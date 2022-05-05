Artivion Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Achieved revenue of $77.2 million in the first quarter 2022 versus $71.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.6% on a GAAP basis and 11.2% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"In the first quarter we made great progress on our recently unveiled three-year strategic growth initiatives announced at our analyst and investor day on March 23rd. Year-over-year revenue rose 8.6% on a GAAP basis and 11.2% on a constant currency basis. Constant currency revenue growth was driven by 34% growth in aortic stent grafts and 11% growth in On-X. We also posted, on a constant currency basis, 39% growth in Asia Pacific and 93% growth in Latin America as we continue to expand our commercial footprint in those regions and secure additional regulatory approvals. We believe our differentiated products supported by our global sales organization will continue to deliver strong results for the remainder of 2022," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"We also made progress in advancing our product pipeline, which is expected to drive growth in both the near and longer term. We continue to expect to receive FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot this year. Meanwhile, we have made significant progress with enrollment in our PROACT Xa trial and have made good progress on several other programs that are expected to deliver significant incremental growth beginning in 2025."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $77.2 million, reflecting an increase of 8.6% on a GAAP basis and 11.2% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was ($3.4) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($3.1) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

Artivion continues to expect constant currency revenue growth of between 9.0% and 11.0% for the full year 2022 as compared to the full year 2021.

The Company's financial performance for 2022 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP EBITDA; and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing results exclude (as applicable) business development, integration, and severance expense; depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; non-cash interest expense; loss on foreign currency revaluation; stock-based compensation expense; corporate rebranding expense; and income tax expense (benefit). The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, May 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13728477.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that our differentiated products supported by our global sales organization will continue to deliver strong results for the remainder of 2022; our product pipeline will drive growth in both the near and longer term; we will receive FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot in 2022; the PROACT Xa trial, if successful, and several other programs will deliver significant incremental growth beginning in 2025; and we will deliver year over year constant currency revenue growth of 9-11% in 2022. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timeline; our products may not be able to consistently retain their existing regulatory approvals or special regulatory approvals in order to be commercialized; products in our pipeline may not receive regulatory approval at all or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines; our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be adopted by the market as much as we anticipate or at all; and the continued effects of COVID-19, including new COVID-19 variants, hospital staffing shortages, and decelerating vaccination or vaccine adoption rates could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021 Revenues:









Products $ 57,542

$ 53,345 Preservation services

19,671



17,742 Total revenues

77,213



71,087











Cost of products and preservation services:









Products

17,408



14,911 Preservation services

9,086



8,338 Total cost of products and preservation services

26,494



23,249











Gross margin

50,719



47,838











Operating expenses:









General, administrative, and marketing

38,955



38,638 Research and development

10,128



7,754 Total operating expenses

49,083



46,392











Operating income

1,636



1,446











Interest expense

3,948



4,040 Interest income

(16)



(24) Other expense, net

133



1,931











Loss before income taxes

(2,429)



(4,501) Income tax expense (benefit)

960



(1,363)











Net loss $ (3,389)

$ (3,138)











Loss per share:









Basic $ (0.08)



(0.08) Diluted $ (0.08)

$ (0.08)











Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









Basic

39,850



38,738 Diluted

39,850



38,738











Net loss $ (3,389)

$ (3,138) Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,775)



(10,290) Comprehensive loss $ (7,164)

$ (13,428)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)













March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,408

$ 55,010 Trade receivables, net

54,998



53,019 Other receivables

4,577



5,086 Inventories, net

76,208



76,971 Deferred preservation costs, net

43,964



42,863 Prepaid expenses and other

13,378



14,748 Total current assets

244,533



247,697











Goodwill

247,829



250,000 Acquired technology, net

162,458



166,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

44,365



45,714 Property and equipment, net

37,459



37,521 Other intangibles, net

33,697



34,502 Deferred income taxes

3,489



2,357 Other assets

8,026



8,267 Total assets $ 781,856

$ 793,052











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 9,230

$ 10,395 Accrued compensation

9,571



13,163 Accrued expenses

9,396



7,687 Taxes payable

5,575



3,634 Accrued procurement fees

2,206



3,689 Current maturities of operating leases

3,362



3,149 Current portion of long-term debt

1,622



1,630 Other liabilities

1,875



1,606 Total current liabilities

42,837



44,953











Long-term debt

307,232



307,493 Contingent consideration

47,600



49,400 Non-current maturities of operating leases

43,679



44,869 Non-current finance lease obligation

4,156



4,374 Deferred income taxes

26,373



28,799 Deferred compensation liability

5,766



5,952 Other liabilities

6,721



6,484 Total liabilities $ 484,364

$ 492,324











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock

--



-- Common stock (issued shares of 41,688 in 2022 and 41,397 in 2021)

