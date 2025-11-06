Artivion Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $113.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus $95.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Net income was $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income was $7.9 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2024

Enrolled first patient in ARTIZEN U.S. Investigational Device Exemption trial for Arcevo

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our third quarter performance was exceptionally strong as we made progress across each of our strategic initiatives while delivering 16% constant currency revenue growth. Revenue growth was driven by year-over-year growth in stent grafts of 38%, On-X of 25%, preservation services of 5%, BioGlue of 2%, all compared to the third quarter of 2024. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year stent grafts, On-X, preservation services, and BioGlue grew 31%, 23%, 5%, and 1%, respectively." said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin continued, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we saw continued progress with our market expanding clinical programs. We enrolled the first patient in our ARTIZEN trial for Arcevo, marking an important milestone. In addition, new favorable clinical data from our AMDS PERSEVERE and PROTECT trials were presented in two late-breaking science sessions at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, which further validated the positive clinical benefits of our AMDS technology."

Mr. Mackin added, "We also took strategic steps to strengthen our balance sheet by refinancing our existing credit agreement to extend the maturity date to 2031, secure a more favorable interest rate, and gain access to a new $150 million delayed draw term loan facility."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our strong third quarter performance and continued business momentum, we are raising the midpoints of our full year 2025 constant currency revenue and EBITDA guidance and remain confident in our ability to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $113.4 million, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.05) per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $7.9 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $0.1 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Artivion is raising the midpoint of its full year 2025 revenue guidance and now expects constant currency growth of 13% to 14%, compared to the previous range of 12% to 14%. The Company expects reported revenues to be in the range of $439 to $445 million compared to the previous range of $435 to $443 million. This guidance contemplates a slightly positive currency impact for full year 2025 compared to 2024.

Additionally, Artivion is raising the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA guidance and now expects growth of between 24% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 21% to 28% previously provided. Growth rates are compared to 2024. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $88 to $91 million, compared to the previously articulated range of $86 to $91 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2025 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses and revenues because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2025 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on November 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13755945.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth and growth drivers, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our anticipated capital needs and capital structure; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; the expected impact on our business of the dynamic trade policy and tariff environment; our expected product mix and business strategy; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; the benefits of receiving IDE approval to initiate our Arcevo LSA pivotal trial; the expected clinical benefits of our AMDS technology as a result of data from our AMDS PERSEVERE and PROTECT trials; our ability to scale our business and expand adjusted EBITDA margins; that our revenues for the full year 2025 will be in the range of $439 to $445 million , representing revenue growth of between 13% to 14 % compared to 2024 on a constant currency basis; that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 24% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $88 to $91 million in 2025; and our belief that we will be able to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from our 2024 credit facility and the 2025 amendments thereof, the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements, and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; the uncertainty regarding potential unknown or future impacts of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident, including the extent to which we are able to recover against our insurance policies; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Artivion Gilmartin Group LLC Lance A. Berry Brian Johnston Executive Vice President, Laine Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Phone: 332-895-3222 Chief Financial Officer [email protected] Phone: 770-419-3355



Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Products $ 87,665

$ 71,244

$ 253,907

$ 215,568 Preservation services 25,723

24,535

71,431

75,661 Total revenues 113,388

95,779

325,338

291,229















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 27,811

24,412

81,389

72,707 Preservation services 11,182

10,358

32,865

31,243 Total cost of products and preservation services 38,993

34,770

114,254

103,950















Gross margin 74,395

61,009

211,084

187,279















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 57,281

50,017

169,650

130,026 Research and development 8,078

6,605

21,869

21,048 Total operating expenses 65,359

56,622

191,519

151,074 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (3,500)

—

(3,500)

— Operating income 12,536

4,387

23,065

36,205















Interest expense 6,119

8,405

21,052

24,535 Interest income (240)

(366)

(452)

(1,093) Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

2,664

3,669 Other (income) expense, net (399)

(2,386)

(8,442)

6















Income (loss) before income taxes 7,056

(1,266)

8,243

9,088 Income tax expense 554

1,022

901

5,964















Net income (loss) $ 6,502

$ (2,288)

