Artivion Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $97.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 versus $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 17% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

in the first quarter of 2024 versus in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 17% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis Net income was $7.5 million or $0.18 per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million or $0.06 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2024

or per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was or per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2023

in the first quarter of 2024 compared to in the first quarter of 2023 Revised FY24 revenue guidance to 9% to 12% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, an increase of 0.5% at the midpoint

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter results as we maintained growth momentum and executed on key operational priorities. Revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by year-over-year constant currency growth in tissue processing of 26% and stent grafts of 19% compared to the first quarter of 2023. We also saw revenue strength across the Latin America region which grew 22% in the first quarter on a constant currency basis compared to last year," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we were pleased to see positive long-term results from the On-X aortic valve post-market clinical study, the results of which were presented at AATS in April. This study showed that the use of the On-X aortic valve lowers the risk of major bleeding by 87% as compared to historic control further demonstrating the clinical superiority of our aortic portfolio."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "In light of our strong first quarter performance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year revenue expectations and remain confident in our ability to meet or exceed our adjusted EBITDA target for 2024."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $97.4 million, an increase of 17% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.5 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($13.5) million, or ($0.33) per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $769,000, or $0.02 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $1.4 million.

2024 Financial Outlook

Artivion is raising the lower end of its revenue guidance and now expects constant currency revenue growth of between 9% to 12% for the full year 2024, compared to the 8% to 12% previously provided. Growth rates are compared to 2023. The Company expects revenues to be in the range of $386 to $396 million compared to the previously articulated range of $382 to $396 million. At current rates, the Company expects negligible year-over-year currency impact on the full year 2024 revenues.

Additionally, Artivion continues to expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $68 to $72 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2024 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; loss on extinguishment of debt; and non-cash interest expense. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on May 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13744600.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our full year revenue expectations and our confidence in our ability to meet or exceed our adjusted EBITDA target for 2024; the timeline for regulatory approval for AMDS and other products; that our revenues for the full year 2024 will be in the range of $386 to $396 million, representing revenue growth of between 9% to 12% compared to 2023 on a constant currency basis; expect, at current exchange rates, negligible currency impact on the 2024 full year revenues; and expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $68 to $72 million in 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions, the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Revenues:





Products $ 71,114

$ 62,291 Preservation services 26,317

20,938 Total revenues 97,431

83,229







Cost of products and preservation services:





Products 23,750

19,533 Preservation services 10,735

9,969 Total cost of products and preservation services 34,485

29,502







Gross margin 62,946

53,727







Operating expenses:





General, administrative, and marketing 30,689

50,365 Research and development 6,946

7,223 Total operating expenses 37,635

57,588







Operating income (loss) 25,311

(3,861)







Interest expense 7,826

6,096 Interest income (374)

(75) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,669

— Other expense (income), net 1,409

(963)







Income (loss) before income taxes 12,781

(8,919) Income tax expense 5,248

4,613







Net income (loss) $ 7,533

$ (13,532)







Income (loss) per share:





Basic $ 0.18

$ (0.33) Diluted $ 0.18

$ (0.33)







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 41,290

40,432 Diluted 47,886

40,432







Net income (loss) $ 7,533

$ (13,532) Other comprehensive (loss) income:





Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,137)

4,621 Unrealized gain (loss) from foreign currency intra-entity loans, net of tax 1,609

(1,005) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,005

$ (9,916)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,118

$ 58,940 Trade receivables, net 74,301

71,796 Other receivables 2,272

2,342 Inventories, net 81,716

81,976 Deferred preservation costs, net 50,151

49,804 Prepaid expenses and other 17,227

15,810 Total current assets 276,785

280,668







Goodwill 245,030

247,337 Acquired technology, net 138,474

142,593 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 42,492

43,822 Property and equipment, net 37,788

38,358 Other intangibles, net 29,506

29,638 Deferred income taxes 668

1,087 Other long-term assets 13,264

8,894 Total assets $ 784,007

$ 792,397







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,378

$ 13,318 Accrued compensation 10,843

18,715 Accrued expenses 15,926

12,732 Taxes payable 2,090

3,840 Current maturities of operating leases 3,214

3,395 Accrued procurement fees 1,418

1,439 Current portion of long-term debt 270

1,451 Other current liabilities 1,691

2,972 Total current liabilities 45,830

57,862







Long-term debt 313,004

305,531 Contingent consideration 46,420

63,890 Non-current maturities of operating leases 42,861

43,977 Deferred income taxes 22,343

21,851 Deferred compensation liability 7,445

6,760 Non-current finance lease obligation 3,268

3,405 Other long-term liabilities 7,851

7,341 Total liabilities $ 489,022

$ 510,617







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock (75,000 shares authorized, 43,224 and 42,569 shares issued in 2024 and 2023, respectively) 432

