Artivion Announces Presentation of Real World Data from Post Market Study of On-X® Aortic Heart Valve Replacement Patients Treated with Low Dose Warfarin

News provided by

Artivion, Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

Late-Breaking Science Presented at the 37th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced data from its On-X Aortic Heart Valve Low INR post-market study presented in a Late-Breaking Science session at the 37th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria. Real world interim results for all patients confirm that the On-X Aortic Valve remains safe and effective with low-dose warfarin.

Professor Aung Oo, Clinical Lead for Aortovascular Surgery at Barts Heart Centre, London, England, presented an abstract titled, Real World Experience of 510 On-X Aortic Valve Replacement Patients Treated with Low Dose Warfarin. The abstract included at least 1-year and up to 5 years of clinical data on study participants, with median follow up time of 3.4 years. Results show a significantly lower composite primary endpoint of thromboembolism, valve thrombosis, and major bleeding (linearized occurrence rate (LOR) of 2.31% compared to the pre-defined historic control rate of 5.39%, p<0.0001), driven by an 85% reduction in major bleeding and a 73% reduction in all bleeding. Notably, the data reflected an improvement in outcomes compared to the On-X Aortic Low INR IDE Study (IDE Study) data first published in 2014.

Post-Market Study

IDE Study1

Test group
(%/pt-yr)

Control group
(%/pt-yr)

P value

Test group
(%/pt-yr)

Control group
(%/pt-yr)

P value

Major events

2.31

5.39

<0.0001

4.44

5.16

0.539

Thromboembolism

1.73

1.41

0.64

2.96

1.85

0.178

Valve thrombosis

0.00

0.18

0.35

Major bleeding events

0.58

3.8

<0.0001

1.48

3.31

0.032

All bleeding events

1.92

7.07

<0.0001

2.67

6.62

<0.001

Prof. Oo said, "Heart valve replacement therapy presents several post-operative challenges for patients, especially the need for blood thinners and the related risk of bleeding and thrombotic events. These long-term data demonstrate the clinical benefits of a lower-dose post-operative warfarin regimen, further validating the use-case for On-X valves with low-dose warfarin."

"The data presented by Professor Oo validate the safety and benefit of physicians managing On-X aortic valve patients at a lower INR compared to other mechanical valves and reinforce our conviction in On-X as a key component of our product portfolio," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Artivion. "With these data, we are increasingly confident in our ability to gain further market share globally with On-X, the only mechanical aortic heart valve that can be maintained at an INR of 1.5 to 2.0 backed by that recommendation in the American College of Cardiology / American Heart Association Guideline for the Management of Patients With Valvular Heart Disease.2"

About the On-X Aortic Low INR Post-Market Study
The On-X Aortic Low INR post-market study is a prospective, international, multi-center, observational study to assess the occurrence of bleeding, valve-related thromboembolism and valve thrombosis with the On-X Aortic Prosthetic Valve when targeted at an International Normalized Ratio (INR), level of 1.8 (1.5-2.0 range) during a 5-year follow-up period. The trial is designed to compare adverse event rates for patients with target INR range of 1.5 to 2.0 per On-X instructions for use, to rates from the previous IDE trial. The trial consisted of 510 participants who have only an On-X aortic prosthetic heart valve implant. The combined primary efficacy and safety endpoints determine the impact of the On-X Aortic Prosthetic Valve on reducing thrombotic events, major bleeding events, and mortality.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

References

  1. Puskas J, Gerdisch M, Nichols D, Quinn R, Anderson C, Rhenman B, Fermin L, McGrath M, Kong B, Hughes C, Sethi G, Wait M, Martin T, Graeve A, Investigators P. Reduced anticoagulation after mechanical aortic valve replacement: interim results from the prospective randomized on-X valve anticoagulation clinical trial randomized Food and Drug Administration investigational device exemption trial. J Thorac Cardiovasc Surg. 2014;147:1202–1210. discussion 1210-1201.
  2. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Feb, 77 (4) e25–e197

Contacts:

Artivion         

D. Ashley Lee                                                

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 770-419-3355

Gilmartin Group LLC

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Phone:  332-895-3222

[email protected] 

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

Also from this source

Artivion Announces Presentation of Late-Breaking Interim Data from AMDS PERSEVERE Trial at the 37th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting

Artivion to Present at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.