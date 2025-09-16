Epson to Showcase On-Demand Custom Labeling at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Epson Booth to Spotlight Effortless Customization and Streamlined Labeling with Maximum Efficiency, Consistent Quality and Minimal Waste

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be showcasing its ColorWorks® on-demand color labeling solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at booth SU-27038. As industries shift toward personalized packaging, Epson will demonstrate how its ColorWorks printers offer the ideal solutions for businesses looking to create customized packaging with efficiency and precision.

Engineered with advanced PrecisionCore® technology, ColorWorks color label printers provide full-color capabilities, flexible customization and single-step labeling simplicity while consistently delivering high-quality color labels with minimal waste and downtime.

"To meet the demand for personalized and customized labeling, businesses need solutions that deliver flexibility and efficiency," said Connie Kuo, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Innovations like ColorWorks printers are revolutionizing customized packaging, making it simple, cost-effective and creatively versatile while aligning with today's environmental trends."

Epson will showcase how its solutions help businesses easily add on-demand, full-color capabilities to labeling and packaging operations:

Maximized Speed, Minimized Effort: Epson's newest ColorWorks printer, the CW-C8000, will be paired with a label rewinder to showcase streamlined workflows and faster label production, from label printing to finished rolls. This integrated solution can help businesses simplify label production, eliminate the need to collect labels by hand and help minimize the waste associated with tangled or damaged output.

The Label Boost ® software and CW-C6000P color label printing solution shows how businesses can turn every shipping label into a dynamic, full‑color marketing medium and create a new revenue stream by selling ad space on shipping labels. With Label Boost software, businesses can print eye-catching ads with coupons, special promotions and QR codes directly on shipping labels, eliminating the need for extra inserts or secondary labels and making use of existing physical space. Additionally, the Newcastle mobile powered cart will demonstrate how businesses can label without cables in a warehouse.

The CW-C6500A color inkjet label printer is equipped with an auto cutter for easy job separation. Designed for versatile applications, the CW-C6500A accommodates labels up to 8.34" wide and offers customization capabilities for labeling and branding products of all sizes.

The CW-C4000 demo will show the ability to print vibrant, high-quality labels directly from a mobile device, making professional label printing fast, easy and efficient.

The LabelMate Botlr applicator will be paired with pre-printed labels to demonstrate how bottled product packaging can be easily automated, enhance efficiency and help reduce cost.

The LabelMate Botlr applicator will be paired with pre-printed labels to demonstrate how bottled product packaging can be easily automated, enhance efficiency and help reduce cost. Linerfree Thermal Label Station: Epson's booth will also showcase the OmniLink® TM-L100 liner-free thermal label printer. When it comes to extensive liner-free media support, including high-adhesive labels, the TM-L100 is engineered for use with a wide range of devices in virtually any industry, such as hospitality, retail and more.

ColorWorks on-demand color label solutions, engineered with PrecisionCore technology, deliver full-color, dynamic labels with ease, efficiency and exceptional quality. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

