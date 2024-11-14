Artists Push Diorama Boundaries with Unique Blend of Art and Science at Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Using Epson Projectors

Epson Supports Two New Art Installations with Short Throw Laser Projectors That Highlight the Evolution of Local Habitats, Landscapes and Species

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County has restored and reopened a diorama hall that has been closed for decades at NHM in Exposition Park. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the diorama halls, the museum invited contemporary artists to submit proposals for a new exhibit, Reframing Dioramas: The Art of Preserving Wilderness, that re-envisions presentation of context in dioramas. Two out of the three proposals chosen – "The Ever-Changing Flow: A Multimedia Diorama" by artist Lauren Schoth and "Special Species – A Delicate Moment in Time" by artists Jason Chang (RFX1), Joel Fernando and Yesenia Prieto – include video elements. Passionate about sustainability and committed to protecting the environment, Epson worked with the artists and exhibition teams, providing PowerLite® laser projectors to help light up their immersive scenes that highlight the evolution of local habitats, landscapes and species.

Epson Projectors Light Up Two Dioramas at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Post this Two dioramas at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County integrate Epson PowerLite laser projectors to highlight local habitats, landscapes and species.

"Dioramas have a unique power to spark curiosity, inspire wonder and foster exploration and discovery," said Amy Hood, director, communications, Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. "We are overwhelmed by the talent that this diverse group of artists has brought to this exhibit and grateful to them for bringing in support from Epson, a large technology partner who is equally passionate about saving our planet and making an impact through art."

The Ever-Changing Flow: A Multimedia Diorama

Schoth played a crucial role in bringing in Epson for this project. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Schoth grew to have an appreciation for the city's historical landmarks and the forces that shaped its landscape. When learning of the museum's request for proposals that focus on rehabilitation and local habitats, she thought of the Los Angeles River. "With a better understanding of how colonialism and urbanization continue to impact us all today, I wanted to use this opportunity to shine a light on the past, present and future of this great city and how everyone in it is part of its significance," said Schoth. "I wanted to generate dialogue around issues such as habitat loss, climate change, urbanization, and conservation, by telling the story of the Los Angeles River."

After experimenting in projection mapping at Penn State University, Schoth started following online communities with likeminded visionaries. This led her to Sean Mason, chief creative officer at A3 Visual who oversees all projection installations. "The technical perspective of this project really drew me in and how it is changing the ways museums look at displays and dioramas," notes Mason. "Traditionally, low tech has been used in dioramas and I wanted to push the limits with this project. I had worked with Epson previously and knew with its extensive lineup of projectors, they'd be an ideal partner for this intricate display."

Mason worked with Epson to identify the best solutions, ultimately using three PowerLite® 805F ultra short throw projectors to take visitors through five scenes showcasing the evolution of the biome. Aligning with Epson's environmental pursuit and core priority to support artists in sharing impactful stories, this was a perfect match for the Epson projector team. "We're not just providing illumination tools; we believe in the messages behind the artists' passion and drive to visualize their stories and make an impact," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc.

Special Species – A Delicate Moment in Time

After providing support to Schoth, she introduced the Epson team to artists RFX1, Fernando and Prieto who needed projection for "Special Species – A Delicate Moment in Time". A vibrant, multicolored mix of projection, changing lights and handcrafted, animated piñata alebrije (fantastical Mexican folk-art sculptures), this diorama takes viewers through a hypnotic journey underscoring the importance of environment, community preservation and connectedness. Fernando said, "Our goal was to mix traditional art form with more cutting-edge technology to connect with a wider audience, especially the younger generations. We wanted to raise awareness around the consequences and ripple effect of human actions."

Fernando worked closely with Epson to identify the ideal projectors for this installation that involved a tight, restricted space and a variety of challenging surfaces to be projected onto. The projectors also needed to be bright enough to combat light coming in from several spotlights. Pairing the PowerLite L630SU short throw laser projectors with advanced blending and mapping, Fernando was able to fill an ultra-wide curved background while projecting onto static alebrije sculptures, turning an otherwise still diorama into an ever evolving display that captures delicate moments in time. "Working with Epson far exceeded my expectations," said Fernando. "These projectors provided the perfect balance of technical power and ease-of-use allowing me to focus on the art rather than the technology." Amongst the traditional taxidermy displays in the newly restored diorama hall, the "Special Species – A Delicate Moment in Time" boldly pushes the boundaries of what dioramas can be through the union of technology and art.

"When asked to support this group of artists in their mission to raise awareness about California's unique species and the effects of disrupted ecosystems, we didn't hesitate to join," said Chris Teguh, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Projection has the ability to blend seamlessly into different environments and transform any surface into a dynamic storytelling canvas. With projection, the only limit is imagination, and we are proud to offer technology that empowers artists to tell their stories in impactful ways."

Epson is committed to providing a wide range of versatile projectors to support diverse forms of artistic expression. Schoth used traditional projection to display a digital representation of the environmental changes in Los Angeles, while RFX1, Fernando and Prieto used projection to animate still sculptures and appeal to modern attention spans with highly dynamic imagery. These two completely different dioramas in the same exhibit, each with their own projection requirements, are testaments to how Epson projectors adapt and deliver across different environments.

About the Exhibit

The Natural History Museum in Exposition Park's historic diorama hall showcases more than 75 detailed habitats from artic tundra to tropical rainforest. The new exhibit is now open to the public and will run for a year. Visitors will experience immersive installations that call attention to dioramas as a unique combination of art and science that explores biodiversity, ecology, conservation, colonialism, and changing museum display techniques. For more information, visit https://nhm.org/pst-reframing-dioramas.

Reframing Dioramas is among more than 70 exhibitions and programs presented as part of PST ART. Returning in September 2024 with its latest edition, PST ART: Art & Science Collide, this landmark regional event explores the intersections of art and science, both past and present. PST ART is presented by Getty. For more information about PST ART: Art & Science Collide, please visit pst.art. This exhibition is one of two groundbreaking exhibitions hosted by NHMLAC, combining art and science for this year's PST ART event.

ABOUT PST ART: ART & SCIENCE COLLIDE

Southern California's landmark arts event, PST ART, returns in September 2024 with more than 70 exhibitions from museums and other institutions across the region, all exploring the intersections of art and science, both past and present. Dozens of cultural, scientific, and community organizations will join the latest edition, PST ART: Art & Science Collide, with exhibitions on subjects ranging from ancient cosmologies to Indigenous sci-fi, and from environmental justice to artificial intelligence. Art & Science Collide will share groundbreaking research, create indelible experiences for the public, and generate new ways of understanding our complex world. Art & Science Collide follows Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA (September 2017–January 2018), which presented a paradigm-shifting examination of Latin American and Latinx art, and Pacific Standard Time: Art in L.A. 1945–1980 (October 2011–March 2012), which rewrote the history of the birth and impact of the L.A. art scene. PST ART is presented by Getty. For more information about PST ART: Art & Science Collide, please visit: pst.art.

About Epson Projectors

Epson projectors provide unmatched creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences. Using state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional color output and durability, Epson delivers comprehensive projector and display solutions that enhance communication, inspire collaboration and enable visionaries to create immersive experiences across a range of environments, including corporate and education spaces, exhibits and museums, and live events. For more information, visit www.epson.com/liveevents.

