Artivion Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Artivion, Inc.

May 06, 2024, 16:05 ET

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of $97.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 versus $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 17% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Net income was $7.5 million or $0.18 per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million or $0.06 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2024
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2023
  • Revised FY24 revenue guidance to 9% to 12% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, an increase of 0.5% at the midpoint

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter results as we maintained growth momentum and executed on key operational priorities. Revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by year-over-year constant currency growth in tissue processing of 26% and stent grafts of 19% compared to the first quarter of 2023. We also saw revenue strength across the Latin America region which grew 22% in the first quarter on a constant currency basis compared to last year," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we were pleased to see positive long-term results from the On-X aortic valve post-market clinical study, the results of which were presented at AATS in April.  This study showed that the use of the On-X aortic valve lowers the risk of major bleeding by 87% as compared to historic control further demonstrating the clinical superiority of our aortic portfolio."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "In light of our strong first quarter performance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year revenue expectations and remain confident in our ability to meet or exceed our adjusted EBITDA target for 2024."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $97.4 million, an increase of 17% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.5 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($13.5) million, or ($0.33) per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $769,000, or $0.02 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $1.4 million.

2024 Financial Outlook
Artivion is raising the lower end of its revenue guidance and now expects constant currency revenue growth of between 9% to 12% for the full year 2024, compared to the 8% to 12% previously provided.  Growth rates are compared to 2023. The Company expects revenues to be in the range of $386 to $396 million compared to the previously articulated range of $382 to $396 million. At current rates, the Company expects negligible year-over-year currency impact on the full year 2024 revenues.

Additionally, Artivion continues to expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $68 to $72 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2024 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; loss on extinguishment of debt; and non-cash interest expense. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward Looking-Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our full year revenue expectations and our  confidence in our ability to meet or exceed our adjusted EBITDA target for 2024; the timeline for regulatory approval for AMDS and other products; that our revenues for the full year 2024 will be in the range of $386 to $396 million, representing revenue growth of between 9% to 12% compared to 2023 on a constant currency basis; expect, at current exchange rates, negligible currency impact on the 2024 full year revenues; and expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $68 to $72 million in 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions, the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

Revenues:


Products

$           71,114

$           62,291

Preservation services

26,317

20,938

Total revenues

97,431

83,229




Cost of products and preservation services:


Products

23,750

19,533

Preservation services

10,735

9,969

Total cost of products and preservation services

34,485

29,502




Gross margin

62,946

53,727




Operating expenses:


General, administrative, and marketing

30,689

50,365

Research and development

6,946

7,223

Total operating expenses

37,635

57,588




Operating income (loss)

25,311

(3,861)




Interest expense

7,826

6,096

Interest income

(374)

(75)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,669

Other expense (income), net

1,409

(963)




Income (loss) before income taxes

12,781

(8,919)

Income tax expense

5,248

4,613




Net income (loss)

$              7,533

$          (13,532)




Income (loss) per share:


Basic

$                0.18

$              (0.33)

Diluted

$                0.18

$              (0.33)




Weighted-average common shares outstanding:


Basic

41,290

40,432

Diluted

47,886

40,432




Net income (loss)

$              7,533

$          (13,532)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:


Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,137)

4,621

Unrealized gain (loss) from foreign currency intra-entity loans, net of tax

1,609

(1,005)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$              6,005

$            (9,916)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands


March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             51,118

$             58,940

Trade receivables, net

74,301

71,796

Other receivables

2,272

2,342

Inventories, net

81,716

81,976

Deferred preservation costs, net

50,151

49,804

Prepaid expenses and other

17,227

15,810

Total current assets

276,785

280,668




Goodwill

245,030

247,337

Acquired technology, net

138,474

142,593

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

42,492

43,822

Property and equipment, net

37,788

38,358

Other intangibles, net

29,506

29,638

Deferred income taxes

668

1,087

Other long-term assets

13,264

8,894

Total assets

$           784,007

$           792,397




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$             10,378

$             13,318

Accrued compensation

10,843

18,715

Accrued expenses

15,926

12,732

Taxes payable

2,090

3,840

Current maturities of operating leases

3,214

3,395

Accrued procurement fees

1,418

1,439

Current portion of long-term debt

270

1,451

Other current liabilities

1,691

2,972

Total current liabilities

45,830

57,862




Long-term debt

313,004

305,531

Contingent consideration

46,420

63,890

Non-current maturities of operating leases

42,861

43,977

Deferred income taxes

22,343

21,851

Deferred compensation liability

7,445

6,760

Non-current finance lease obligation

3,268

3,405

Other long-term liabilities

7,851

7,341

Total liabilities

$           489,022

$           510,617




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity:


