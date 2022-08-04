Artivion Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $80.3 million in the second quarter 2022 versus $76.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 6% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

in the second quarter 2022 versus in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 6% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis Enrolled first patients in U.S. AMDS clinical trial, PERSEVERE

Completed on-site facility inspections for BioGlue CE Mark renewal

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"During the second quarter we made substantial progress on each of our key three-year strategic growth initiatives. We delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 6% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. These results were driven primarily by 23% growth in aortic stent graft revenue and 12% growth in On-X revenue, both on a constant currency basis. We also executed internationally, delivering 38% revenue growth on a constant currency basis in Asia Pacific and 59% revenue growth in Latin America. In those regions, we continue to work to further expand our commercial footprint and secure additional regulatory approvals. Importantly, we grew revenue 10% year-over-year on a constant currency basis through the first half of 2022. We expect our strong momentum to continue through the remainder of the year as we remain focused on executing on our key objectives," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "We also made good progress in advancing our product pipeline, which is expected to drive growth in both the near and long term. We continue to anticipate FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot this year. Meanwhile, we have now enrolled four patients in the PERSEVERE trial to secure FDA approval for AMDS, a simple, elegant stent graft solution to treat aortic arch disease. We also made significant progress toward completion of enrollment in our PROACT Xa trial, which we believe will revolutionize the use of mechanical heart valves in the United States and ultimately around the world."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $80.3 million, reflecting an increase of 6% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was ($4.3) million, or ($0.11) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($2.2) million, or ($0.06) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was ($1.3) million, or ($0.03) per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $3.8 million.

2022 Financial Outlook

Artivion continues to expect constant currency revenue growth of between 9% and 11% for the full year 2022 as compared to the full year 2021.

The Company's financial performance for 2022 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP EBITDA; and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; and non-cash interest expense. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13730843.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that we expect our strong momentum to continue through the remainder of the year as we remain focused on executing on our key objectives; our product pipeline is expected to drive growth in both the near and long term; we continue to anticipate FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot this year; we have made also made significant progress toward completion of enrollment in our PROACT Xa trial, which we believe will revolutionize the use of mechanical heart valves in the United States and ultimately around the world; and we will deliver year-over-year constant currency revenue growth of 9-11% in 2022. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timeline; our products may not be able to consistently retain their existing regulatory approvals or special regulatory approvals in order to be commercialized; products in our pipeline may not receive regulatory approval at all or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines; our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be adopted by the market as much as we anticipate or at all; and the continued effects of COVID-19, including new COVID-19 variants, and continued hospital staffing shortages could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Products $ 58,936

$ 56,076

$ 116,478

$ 109,421 Preservation services 21,404

20,072

41,075

37,814 Total revenues 80,340

76,148

157,553

147,235















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 18,230

16,178

35,638

31,089 Preservation services 9,938

9,457

19,024

17,795 Total cost of products and preservation services 28,168

25,635

54,662

48,884















Gross margin 52,172

50,513

102,891

98,351















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 38,983

40,830

77,938

79,468 Research and development 8,648

8,360

18,776

16,114 Total operating expenses 47,631

49,190

96,714

95,582















Operating income 4,541

1,323

6,177

2,769















Interest expense 4,101

4,855

8,049

8,895 Interest income (30)

(18)

(46)

(42) Other expense (income), net 3,770

(1,331)

3,903

600















Loss before income taxes (3,300)

(2,183)

(5,729)

(6,684) Income tax expense (benefit) 959

(5)

1,919

(1,368)















Net loss $ (4,259)

$ (2,178)

$ (7,648)

$ (5,316)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.11)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.14) Diluted $ (0.11)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.14)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 40,031

38,943

39,941

38,841 Diluted 40,031

38,943

39,941

38,841















Net loss $ (4,259)

$ (2,178)

$ (7,648)

$ (5,316) Other comprehensive (loss) income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (14,796)

2,973

(18,571)

(7,317) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (19,055)

$ 795

$ (26,219)

$ (12,633)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands









June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,382

$ 55,010 Trade receivables, net 57,558

53,019 Other receivables 7,995

5,086 Inventories, net 74,318

76,971 Deferred preservation costs, net 44,785

42,863 Prepaid expenses and other 15,390

14,748 Total current assets 240,428

247,697







Goodwill 240,939

250,000 Acquired technology, net 154,866

166,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 42,659

45,714 Property and equipment, net 36,268

37,521 Other intangibles, net 32,470

34,502 Deferred income taxes 9,916

2,357 Other assets 7,318

8,267 Total assets $ 764,864

$ 793,052







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,545

$ 10,395 Accrued compensation 9,732

13,163 Accrued expenses 7,842

7,687 Taxes payable 4,709

3,634 Accrued procurement fees 2,130

3,689 Current maturities of operating leases 3,207

3,149 Current portion of long-term debt 1,590

1,630 Other liabilities 1,891

1,606 Total current liabilities 41,646

44,953







Long-term debt 306,941

307,493 Contingent consideration 44,400

49,400 Non-current maturities of operating leases 42,141

44,869 Non-current finance lease obligation 3,766

4,374 Deferred income taxes 32,609

28,799 Deferred compensation liability 5,154

5,952 Other liabilities 6,698

6,484 Total liabilities $ 483,355

$ 492,324







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock (issued shares of 41,744 in 2022 and 41,397 in 2021) 417

