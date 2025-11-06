Artivion Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Artivion, Inc.

Nov 06, 2025, 16:05 ET

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of $113.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus $95.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Net income was $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income was $7.9 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2024
  • Enrolled first patient in ARTIZEN U.S. Investigational Device Exemption trial for Arcevo

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our third quarter performance was exceptionally strong as we made progress across each of our strategic initiatives while delivering 16% constant currency revenue growth. Revenue growth was driven by year-over-year growth in stent grafts of 38%, On-X of 25%, preservation services of 5%, BioGlue of 2%, all compared to the third quarter of 2024. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year stent grafts, On-X, preservation services, and BioGlue grew 31%, 23%, 5%, and 1%, respectively." said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin continued, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we saw continued progress with our market expanding clinical programs. We enrolled the first patient in our ARTIZEN trial for Arcevo, marking an important milestone. In addition, new favorable clinical data from our AMDS PERSEVERE and PROTECT trials were presented in two late-breaking science sessions at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, which further validated the positive clinical benefits of our AMDS technology."

Mr. Mackin added, "We also took strategic steps to strengthen our balance sheet by refinancing our existing credit agreement to extend the maturity date to 2031, secure a more favorable interest rate, and gain access to a new $150 million delayed draw term loan facility."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our strong third quarter performance and continued business momentum, we are raising the midpoints of our full year 2025 constant currency revenue and EBITDA guidance and remain confident in our ability to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $113.4 million, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.05) per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $7.9 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $0.1 million.

2025 Financial Outlook
Artivion is raising the midpoint of its full year 2025 revenue guidance and now expects constant currency growth of 13% to 14%, compared to the previous range of 12% to 14%. The Company expects reported revenues to be in the range of $439 to $445 million compared to the previous range of $435 to $443 million. This guidance contemplates a slightly positive currency impact for full year 2025 compared to 2024.

Additionally, Artivion is raising the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA guidance and now expects growth of between 24% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 21% to 28% previously provided. Growth rates are compared to 2024. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $88 to $91 million, compared to the previously articulated range of $86 to $91 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2025 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses and revenues because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2025 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on November 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13755945.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth and growth drivers, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our anticipated capital needs and capital structure; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; the expected impact on our business of the dynamic trade policy and tariff environment; our expected product mix and business strategy; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; the benefits of receiving IDE approval to initiate our Arcevo LSA pivotal trial; the expected clinical benefits of our AMDS technology as a result of data from our AMDS PERSEVERE and PROTECT trials; our ability to scale our business and expand adjusted EBITDA margins; that our revenues for the full year 2025 will be in the range of $439 to $445 million , representing revenue growth of between 13% to 14 %  compared to 2024 on a constant currency basis; that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 24% and 28%  for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $88 to $91 million  in 2025; and our belief that we will be able to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth.   These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from our 2024 credit facility and the 2025 amendments thereof, the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements, and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; the uncertainty regarding potential unknown or future impacts of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident, including the extent to which we are able to recover against our insurance policies; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

Lance A. Berry

Brian Johnston

Executive Vice President,

Laine Morgan

Chief Operating Officer &

Phone: 332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 770-419-3355


Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income 

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Products

$          87,665


$          71,244


$        253,907


$        215,568

Preservation services

25,723


24,535


71,431


75,661

Total revenues

113,388


95,779


325,338


291,229









Cost of products and preservation services:








Products

27,811


24,412


81,389


72,707

Preservation services

11,182


10,358


32,865


31,243

Total cost of products and preservation services

38,993


34,770


114,254


103,950









Gross margin

74,395


61,009


211,084


187,279









Operating expenses:








General, administrative, and marketing

57,281


50,017


169,650


130,026

Research and development

8,078


6,605


21,869


21,048

Total operating expenses

65,359


56,622


191,519


151,074

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(3,500)



(3,500)


Operating income

12,536


4,387


23,065


36,205









Interest expense

6,119


8,405


21,052


24,535

Interest income

(240)


(366)


(452)


(1,093)

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt



2,664


3,669

Other (income) expense, net

(399)


(2,386)


(8,442)


6









Income (loss) before income taxes

7,056


(1,266)


8,243


9,088

Income tax expense

554


1,022


901


5,964









Net income (loss)

$            6,502


$          (2,288)