Preferred stock


Common stock (75,000 shares authorized, 43,224 and 42,569 shares issued in 2024 and 2023, respectively)

432

426

Additional paid-in capital

363,113

355,919

Retained deficit

(40,374)

(47,907)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,538)

(12,010)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of March 31, 2024 ‎and December 31, 2023

(14,648)

(14,648)

Total shareholders' equity

294,985

281,780




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           784,007

$           792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

Net cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$              7,533

$          (13,532)




Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

5,909

5,734

Deferred income taxes

4,299

(2,167)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,669

Non-cash compensation

3,478

3,341

Non-cash lease expense

1,920

1,802

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

723

1,123

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(17,470)

4,800

Other

644

754

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(1,380)

(3,222)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,268)

(2,014)

Receivables

(3,334)

3,540

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(9,216)

(6,313)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(5,493)

(6,154)




Net cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(3,611)

(2,843)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(3,611)

(2,843)




Net cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from issuance of debt

190,000

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

30,000

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

3,528

2,581

Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(1,027)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(9,998)

Repayment of debt

(211,627)

(690)

Other

(139)

(720)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

737

1,171




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

545

(752)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(7,822)

(8,578)




Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

58,940

39,351

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$           51,118

$           30,773

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

Products:


Aortic stent grafts

$             32,103

$             26,150

On-X

19,681

17,656

Surgical sealants

16,981

16,703

Other

2,349

1,782

Total products

71,114

62,291




Preservation services

26,317

20,938

Total revenues

$             97,431

$             83,229




North America

50,928

43,244

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

33,588

27,929

Asia Pacific

7,609

7,878

Latin America

5,306

4,178

Total revenues

$             97,431

$             83,229

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues 

In Thousands 

(Unaudited)


Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2024

2023

US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange
Rate Effect

Constant
Currency

Constant
Currency

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             32,103

$             26,150

$                 748

$             26,898

19 %

On-X

19,681

17,656

104

17,760

11 %

Surgical sealants

16,981

16,703

118

16,821

1 %

Other

2,349

1,782

5

1,787

31 %

Total products

71,114

62,291

975

63,266

12 %










Preservation services

26,317

20,938

2

20,940

26 %

Total

$             97,431

$             83,229

$                  977

$             84,206

16 %










North America

50,928

43,244

6

43,250

18 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

33,588

27,929

805

28,734

17 %

Asia Pacific

7,609

7,878


7,878

-3 %

Latin America

5,306

4,178

166

4,344

22 %

Total

$             97,431

$             83,229

$                  977

$             84,206

16 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows

In Thousands 

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

Reconciliation of G&A expense, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:


General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$           30,689

$           50,365

  Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense

(17,387)

4,997

  Corporate rebranding expense


149

Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$           48,076

$           45,219


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:


Net income (loss), GAAP

$            7,533

$        (13,532)

Adjustments:


Interest expense

7,826

6,096

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,909

5,734

Income tax expense

5,248

4,613

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,669

Stock-based compensation expense

3,478

3,341

Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation

1,410

(973)

Corporate rebranding expense


149

Interest income

(374)

(75)

  Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense

(17,387)

5,452

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$         17,312

$         10,805


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:


Net cash flows used in operating activities

$     (5,493)

$     (6,154)

Capital expenditures

(3,611)

(2,843)

Free cash flows, non-GAAP

$     (9,104)

$     (8,997)
Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

GAAP:


Income (loss) before income taxes

$    12,781

$    (8,919)

Income tax expense

5,248

4,613

Net income (loss)

$      7,533

$  (13,532)




Diluted income (loss) per common share

$        0.18

$      (0.33)




Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

47,886

40,432




Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:


Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP:

$    12,781

$    (8,919)

Adjustments:


Amortization expense

3,867

3,881

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,669

Non-cash interest expense

580

462

Corporate rebranding expense


149

Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense

(17,387)

5,452

Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP

3,510

1,025




Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%

878

256

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP

$      2,632

$         769




Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:


Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP:

$        0.18

$      (0.33)

Adjustments:


Amortization expense

0.09

0.10

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.09

Non-cash interest expense

0.01

0.01

Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense

(0.41)

0.13

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

0.05

(0.06)

Effect of 25% tax rate

0.05

0.17

Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP

$        0.06

$        0.02




Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:


Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

47,886

40,432

Adjustments:


Effect of dilutive stock options and awards


418

Effect of convertible senior notes

(5,707)

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

42,179

40,850