426 Additional paid-in capital 363,113

355,919 Retained deficit (40,374)

(47,907) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,538)

(12,010) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of March 31, 2024 ‎and December 31, 2023 (14,648)

(14,648) Total shareholders' equity 294,985

281,780







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 784,007

$ 792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 7,533

$ (13,532)







Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,909

5,734 Deferred income taxes 4,299

(2,167) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,669

— Non-cash compensation 3,478

3,341 Non-cash lease expense 1,920

1,802 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 723

1,123 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (17,470)

4,800 Other 644

754 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Inventories and deferred preservation costs (1,380)

(3,222) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,268)

(2,014) Receivables (3,334)

3,540 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (9,216)

(6,313) Net cash flows used in operating activities (5,493)

(6,154)







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (3,611)

(2,843) Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,611)

(2,843)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt 190,000

— Proceeds from revolving credit facility 30,000

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 3,528

2,581 Principal payments on short-term notes payable (1,027)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (9,998)

— Repayment of debt (211,627)

(690) Other (139)

(720) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 737

1,171







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 545

(752) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,822)

(8,578)







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 58,940

39,351 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 51,118

$ 30,773

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Products:





Aortic stent grafts $ 32,103

$ 26,150 On-X 19,681

17,656 Surgical sealants 16,981

16,703 Other 2,349

1,782 Total products 71,114

62,291







Preservation services 26,317

20,938 Total revenues $ 97,431

$ 83,229







North America 50,928

43,244 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 33,588

27,929 Asia Pacific 7,609

7,878 Latin America 5,306

4,178 Total revenues $ 97,431

$ 83,229

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues In Thousands (Unaudited)



Revenues for the Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2024

2023



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 32,103

$ 26,150

$ 748

$ 26,898

19 % On-X 19,681

17,656

104

17,760

11 % Surgical sealants 16,981

16,703

118

16,821

1 % Other 2,349

1,782

5

1,787

31 % Total products 71,114

62,291

975

63,266

12 %



















Preservation services 26,317

20,938

2

20,940

26 % Total $ 97,431

$ 83,229

$ 977

$ 84,206

16 %



















North America 50,928

43,244

6

43,250

18 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 33,588

27,929

805

28,734

17 % Asia Pacific 7,609

7,878

—

7,878

-3 % Latin America 5,306

4,178

166

4,344

22 % Total $ 97,431

$ 83,229

$ 977

$ 84,206

16 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Reconciliation of G&A expense, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:





General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 30,689

$ 50,365 Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (17,387)

4,997 Corporate rebranding expense —

149 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 48,076

$ 45,219



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:





Net income (loss), GAAP $ 7,533

$ (13,532) Adjustments:





Interest expense 7,826

6,096 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,909

5,734 Income tax expense 5,248

4,613 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,669

— Stock-based compensation expense 3,478

3,341 Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation 1,410

(973) Corporate rebranding expense —

149 Interest income (374)

(75) Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (17,387)

5,452 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 17,312

$ 10,805



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:





Net cash flows used in operating activities $ (5,493)

$ (6,154) Capital expenditures (3,611)

(2,843) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ (9,104)

$ (8,997)

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 GAAP:





Income (loss) before income taxes $ 12,781

$ (8,919) Income tax expense 5,248

4,613 Net income (loss) $ 7,533

$ (13,532)







Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.18

$ (0.33)







Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 47,886

40,432







Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:





Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP: $ 12,781

$ (8,919) Adjustments:





Amortization expense 3,867

3,881 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,669

— Non-cash interest expense 580

462 Corporate rebranding expense —

149 Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (17,387)

5,452 Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 3,510

1,025







Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 878

256 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 2,632

$ 769







Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:





Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ 0.18

$ (0.33) Adjustments:





Amortization expense 0.09

0.10 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.09

— Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01 Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (0.41)

0.13 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.05

(0.06) Effect of 25% tax rate 0.05

0.17 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.06

$ 0.02







Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:





Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 47,886

40,432 Adjustments:





Effect of dilutive stock options and awards —

418 Effect of convertible senior notes (5,707)

— Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 42,179

40,850

