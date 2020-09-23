Artistry Studio™ Announces The Launch Of Its Zen + Energy Fueled Artistry Studio Skin

"What I love most about Artistry Studio Skin is that it's a line that can adapt to your pace and glows with you, wherever you are," said Kelli Templeton, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway North America. "Empowering women to enhance their natural beauty, rather than concealing it is something we're incredibly proud of, and knowing that the combination of Zen + Energy botanicals is giving them the confidence to tackle their day with ease and effervescence, like a true glow-getter, is a bonus!"

Artistry Studio Skin includes nine amazing products that are everything a glow-getter needs for healthy radiant skin: makeup remover cleanser wipes, cleanser + exfoliator, primer, anti-acne toner, blemish dots, sheet masks, lip balm overnight mask, eye de-puffer + brightener, and CBD facial oil (launching November 18, 2020). This collection is the perfect solution for anyone looking for fun, on-trend, multi-benefit products that fit into their fast-paced, on-the-glow lifestyles. From the botanical ingredients and vibrant packaging, to the innovative formulation and convenience and functionality, Artistry Studio Skin has something to enhance everyone's skincare ritual!

"Anyone looking for a glow-up, meet your new besties," said Mimi Johnson, Artistry Beauty Squad member. "Artistry Studio Skin is packed with products that enhance your natural radiance so you can sit back, relax and glow."

Get Ready for the Glow Show: Artistry Studio Skin to Host Zen+Energy Virtual Retreat September 25 & 26, 2020

To celebrate the launch of Artistry Studio Skin, Artistry Studio is bringing together a mix of industry experts and influencers for a fun-filled two-day virtual event on September 25 and 26, 2020. This Zen+Energy Virtual Retreat will feature lifestyle-focused virtual sessions, lessons and tutorials to get skincare lovers re-centered, energized, connected and ready to let their glow show! All are welcome to join this celebration, as well as enter for their chance to win a complimentary Artistry Studio Skin mailer. To reserve your spot, visit the Zen+Energy Virtual Retreat site: LINK

For those looking to add a little glow to their lives, Artistry Studio Skin can be purchased by contacting one of Amway's Independent Business Owners or by visiting Amway.com/ArtistryStudioSkin. Artistry Studio can be found on 1 Instagram , 2 Facebook , 3 Twitter , and 4 YouTube at @ArtistryUS or @AmwayUS.

About the Artistry™ Brand

Founded in 1958 by an entrepreneurial husband and wife team, the Artistry™ portfolio features skincare, makeup, and holistic beauty solutions that are infused with nature, perfected by science, and personalized for each woman's individual needs. Exclusive formulations reflect the global research, development, and quality assurance conducted by a network of scientists and international skin health doctors from leading universities. The brand has analyzed over 32,000 faces from all over the world to develop product solutions based on each woman's unique skin needs. Artistry™ products are sold through Amway Business Owners in more than 50 countries and territories worldwide.

About Amway

Amway is a family-owned, $8.4 billion consumer goods manufacturer and direct selling company based in Ada, Michigan, USA that is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™ vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry™ skincare and color cosmetics, eSpring™ water treatment systems and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by independent Amway Business Owners. Global sales in 2019 made Amway the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2020 Direct Selling News Global 100. The company's annual sales figure includes revenue from direct selling operations and other business holdings. For company news, visit amwayglobal.com/newsroom .

1 Facebook and Instagram are the registered trademark to Facebook, Inc.

3 Twitter is the registered trademark to Twitter, Inc.

4 YouTube is the registered trademark to Google LLC

