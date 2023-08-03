Artivion Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Artivion, Inc.

03 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of $89.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 versus $80.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 11% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Net loss was ($3.4) million or ($0.08) per share; non-GAAP net income was $2.3 million or $0.06 per share
  • Achieved EBITDA of $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 35% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Aortic stent graft revenues increased 19% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP constant currency basis in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • On-X revenues increased 10% on a GAAP basis and 11% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Received PerClot PMA approval and commenced shipping product to Baxter
  • Patient enrollment in the PERSEVERE clinical trial accelerated with enrollment completion expected in the third quarter of 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our business commercially, operationally, and financially. We delivered double-digit constant currency revenue growth year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter and remain on track to achieve or exceed the revenue and EBITDA growth targets for this year. Our exceptional second quarter performance was driven by year-over-year aortic stent graft revenue growth of 19%, On-X revenue growth of 10%, tissue processing growth of 9%, and BioGlue growth of 4%. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year aortic stent graft, On-X, tissue processing, and BioGlue revenue growth were 19%, 11%, 9%, and 4%, respectively. We also saw Asia Pacific and Latin American revenue grow 23% and 21%, respectively, and 23% and 24% on a constant currency basis, compared to last year," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we also obtained FDA approval for PerClot and, accordingly, received the net $14.3 million FDA approval milestone payment from Baxter. Immediately thereafter, we also began shipping PerClot to Baxter, pursuant to the terms of our agreement. Further, we had strong revenue growth in our aortic stent graft product line, driven by accelerating productivity levels at our German manufacturing facility. We improved patient enrollment for our PERSEVERE trial evaluating AMDS, a simple, elegant stent graft solution to treat aortic arch disease, and we still anticipate completing enrollment in that trial in the third quarter of this year.

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our solid execution in the first half of 2023 and strong business momentum, we are now on a path to meet or exceed our current year guidance, as well as to achieve our 2024 commitments to deliver double-digit compounded annual constant currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75.0 million."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $89.3 million, an increase of 11% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was ($3.4) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($4.3) million, or ($0.11) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 includes pretax charges of $10.9 million related to contingent consideration for the acquisition of AMDS and $5.0 million related to the final payment to Endospan under our September 2019 Loan Agreement with Endospan, partially offset by a net pretax gain of $14.3 million related to the PerClot PMA approval milestone net payment. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($1.3) million, or ($0.03) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Outlook
Artivion is raising its revenue guidance range and now expects to achieve constant currency revenue growth of between 10% and 12%, compared to the previous range of 9% and 12%, for the full year 2023 compared to 2022. The Company expects revenues to be in a range of $342.0 million and $350.0 million, compared to the previous range of $337.0 million and $348.0 million.

Additionally, Artivion continues to expect adjusted EBITDA, as reported, to increase greater than 25% in 2023 compared to 2022, resulting in adjusted EBITDA in excess of $52.0 million for 2023.

The Company's financial performance for 2023 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP EBITDA; and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; non-cash interest expense; gain from sale of non-financial assets, and abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures."

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13739398.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that we remain on track to achieve or exceed the revenue and EBITDA growth targets for this year; and we are now on a path to meet or exceed our current year guidance, as well as to achieve our 2024 commitments to deliver double-digit compounded annual constant currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75.0 million. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved at all or at the levels we had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timeline; our products may not be able to consistently retain their existing regulatory approvals or special regulatory approvals in order to be commercialized; products in our pipeline may not receive regulatory approval at all or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines; or our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be adopted by the market as much as we anticipate or at all. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 31, 2023. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:






Products

$           66,003

$           58,936

$         128,294

$         116,478

Preservation services

23,248

21,404

44,186

41,075

Total revenues

89,251

80,340

172,480

157,553








Cost of products and preservation services:






Products

20,977

18,230

40,510

35,638

Preservation services

10,190

9,938

20,159

19,024

Total cost of products and preservation services

31,167

28,168

60,669

54,662








Gross margin

58,084

52,172

111,811

102,891








Operating expenses:






General, administrative, and marketing

57,241

38,983

107,606

77,938

Research and development

7,418

8,648

14,641

18,776

Total operating expenses

64,659

47,631

122,247

96,714

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(14,250)


(14,250)

Operating income

7,675

4,541

3,814

6,177








Interest expense

6,356

4,101

12,452

8,049

Interest income

(265)