$ 7,342

$ 3,124















Income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.14

$ (0.05)

$ 0.16

$ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ 0.16

$ 0.07















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 47,233

41,844

44,605

41,607 Diluted 48,775

41,844

45,993

42,621















Net income (loss) $ 6,502

$ (2,288)

$ 7,342

$ 3,124 Other comprehensive income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 541

6,333

22,640

2,482 Comprehensive income $ 7,043

$ 4,045

$ 29,982

$ 5,606

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,426

$ 53,463 Trade receivables, net 88,112

79,462 Other receivables 9,257

6,431 Inventories 90,547

79,766 Deferred preservation costs 53,711

51,701 Prepaid expenses and other 22,445

19,257 Total current assets 337,498

290,080







Goodwill 254,004

240,958 Acquired technology, net 126,491

128,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 38,883

39,726 Property and equipment, net 40,711

36,403 Other intangibles, net 30,342

28,332 Deferred tax assets, net 601

1,068 Other long-term assets 29,132

24,483 Total assets $ 857,662

$ 789,101







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 16,496

$ 17,971 Accrued compensation 17,609

18,342 Accrued expenses 12,202

11,834 Accrued interest 5,590

8,170 Taxes payable 2,068

2,934 Accrued procurement fees 3,009

1,704 Current portion of contingent consideration 18,730

— Current maturities of operating leases 5,082

4,489 Current portion of finance lease obligations 716

601 Current portion of long-term debt —

195 Other current liabilities 4,334

583 Total current liabilities 85,836

66,823







Long-term debt, net 214,869

314,152 Non-current contingent consideration 36,540

52,880 Non-current maturities of operating leases 38,442

39,988 Deferred tax liabilities, net 21,932

20,183 Deferred compensation liability 9,191

7,977 Non-current finance lease obligations 2,880

2,833 Other long-term liabilities 9,278

8,065 Total liabilities $ 418,968

$ 512,901







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 48,862 and 43,432 shares

issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 488

434 Additional paid-in capital 509,065

376,607 Retained deficit (53,924)

(61,266) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,287)

(24,927) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2025 ‎and December 31, 2024 (14,648)

(14,648) Total stockholders' equity 438,694

276,200







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 857,662

$ 789,101

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 7,342

$ 3,124







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,701

17,910 Non-cash compensation 20,302

11,499 Non-cash lease expense 3,824

5,860 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 3,779

2,911 Deferred income taxes (1,484)

(4,187) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,390

(12,170) Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt 2,664

3,669 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (3,500)

— Other (7,315)

1,623 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (924)

(3,356) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (11,563)

(4,791) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,703)

(4,758) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (7,193)

(5,237) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 20,320

12,097







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (11,534)

(9,763) Payments for Endospan agreements —

(7,000) Net cash flows used in investing activities (11,534)

(16,763)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

190,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility —

30,000 Repayment of debt (207)

(211,765) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 9,613

5,285 Payment of debt issuance costs (1,750)

(10,044) Proceeds from financing insurance premiums 3,117

— Principal payments on short-term notes payable (1,395)

(1,027) Other (526)

(420) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 8,852

2,029







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,325

(130) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,963

(2,767)







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 53,463

58,940 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 73,426

$ 56,173

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 39,585

$ 28,643

$ 116,028

$ 92,936 On-X 26,797

21,478

73,943

61,804 Surgical sealants 18,893

18,437

56,287

53,963 Other 2,390

2,686

7,649

6,865 Total products 87,665

71,244

253,907

215,568















Preservation services 25,723

24,535

71,431

75,661 Total revenues $ 113,388

$ 95,779

$ 325,338

$ 291,229















North America 58,315

49,089

163,677

148,679 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 36,224

30,423

111,982

98,156 Asia Pacific 12,237

10,366

31,582

27,628 Latin America 6,612

5,901

18,097

16,766 Total revenues $ 113,388

$ 95,779

$ 325,338

$ 291,229

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues $ In Thousands (Unaudited)