$            7,342


$            3,124









Income (loss) per share:








Basic

$               0.14


$             (0.05)


$               0.16


$               0.07

Diluted

$               0.13


$             (0.05)


$               0.16


$               0.07









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

47,233


41,844


44,605


41,607

Diluted

48,775


41,844


45,993


42,621









Net income (loss)

$            6,502


$          (2,288)


$            7,342


$            3,124

Other comprehensive income:








Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax

541


6,333


22,640


2,482

Comprehensive income

$            7,043


$            4,045


$          29,982


$            5,606

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$              73,426


$              53,463

Trade receivables, net

88,112


79,462

Other receivables

9,257


6,431

Inventories

90,547


79,766

Deferred preservation costs

53,711


51,701

Prepaid expenses and other

22,445


19,257

Total current assets

337,498


290,080





Goodwill

254,004


240,958

Acquired technology, net

126,491


128,051

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

38,883


39,726

Property and equipment, net

40,711


36,403

Other intangibles, net

30,342


28,332

Deferred tax assets, net

601


1,068

Other long-term assets

29,132


24,483

Total assets

$            857,662


$            789,101





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$              16,496


$              17,971

Accrued compensation

17,609


18,342

Accrued expenses

12,202


11,834

Accrued interest

5,590


8,170

Taxes payable

2,068


2,934

Accrued procurement fees

3,009


1,704

Current portion of contingent consideration

18,730


Current maturities of operating leases

5,082


4,489

Current portion of finance lease obligations

716


601

Current portion of long-term debt


195

Other current liabilities

4,334


583

Total current liabilities

85,836


66,823





Long-term debt, net

214,869


314,152

Non-current contingent consideration

36,540


52,880

Non-current maturities of operating leases

38,442


39,988

Deferred tax liabilities, net

21,932


20,183

Deferred compensation liability

9,191


7,977

Non-current finance lease obligations

2,880


2,833

Other long-term liabilities

9,278


8,065

Total liabilities

$            418,968


$            512,901





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued


Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 48,862 and 43,432 shares
issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

488


434

Additional paid-in capital

509,065


376,607

Retained deficit

(53,924)


(61,266)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,287)


(24,927)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2025 ‎and December 31, 2024

(14,648)


(14,648)

Total stockholders' equity

438,694


276,200





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$            857,662


$            789,101

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024

Net cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$              7,342


$              3,124





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

16,701


17,910

Non-cash compensation

20,302


11,499

Non-cash lease expense

3,824


5,860

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

3,779


2,911

Deferred income taxes

(1,484)


(4,187)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,390


(12,170)

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

2,664


3,669

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(3,500)


Other

(7,315)


1,623

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Receivables

(924)


(3,356)

Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(11,563)


(4,791)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,703)


(4,758)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(7,193)


(5,237)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

20,320


12,097





Net cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(11,534)


(9,763)

Payments for Endospan agreements


(7,000)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(11,534)


(16,763)





Net cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


190,000

Proceeds from revolving credit facility


30,000

Repayment of debt

(207)


(211,765)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

9,613


5,285

Payment of debt issuance costs

(1,750)


(10,044)

Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

3,117


Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(1,395)


(1,027)

Other

(526)


(420)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

8,852


2,029





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,325


(130)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

19,963


(2,767)





Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

53,463


58,940

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$           73,426


$           56,173

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             39,585


$             28,643


$          116,028


$             92,936

On-X

26,797


21,478


73,943


61,804

Surgical sealants

18,893


18,437


56,287


53,963

Other

2,390


2,686


7,649


6,865

Total products

87,665


71,244


253,907


215,568









Preservation services

25,723


24,535


71,431


75,661

Total revenues

$         113,388


$           95,779


$           325,338


$           291,229









North America

58,315


49,089


163,677


148,679

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

36,224


30,423


111,982


98,156

Asia Pacific

12,237


10,366


31,582


27,628

Latin America

6,612


5,901


18,097


16,766

Total revenues

$         113,388


$           95,779


$         325,338


$         291,229

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues 

$ In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2025


2024



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange
Rate Effect


Constant
Currency


Constant
Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$           39,585


$           28,643


$              1,583


$           30,226


31 %

On-X

26,797


21,478


263


21,741


23 %

Surgical sealants

18,893


18,437


319


18,756


1 %

Other

2,390


2,686


7


2,693


-11 %

Total products

87,665


71,244


2,172


73,416


19 %











Preservation services

25,723


24,535


(2)


