserve moments, and express our perspective on life. Every day, we take more than 2.3 billion photos across the globe. Yet the process of capturing the perfect shot remains complex, time-consuming, and often outside the reach of most people," said William Wu, CEO of Artisse. "Artisse is proud to lead the industry in integrating creativity and cutting-edge technology, enabling millions worldwide to create perfect photos effortlessly."

Artisse, backed by a world-class team with a proven track record from leading consumer application and technology teams, is set to transform the way photos are created for social media. Artisse's revolutionary technology complements and enhances the user experience on existing photo-centric social media platforms, such as Instagram and WeChat, providing a much-needed tool for the creation of unique, personalized photos.

The app launches globally from today.

About Artisse

Recognised by KPMG & HSBC as the #1 fastest growing startup in Hong Kong and #8 fastest in Asia (among 6400+ startups), Artisse Interactive is a leading technology focused AI and blockchain gaming company. The company's consumer application launched in August 2023 to change the photography industry and empower users to create perfect, highly personalized photos instantly and effortlessly.

For more information, please visit artisse.ai or email info@artisse.ai.

Contact
William Wu 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Artisse

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.