(30)

(340)

(46)

Other expense, net

4,241

3,770

3,278

3,903








Loss before income taxes

(2,657)

(3,300)

(11,576)

(5,729)

Income tax expense

725

959

5,338

1,919








Net loss

$            (3,382)

$            (4,259)

$          (16,914)

$            (7,648)








Loss per share:






Basic

$              (0.08)

$              (0.11)

$              (0.41)

$              (0.19)

Diluted

$              (0.08)

$              (0.11)

$              (0.41)

$              (0.19)








Weighted-average common shares outstanding:






Basic

40,755

40,031

40,595

39,941

Diluted

40,755

40,031

40,595

39,941








Net loss

$            (3,382)

$            (4,259)

$          (16,914)

$            (7,648)

Other comprehensive loss:






Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,826

(14,796)

5,442

(18,571)

Comprehensive loss

$            (1,556)

$          (19,055)

$          (11,472)

$          (26,219)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands

 

June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

(Unaudited)



ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             48,775

$             39,351

Trade receivables, net

64,806

61,820

Other receivables

4,450

7,764

Inventories, net

78,458

74,478

Deferred preservation costs, net

48,302

46,371

Prepaid expenses and other

19,107

17,550

Total current assets

263,898

247,334




Goodwill

245,561

243,631

Acquired technology, net

147,029

151,263

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

40,825

41,859

Property and equipment, net

38,389

38,674

Other intangibles, net

29,966

31,384

Deferred income taxes

3,951

1,314

Other assets

8,242

7,339

Total assets

$           777,861

$           762,798




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$             10,455

$             12,004

Accrued expenses

10,365

12,374

Accrued compensation

12,792

13,810

Taxes payable

10,641

2,635

Current maturities of operating leases

4,037

3,308

Accrued procurement fees

1,744

2,111

Current portion of long-term debt

1,561

1,608

Other liabilities

4,635

1,825

Total current liabilities

56,230

49,675




Long-term debt

306,109

306,499

Contingent consideration

56,100

40,400

Non-current maturities of operating leases

39,989

41,257

Deferred income taxes

19,469

24,499

Deferred compensation liability

6,541

5,468

Non-current finance lease obligation

3,446

3,644

Other liabilities

7,469

7,027

Total liabilities

$           495,353

$           478,469




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity:


Preferred stock


Common stock (75,000 shares authorized, 42,443 and 41,830 shares issued and outstanding in
2023 and 2022, respectively)

424

418

Additional paid-in capital

347,030

337,385

Retained deficit

(34,131)

(17,217)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,167)

(21,609)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of June 30, 2023 ‎and December 31, 2022

(14,648)

(14,648)

Total shareholders' equity

282,508

284,329




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           777,861

$           762,798

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

Net cash flows from operating activities:


Net loss

$          (16,914)

$            (7,648)




Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:


Change in fair value of contingent consideration

15,700

(5,000)

Depreciation and amortization

11,501

11,497

Non-cash compensation

7,279

6,100

Fair value adjustment of long-term loan

5,000

Non-cash lease expense

3,631

3,803

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

2,021

2,177

Deferred income taxes

(8,073)

(1,611)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(14,250)

Other

1,836

940

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

1,607

(5,677)

Receivables

655

(9,635)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,317)

(205)

Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(6,921)

(3,653)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

755

(8,912)




Net cash flows from investing activities:


Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net

14,250

Capital expenditures

(4,029)

(4,055)

Payments for Endospan Agreement

(5,000)

Other

(986)

(939)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

4,235

(4,994)




Net cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

3,558

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

2,581

2,318

Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(529)

Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings

(563)

(1,739)

Repayment of term loan

(1,381)

(1,370)

Other

(262)

(241)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

3,404

(1,032)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,030

310

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,424

(14,628)




Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

39,351

55,010

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$           48,775

$           40,382

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Products:






Aortic stent grafts

$             28,359

$             23,833

$             54,509

$             49,339

On-X

17,946

16,255

35,602

30,626

Surgical sealants

16,566

15,967

33,269

31,648

Other

3,132

2,881

4,914

4,865

Total products

66,003

58,936

128,294

116,478








Preservation services

23,248

21,404

44,186

41,075

Total revenues

$             89,251

$             80,340

$           172,480

$           157,553








Revenues:






