Artivion Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 8% on a GAAP basis and an increase of 10% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

in the first quarter of 2023 versus in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 8% on a GAAP basis and an increase of 10% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis On-X revenues increased 23% on a GAAP basis and 24% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022

Aortic stent graft revenues increased 3% on a GAAP basis and 8% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022

Received notice from the FDA that the PerClot PMA is approvable subject to finalization of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for our recent pre-approval inspection

ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"I am pleased with our first quarter results, as we delivered constant currency revenue growth of 10% year-over-year and remain on track to achieve or exceed the revenue and EBITDA growth targets for 2023 and beyond that we outlined last year. Our strong performance was driven by year-over-year On-X revenue growth of 24% and aortic stent graft revenue growth of 8%, with BioGlue also growing 8%, and tissue processing revenue growing 7%, all on a constant currency basis. We also saw Asia Pacific and Latin American revenue grow 18% and 34%, respectively, on a constant currency basis compared to last year," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong financial performance, we recently received an Approvable Letter from the FDA for the PerClot PMA and expect approval after the report for our recent pre-approval inspection is finalized. Following this approval, we will receive a $14.3 million dollar milestone payment, net of amounts owed to our former partner, and begin shipping revenue generating PerClot product to Baxter. Meanwhile, our recent hires at our German manufacturing facility continue to ramp up their productivity, better positioning the Company to meet the robust demand for our stent grafts. We are also pleased to report that patient enrollment for the PERSEVERE trial evaluating AMDS, a simple, elegant stent graft solution to treat aortic arch disease, remains on track. Finally, we remain confident in our ability to grow our total addressable market by developing our pipeline and expanding our presence into new markets and within our existing markets."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "We believe we remain well on track to meet our 2024 year-end commitments to deliver double-digit compounded annual constant currency revenue growth and achieve adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75.0 million."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $83.2 million, an increase of 8% on a GAAP basis and an increase of 10% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was ($13.5) million, or ($0.33) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($3.4) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 includes a pretax charge of $4.8 million related to contingent consideration for the acquisition of AMDS. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $769,000, or $0.02 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Outlook

Artivion is raising its revenue guidance range and now expects constant currency revenue growth of between 9% and 12%, compared to the previous range of between 8% and 12%, for the full year 2023 compared to 2022. The Company expects revenues to be in a range of between $337.0 million and $348.0 million, compared to the previous range of between $331.0 million and $343.0 million.

Additionally, Artivion expects adjusted EBITDA, as reported, to increase greater than 25% in 2023 compared to 2022, resulting in adjusted EBITDA in excess of $52.0 million in 2023, compared to its previous guidance of adjusted EBITDA in excess of $50.0 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2023 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP EBITDA; and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; clinical trial termination expense; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; non-cash interest expense; and gain from sale of non-financial assets. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures."

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, May 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 862-298-0702 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13737780.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that we will be better positioned to meet the robust demand for our stent grafts by the enhanced productivity of our larger German production staff; we remain confident in our ability to grow our total addressable market by developing our pipeline and expanding our presence into new markets and within our existing markets; and we remain well on track to meet our 2024 year-end commitments to deliver double-digit compounded annual constant currency revenue growth and achieve adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75.0 million." These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved at all or at the levels we had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timeline; our products may not be able to consistently retain their existing regulatory approvals or special regulatory approvals in order to be commercialized; products in our pipeline may not receive regulatory approval at all or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines; our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be adopted by the market as much as we anticipate or at all; and the continued effects of pandemics, including COVID-19 and new COVID-19 variants, and continued hospital staffing shortages could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Products $ 62,291

$ 57,542 Preservation services 20,938

19,671 Total revenues 83,229

77,213







Cost of products and preservation services:





Products 19,533

17,408 Preservation services 9,969

9,086 Total cost of products and preservation services 29,502

26,494







Gross margin 53,727

50,719







Operating expenses:





General, administrative, and marketing 50,365

38,955 Research and development 7,223

10,128 Total operating expenses 57,588

49,083







Operating (loss) income (3,861)

1,636







Interest expense 6,096

3,948 Interest income (75)

(16) Other (income) expense, net (963)

133







Loss before income taxes (8,919)

(2,429) Income tax expense 4,613

960







Net loss $ (13,532)

$ (3,389)







Loss per share:





Basic $ (0.33)

$ (0.08) Diluted $ (0.33)

$ (0.08)







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 40,432

39,850 Diluted 40,432

39,850







Net loss $ (13,532)

$ (3,389) Other comprehensive loss:





Foreign currency translation adjustments 3,616

(3,775) Comprehensive loss $ (9,916)