24,533


5 %

Total

$         113,388


$           95,779


$              2,170


$           97,949


16 %











North America

58,315


49,089



49,089


19 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

36,224


30,423


2,050


32,473


12 %

Asia Pacific

12,237


10,366



10,366


18 %

Latin America

6,612


5,901


120


6,021


10 %

Total

$         113,388


$           95,779


$              2,170


$           97,949


16 %


Revenues for the

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2025


2024



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange
Rate Effect


Constant
Currency


Constant
Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$         116,028


$           92,936


$                 859


$           93,795


24 %

On-X

73,943


61,804


32


61,836


20 %

Surgical sealants

56,287


53,963


63


54,026


4 %

Other

7,649


6,865


7


6,872


11 %

Total products

253,907


215,568


961


216,529


17 %











Preservation services

71,431


75,661


(86)


75,575


-5 %

Total

$         325,338


$         291,229


$                 875


$         292,104


11 %











North America

163,677


148,679


(198)


148,481


10 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

111,982


98,156


1,931


100,087


12 %

Asia Pacific

31,582


27,628



27,628


14 %

Latin America

18,097


16,766


(858)


15,908


14 %

Total

$         325,338


$         291,229


$                 875


$         292,104


11 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:








General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$     57,281


$     50,017


$   169,650


$   130,026

  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,952


3,431


3,218


(11,923)

Cybersecurity incident

728



6,421


Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$     53,601


$     46,586


$   160,011


$   141,949



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted
 EBITDA, non-GAAP:








Net income (loss), GAAP

$       6,502


$     (2,288)


$       7,342


$       3,124

Adjustments:








Interest expense

6,119


8,405


21,052


24,535

Interest income

(240)


(366)


(452)


(1,093)

Income tax expense

554


1,022


901


5,964

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,717


6,110


16,701


17,910

EBITDA, non-GAAP

18,652


12,883


45,544


50,440









Non-cash compensation

6,135


3,769


20,302


11,499

  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,479


3,431


1,990


(11,923)

Cybersecurity incident

728



7,157


Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt



2,664


3,669

Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation

73


(2,382)


(7,278)


(29)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(3,500)



(3,500)










Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$     24,567


$     17,701


$     66,879


$     53,656



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows,
  non-GAAP:








Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$     22,262


$     11,455


$     20,320


$     12,097

Capital expenditures

(4,609)


(3,639)


(11,534)


(9,763)

Free cash flows, non-GAAP

$     17,653


$       7,816


$       8,786


$       2,334

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP:








Income (loss) before income taxes

$      7,056


$    (1,266)


$       8,243


$       9,088

Income tax expense

554


1,022


901


5,964

Net income (loss)

$      6,502


$    (2,288)


$       7,342


$       3,124









Diluted income (loss) per common share

$        0.13


$      (0.05)


$         0.16


$         0.07









Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

48,775


41,844


45,993


42,621









Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income,
 non-GAAP:








Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP:

$      7,056


$    (1,266)


$       8,243


$       9,088

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

3,476


3,990


10,291


11,650

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,479


3,431


1,990


(11,923)

Non-cash interest expense

351


546


1,379


1,610

Cybersecurity incident

728



7,157


Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt



2,664


3,669

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(3,500)



(3,500)


Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP

10,590


6,701


28,224


14,094









Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%

2,648


1,675


7,056


3,523

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP

$      7,942


$      5,026


$    21,168


$    10,571









Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted
 diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:








Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP:

$        0.13


$      (0.05)


$         0.16


$         0.07

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

0.07


0.09


0.22


0.27

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

0.05


0.08


0.04


(0.28)

Non-cash interest expense

0.01


0.02


0.03


0.04

Cybersecurity incident

0.02



0.16


Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt



0.06


0.09

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(0.07)



(0.07)


Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.02)


(0.05)


(0.11)


(0.03)

Effect of 25% tax rate

(0.03)


0.03


(0.03)


0.09

Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP

$        0.16


$        0.12


$         0.46


$         0.25









Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to
 diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:








Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

48,775


41,844


45,993


42,621

Adjustments:








Effect of dilutive stock options and awards


1,160



Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

48,775


43,004


45,993


42,621