US

$             44,425

$             40,953

$             85,758

$             78,688

    International

44,826

39,387

$             86,722

78,865

Total revenues

$             89,251

$             80,340

$         172,480

$         157,553

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues and General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2023

2022

US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange
rate effect

Constant
Currency

Constant
Currency

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             28,359

$             23,833

29

$             23,862

19 %

On-X

17,946

16,255

(72)

16,183

11 %

Surgical sealants

16,566

15,967

(69)

15,898

4 %

Other

3,132

2,881

(4)

2,877

9 %

Total products

66,003

58,936

(116)

58,820

12 %










Preservation services

23,248

21,404

(34)

21,370

9 %

Total

$             89,251

$             80,340

$               (150)

$             80,190

11 %

Revenues for the

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2023

2022

US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange
rate effect

Constant
Currency

Constant
Currency

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             54,509

$             49,339

(1,209)

$             48,130

13 %

On-X

35,602

30,626

(219)

30,407

17 %

Surgical sealants

33,269

31,648

(354)

31,294

6 %

Other

4,914

4,865

(19)

4,846

1 %

Total products

128,294

116,478

(1,801)

114,677

12 %










Preservation services

44,186

41,075

(69)

41,006

8 %

Total

$           172,480

$           157,553

$            (1,870)

$           155,683

11 %

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of G&A expense, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:






General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$           57,241

$           38,983

$        107,606

$         77,938

  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

11,101

(3,101)

16,098

(4,680)

  Corporate rebranding expense

69

289

218

1,172

  Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

160


160

Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$           45,911

$           41,795

$          91,130

$         81,446

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:






Net loss, GAAP

$          (3,382)

$          (4,259)

$        (16,914)

$          (7,648)

Adjustments:






  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

15,270

(3,101)

20,722

(4,680)

Interest expense

6,356

4,101

12,452

8,049

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,767

5,616

11,501

11,497

Stock-based compensation expense

3,938

2,934

7,279

6,100

Income tax expense

725

959

5,338

1,919

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

390


390

Corporate rebranding expense

69

289

218

1,172

Interest income

(265)

(30)

(340)

(46)

(Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation

(797)

3,754

(1,770)

3,887

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(14,250)


(14,250)

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$         13,821

$         10,263

$         24,626

$         20,250

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

GAAP:






Loss before income taxes

$    (2,657)

$    (3,300)

$  (11,576)

$    (5,729)

Income tax expense

725

959

5,338

1,919

Net loss

$    (3,382)

$    (4,259)

$  (16,914)

$    (7,648)








Diluted loss per common share

$       (0.08)

$       (0.11)

$       (0.41)

$       (0.19)








Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

40,755

40,031

40,595

39,941








Reconciliation of loss before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income
      (loss), non-GAAP:






Loss before income taxes, GAAP:

$    (2,657)

$    (3,300)

$  (11,576)

$    (5,729)

Adjustments:






Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

15,270

(3,101)

20,722

(4,680)

Amortization expense

3,806

3,905

7,687

7,989

Non-cash interest expense

464

457

926

913

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

390


390

Corporate rebranding expense

69

289

218

1,172

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(14,250)


(14,250)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP

3,092

(1,750)

4,117

(335)








Income tax expense (benefit) calculated at a tax rate of 25%

773

(438)

1,029

(84)

Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP

$      2,319

$    (1,312)

$      3,088

$        (251)








Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP to adjusted
      diluted income (loss) per common share, non-GAAP:






Diluted loss per common share, GAAP:

$       (0.08)

$       (0.11)

$       (0.41)

$       (0.19)

Adjustments:






Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

0.37

(0.08)

0.50

(0.12)

Effect of 25% tax rate

0.03

0.05

0.20

0.08

Amortization expense

0.09

0.10

0.19

0.20

Non-cash interest expense

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

0.01


0.01

Corporate rebranding expense


0.01

0.01

0.03

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.10)

(0.03)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(0.34)


(0.34)

Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share, non-GAAP

$        0.06

$       (0.03)

$        0.08

$       (0.01)








Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
     GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding,
     non-GAAP:






Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

40,755

40,031

40,595

39,941

Adjustments:






Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

419


444

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

41,174

40,031

41,039

39,941

Contacts:

Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

        D. Ashley Lee

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President &

Phone:  332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 770-419-3355

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

Also from this source

Artivion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Artivion Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.