414 Additional paid-in capital 329,871

322,874 Retained (deficit) earnings (5,673)

1,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,458)

(9,887) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (14,648)

(14,648) Total shareholders' equity 281,509

300,728







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 764,864

$ 793,052

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (7,648)

$ (5,316)







Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,497

11,999 Non-cash compensation 6,100

4,595 Non-cash lease expense 3,803

3,575 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 2,177

2,988 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,000)

4,270 Deferred income taxes (1,611)

(4,269) Other 940

2,174 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Prepaid expenses and other assets (205)

(2,076) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (3,653)

(11,712) Receivables (9,635)

(5,454) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (5,677)

(1,166) Net cash flows used in operating activities (8,912)

(392)







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (4,055)

(7,249) Other (939)

205 Net cash flows used in investing activities (4,994)

(7,044)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 2,318

2,321 Payment of debt issuance costs —

(2,219) Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings (1,739)

(1,831) Repayment of term loan (1,370)

(1,405) Other (241)

(603) Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,032)

(3,737)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 310

242 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,628)

(10,931)







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 55,010

61,958 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 40,382

$ 51,027

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 23,833

$ 21,064

$ 49,339

$ 41,269 Surgical sealants 15,967

17,864

31,648

35,692 On-X 16,255

14,726

30,626

27,821 Other 2,881

2,422

4,865

4,639 Total products 58,936

56,076

116,478

109,421















Preservation services 21,404

20,072

41,075

37,814 Total revenues $ 80,340

$ 76,148

$ 157,553

$ 147,235

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues and General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense

In Thousands

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

Growth Rate

2022

2021

Growth Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to total revenues, non-GAAP:





















Total revenues, GAAP $ 80,340

$ 76,148

6 %

$ 157,553

$ 147,235

7 % Impact of changes in currency exchange —

(2,442)





—

(4,071)



Total constant currency revenue, non-GAAP $ 80,340

$ 73,706

9 %

$ 157,553

$ 143,164

10 %



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 38,983

$ 40,830

$ 77,938

$ 79,468 Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (3,101)

3,359

(4,680)

4,829 Corporate rebranding expense 289

47

1,172

62 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 41,795

$ 37,424

$ 81,446

$ 74,577

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

In Thousands

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net loss, GAAP $ (4,259)

$ (2,178)

$ (7,648)

$ (5,316) Adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization expense 5,616

5,993

11,497

11,999 Interest expense 4,101

4,855

8,049

8,895 Stock-based compensation expense 2,934

2,115

6,100

4,595 Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation 3,754

(1,364)

3,887

522 Income tax expense (benefit) 959

(5)

1,919

(1,368) Corporate rebranding expense 289

47

1,172

62 Interest income (30)

(18)

(46)

(42) Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (3,101)

3,359

(4,680)

4,829 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 10,263

$ 12,804

$ 20,250

$ 24,176

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Loss and Diluted Loss Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP:













Loss before income taxes $ (3,300)

$ (2,183)

$ (5,729)

$ (6,684) Income tax expense (benefit) 959

(5)

1,919

(1,368) Net loss $ (4,259)

$ (2,178)

$ (7,648)

$ (5,316)















Diluted loss per common share $ (0.11)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.14)















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 40,031

38,943

39,941

38,841















Reconciliation of loss before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted (loss) income, non-GAAP:













Loss before income taxes, GAAP: $ (3,300)

$ (2,183)

$ (5,729)

$ (6,684) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 3,905

4,238

7,989

8,498 Corporate rebranding expense 289

47

1,172

62 Non-cash interest expense 457

1,004

913

1,572 Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (3,101)

3,359

(4,680)

4,829 Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes, non-GAAP (1,750)

6,465

(335)

8,277















Income tax (benefit) expense calculated at a pro forma tax rate of 25% (438)

1,616

(84)

2,069 Adjusted net (loss) income, non-GAAP $ (1,312)

$ 4,849

$ (251)

$ 6,208















Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted loss per common share, GAAP: $ (0.11)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.14) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.10

0.11

0.20

0.22 Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate 0.05

0.01

0.08

0.01 Corporate rebranding expense 0.01

—

0.03

— Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.03

0.02

0.04 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01)

(0.05)

(0.03)

(0.09) Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (0.08)

0.08

(0.12)

0.12 Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, non-GAAP $ (0.03)

$ 0.12

$ (0.01)

$ 0.16















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 40,031

38,943

39,941

38,841 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards —

554

—

599 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 40,031

39,497

39,941

39,440

