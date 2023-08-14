Artisse Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered Personalized Photography App

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisse, a pioneering force in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, today unveiled its groundbreaking personalized photography AI application. The app, set to launch globally in over 30 countries, empowers users to create perfect, highly personalized photos instantly and effortlessly, marking a transformative shift in the photography industry.

Artisse's application is the world's first AI-powered tool that empowers anyone to create perfect, highly personalized photos instantly and effortlessly. By leveraging AI technology, the app generates photos from text or visual prompts, offering users the freedom to create unique and unlimited personalized photos in any setting, posture, clothing, hairstyle or facial expression in a matter of minutes.

"Personal photos serve as life's most cherished language - a universal way to foster connections and interactions, preserve moments, and express our perspective on life. Every day, we take more than 2.3 billion photos across the globe. Yet the process of capturing the perfect shot remains complex, time-consuming, and often outside the reach of most people," said William Wu, CEO of Artisse. "Artisse is proud to lead the industry in integrating creativity and cutting-edge technology, enabling millions worldwide to create perfect photos effortlessly."

Artisse, backed by a world-class team with a proven track record from leading consumer application and technology teams, is set to transform the way photos are created for social media. Artisse's revolutionary technology complements and enhances the user experience on existing photo-centric social media platforms, such as Instagram and WeChat, providing a much-needed tool for the creation of unique, personalized photos.

The app launches globally from today.

About Artisse

Recognised by KPMG & HSBC as the #1 fastest growing startup in Hong Kong and #8 fastest in Asia (among 6400+ startups), Artisse Interactive is a leading technology focused AI and blockchain gaming company. The company's consumer application launched in August 2023 to change the photography industry and empower users to create perfect, highly personalized photos instantly and effortlessly.

For more information, please visit artisse.ai or email info@artisse.ai.