417



414 Additional paid-in capital

326,799



322,874 Retained (deficit) earnings

(1,414)



1,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,662)



(9,887) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of March 31, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively

(14,648)



(14,648) Total shareholders' equity

297,492



300,728











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 781,856

$ 793,052

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021 Net cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss $ (3,389)

$ (3,138)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

5,881



6,006 Non-cash compensation

3,166



2,480 Non-cash lease expense

1,920



1,758 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

989



1,274 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,800)



970 Deferred income taxes

(2,966)



(4,241) Other

496



787 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,494



(1,291) Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(1,359)



(5,933) Receivables

(1,710)



(3,301) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(3,320)



1,590 Net cash flows used in operating activities

(598)



(3,039)











Net cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(2,239)



(1,502) Other

(469)



692 Net cash flows used in investing activities

(2,708)



(810)











Net cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

2,318



861 Repayment of debt

(694)



(701) Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings

(1,730)



(1,813) Other

(129)



(442) Net cash flows used in financing activities

(235)



(2,095)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(61)



1,088 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(3,602)



(4,856)











Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

55,010



61,958 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 51,408

$ 57,102

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

















(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 Products:











Aortic stent grafts

$ 25,506

$ 20,205 Surgical sealants



15,681



17,828 On-X



14,371



13,095 Other



1,984



2,217 Total products



57,542



53,345













Preservation services



19,671



17,742 Total revenues

$ 77,213

$ 71,087













Revenues:











U.S.

$ 37,735

$ 36,318 International



39,478



34,769 Total revenues

$ 77,213

$ 71,087

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues and General Administrative, and Marketing Expense

(In thousands)















(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Growth Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to











total revenues, non-GAAP:











Total revenues, GAAP $ 77,213

$ 71,087 8.6% Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



(1,629)

Total constant currency revenue,

non-GAAP $ 77,213

$ 69,458 11.2%















(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to









adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:









General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 38,955

$ 38,638 Business development, integration, and severance expense

1,579



(1,470) Corporate rebranding expense

(883)



(15) Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP: $ 39,651

$ 37,153

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to









adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:









Net loss, GAAP $ (3,389)

$ (3,138) Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization expense

5,881



6,006 Interest expense

3,948



4,040 Stock-based compensation expense

3,166



2,480 Income tax expense (benefit)

960



(1,363) Corporate rebranding expense

883



15 Loss on foreign currency revaluation

133



1,886 Interest income

(16)



(24) Business development, integration, and severance expense

(1,579)



1,470 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 9,987

$ 11,372

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Loss and Diluted Loss Per Common Share

(In thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021 GAAP:









Loss before income taxes $ (2,429)

$ (4,501) Income tax expense (benefit)

960



(1,363) Net loss $ (3,389)

$ (3,138)











Diluted loss per common share: $ (0.08)

$ (0.08)











Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

39,850



38,738











Reconciliation of loss before income taxes,









GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP









Loss before income taxes, GAAP: $ (2,429)

$ (4,501) Adjustments:









Amortization expense

4,084



4,260 Corporate rebranding expense

883



15 Non-cash interest expense

456



568 Business development, integration, and severance expense

(1,579)



1,470 Adjusted income before income taxes,









non-GAAP

1,415



1,812











Income tax expense calculated at a









pro forma tax rate of 25%

354



453 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 1,061

$ 1,359











Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP









to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:









Diluted loss per common share, GAAP: $ (0.08)

$ (0.08) Adjustments:









Amortization expense

0.10



0.11 Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate

0.04



(0.01) Corporate rebranding expense

0.02



-- Non-cash interest expense

0.01



0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.02)



(0.04) Business development, integration, and severance expense

(0.04)



0.04 Adjusted diluted income per common share,









non-GAAP $ 0.03

$ 0.03











Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding









GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:









Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

39,850



38,738 Adjustments:









Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

441



615 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

40,291



39,353