Revenues for the Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2025

2024



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 39,585

$ 28,643

$ 1,583

$ 30,226

31 % On-X 26,797

21,478

263

21,741

23 % Surgical sealants 18,893

18,437

319

18,756

1 % Other 2,390

2,686

7

2,693

-11 % Total products 87,665

71,244

2,172

73,416

19 %



















Preservation services 25,723

24,535

(2)

24,533

5 % Total $ 113,388

$ 95,779

$ 2,170

$ 97,949

16 %



















North America 58,315

49,089

—

49,089

19 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 36,224

30,423

2,050

32,473

12 % Asia Pacific 12,237

10,366

—

10,366

18 % Latin America 6,612

5,901

120

6,021

10 % Total $ 113,388

$ 95,779

$ 2,170

$ 97,949

16 %



Revenues for the Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2025

2024



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 116,028

$ 92,936

$ 859

$ 93,795

24 % On-X 73,943

61,804

32

61,836

20 % Surgical sealants 56,287

53,963

63

54,026

4 % Other 7,649

6,865

7

6,872

11 % Total products 253,907

215,568

961

216,529

17 %



















Preservation services 71,431

75,661

(86)

75,575

-5 % Total $ 325,338

$ 291,229

$ 875

$ 292,104

11 %



















North America 163,677

148,679

(198)

148,481

10 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 111,982

98,156

1,931

100,087

12 % Asia Pacific 31,582

27,628

—

27,628

14 % Latin America 18,097

16,766

(858)

15,908

14 % Total $ 325,338

$ 291,229

$ 875

$ 292,104

11 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 57,281

$ 50,017

$ 169,650

$ 130,026 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,952

3,431

3,218

(11,923) Cybersecurity incident 728

—

6,421

— Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 53,601

$ 46,586

$ 160,011

$ 141,949



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted

EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net income (loss), GAAP $ 6,502

$ (2,288)

$ 7,342

$ 3,124 Adjustments:













Interest expense 6,119

8,405

21,052

24,535 Interest income (240)

(366)

(452)

(1,093) Income tax expense 554

1,022

901

5,964 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,717

6,110

16,701

17,910 EBITDA, non-GAAP 18,652

12,883

45,544

50,440















Non-cash compensation 6,135

3,769

20,302

11,499 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,479

3,431

1,990

(11,923) Cybersecurity incident 728

—

7,157

— Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

2,664

3,669 Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation 73

(2,382)

(7,278)

(29) Gain from sale of non-financial assets (3,500)

—

(3,500)

—















Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 24,567

$ 17,701

$ 66,879

$ 53,656



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows,

non-GAAP:













Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 22,262

$ 11,455

$ 20,320

$ 12,097 Capital expenditures (4,609)

(3,639)

(11,534)

(9,763) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ 17,653

$ 7,816

$ 8,786

$ 2,334

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP:













Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,056

$ (1,266)

$ 8,243

$ 9,088 Income tax expense 554

1,022

901

5,964 Net income (loss) $ 6,502

$ (2,288)

$ 7,342

$ 3,124















Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ 0.16

$ 0.07















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 48,775

41,844

45,993

42,621















Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income,

non-GAAP:













Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP: $ 7,056

$ (1,266)

$ 8,243

$ 9,088 Adjustments:













Amortization expense 3,476

3,990

10,291

11,650 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,479

3,431

1,990

(11,923) Non-cash interest expense 351

546

1,379

1,610 Cybersecurity incident 728

—

7,157

— Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

2,664

3,669 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (3,500)

—

(3,500)

— Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 10,590

6,701

28,224

14,094















Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 2,648

1,675

7,056

3,523 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 7,942

$ 5,026

$ 21,168

$ 10,571















Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted

diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ 0.16

$ 0.07 Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.07

0.09

0.22

0.27 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 0.05

0.08

0.04

(0.28) Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04 Cybersecurity incident 0.02

—

0.16

— Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

0.06

0.09 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (0.07)

—

(0.07)

— Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02)

(0.05)

(0.11)

(0.03) Effect of 25% tax rate (0.03)

0.03

(0.03)

0.09 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.16

$ 0.12

$ 0.46

$ 0.25















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to

diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 48,775

41,844

45,993

42,621 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards —

1,160

—

— Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 48,775

43,004

45,993

42,621