$ (7,164)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands











March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,773

$ 39,351 Trade receivables, net 62,760

61,820 Other receivables 3,952

7,764 Inventories, net 76,273

74,478 Deferred preservation costs, net 47,415

46,371 Prepaid expenses and other 19,508

17,550 Total current assets 240,681

247,334







Goodwill 245,648

243,631 Acquired technology, net 149,833

151,263 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 41,473

41,859 Property and equipment, net 38,716

38,674 Other intangibles, net 30,807

31,384 Deferred income taxes 2,373

1,314 Other assets 7,542

7,339 Total assets $ 757,073

$ 762,798







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,473

$ 12,004 Accrued expenses 9,678

12,374 Accrued compensation 9,028

13,810 Taxes payable 6,911

2,635 Current maturities of operating leases 3,398

3,308 Accrued procurement fees 2,155

2,111 Current portion of long-term debt 1,620

1,608 Other liabilities 1,698

1,825 Total current liabilities 43,961

49,675







Long-term debt 306,279

306,499 Contingent consideration 45,200

40,400 Non-current maturities of operating leases 40,774

41,257 Deferred income taxes 23,826

24,499 Deferred compensation liability 6,127

5,468 Non-current finance lease obligation 3,582

3,644 Other liabilities 7,407

7,027 Total liabilities $ 477,156

$ 478,469







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock (75,000 shares authorized, 42,366 and 41,830 shares issued and outstanding in

2023 and 2022, respectively) 424

418 Additional paid-in capital 342,883

337,385 Retained deficit (30,749)

(17,217) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,993)

(21,609) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of March 31, 2023 ‎and December 31, 2022 (14,648)

(14,648) Total shareholders' equity 279,917

284,329







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 757,073

$ 762,798

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (13,532)

$ (3,389)







Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,734

5,881 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,800

(1,800) Non-cash compensation 3,341

3,166 Non-cash lease expense 1,802

1,920 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 1,123

989 Deferred income taxes (2,167)

(2,966) Other 754

496 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables 3,540

(1,710) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,014)

1,494 Inventories and deferred preservation costs (3,222)

(1,359) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (6,313)

(3,320) Net cash flows used in operating activities (6,154)

(598)







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (2,238)

(2,239) Acquisition of intangible assets (605)

(469) Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,843)

(2,708)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 2,581

2,318 Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings (590)

(1,730) Repayment of term loan (690)

(694) Other (130)

(129) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 1,171

(235)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (752)

(61) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,578)

(3,602)







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 39,351

55,010 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 30,773

$ 51,408

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Products:





Aortic stent grafts $ 26,150

$ 25,506 On-X 17,656

14,371 Surgical sealants 16,703

15,681 Other 1,782

1,984 Total products 62,291

57,542







Preservation services 20,938

19,671 Total revenues $ 83,229

$ 77,213







Revenues:





US $ 41,333

$ 37,735 International 41,896

39,478 Total revenues $ 83,229

$ 77,213

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues and General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2023

2022



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

rate effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 26,150

$ 25,506

$ (1,238)

$ 24,268

8 % On-X 17,656

14,371

(146)

14,225

24 % Surgical sealants 16,703

15,681

(286)

15,395

8 % Other 1,782

1,984

(15)

1,969

-9 % Total products 62,291

57,542

(1,685)

55,857

12 %



















Preservation services 20,938

19,671

(35)

19,636

7 % Total $ 83,229

$ 77,213

$ (1,720)

$ 75,493

10 %



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Reconciliation of G&A expense, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:





General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 50,365

$ 38,955 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 4,997

(1,579) Corporate rebranding expense 149

883 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 45,219

$ 39,651

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:





Net loss, GAAP $ (13,532)

$ (3,389) Adjustments:





Interest expense 6,096

3,948 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,734

5,881 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 5,452

(1,579) Income tax expense 4,613

960 Stock-based compensation expense 3,341

3,166 Corporate rebranding expense 149

883 Interest income (75)

(16) (Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation (973)

133 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 10,805

$ 9,987

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 GAAP:





Loss before income taxes $ (8,919)

$ (2,429) Income tax expense 4,613

960 Net loss $ (13,532)

$ (3,389)







Diluted loss per common share $ (0.33)

$ (0.08)







Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 40,432

39,850







Reconciliation of loss before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:





Loss before income taxes, GAAP: $ (8,919)

$ (2,429) Adjustments:





Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 5,452

(1,579) Amortization expense 3,881

4,084 Non-cash interest expense 462

456 Corporate rebranding expense 149

883 Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 1,025

1,415







Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 256

354 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 769

$ 1,061







Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per

common share, non-GAAP:





Diluted loss per common share, GAAP: $ (0.33)

$ (0.08) Adjustments:





Effect of 25% tax rate 0.17

0.04 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 0.13

(0.04) Amortization expense 0.10

0.10 Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01 Corporate rebranding expense —

0.02 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06)

(0.02) Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.02

$ 0.03







Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted

weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:





Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 40,432

39,850 Adjustments:





Effect of dilutive stock options and awards 418

441 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 40,850

40,291

Contacts:

Artivion Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President & Phone: 332-895-3222 Chief Financial Officer [email protected] Phone: 770-419-3355



SOURCE Artivion, Inc.