Artivion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Artivion, Inc.

Aug 08, 2024, 16:05 ET

Second Quarter Highlights: 

  • Achieved revenue of $98.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $89.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 10% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis
  • Net loss was ($2.1) million or ($0.05) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $2.9 million or $0.07 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 35% to $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Raised FY24 revenue guidance to 10% to 12% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, an increase of 0.5% at the midpoint
  • Raised FY24 adjusted EBITDA guidance to 28% to 34% year-over-year growth, an increase of 1% at the midpoint

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"In the second quarter, we continued to make substantial progress on our strategic growth initiatives to drive sustained and profitable growth, and we further solidified our position as the leader in the aortic disease space. Revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by year-over-year constant currency growth in On-X of 15% and stent grafts of 13%, both compared to the second quarter of 2023. We also saw continued revenue strength across Latin America and Asia Pacific, which grew 25% and 15%, respectively, in the second quarter on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year. In addition to our strong revenue performance, adjusted EBITDA grew 35% this quarter, demonstrating our ability to scale the business and continue to expand adjusted EBITDA margins," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our second quarter performance, we are raising our full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2024."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $98.0 million, an increase of 10% on both a GAAP basis and constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was ($2.1) million, or ($0.05) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($3.4) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.9 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $0.9 million.

2024 Financial Outlook
Artivion is raising its revenue guidance range and now expects constant currency revenue growth of between 10% to 12% for the full year 2024, compared to the 9% to 12% previously provided.  Growth rates are compared to 2023. The Company expects revenues to be in the range of $388 to $396 million compared to the previously articulated range of $386 to $396 million. At current rates, the Company expects negligible year-over-year currency impact on the full year 2024 revenues.

Additionally, Artivion is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance range and now expects growth of between 28% and 34% for the full year 2024, compared to the 26% to 34% previously provided. Growth rates are compared to 2023. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $69 to $72 million compared to the previously articulated range of $68 to $72 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2024 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, corporate rebranding expense, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and non-cash interest expense. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on August 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13746922.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward Looking-Statements 
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our full year revenue expectations and our confidence in our ability to meet or exceed our adjusted EBITDA target for 2024; the timeline for regulatory approval for AMDS and other products; that our revenues for the full year 2024 will be in the range of $388 and $396 million, representing revenue growth of between 10% to 12% compared to 2023 on a constant currency basis; expect, at current exchange rates, negligible currency impact on the 2024 full year revenues; and expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 28% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $69 to $72 million in 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions, the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
In Thousands, Except Per Share Data
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:






Products

$           73,210

$           66,003

$         144,324

$         128,294

Preservation services

24,809

23,248

51,126

44,186

Total revenues

98,019

89,251

195,450

172,480








Cost of products and preservation services:






Products

24,545

20,977

48,295

40,510

Preservation services

10,150

10,190

20,885

20,159

Total cost of products and preservation services

34,695

31,167

69,180

60,669








Gross margin

63,324

58,084

126,270

111,811








Operating expenses:






General, administrative, and marketing

49,320

57,241

80,009

107,606

Research and development

7,497

7,418

14,443

14,641

Total operating expenses

56,817

64,659

94,452

122,247

Gain from sale of non-financial assets


(14,250)


(14,250)

Operating income

6,507

7,675

31,818

3,814








Interest expense

8,304

6,356

16,130

12,452

Interest income

(353)

(265)

(727)

(340)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



3,669

Other expense, net

983

4,241

2,392

3,278








(Loss) income before income taxes

(2,427)

(2,657)

10,354

(11,576)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(306)

725

4,942

5,338








Net (loss) income

$            (2,121)

$            (3,382)

$              5,412

$          (16,914)








(Loss) income per share:






Basic

$              (0.05)

$              (0.08)

$                0.13

$              (0.41)

Diluted

$              (0.05)

$              (0.08)

$                0.13

$              (0.41)








Weighted-average common shares outstanding:






Basic

41,683

40,755

41,487

40,595

Diluted

41,683

40,755

42,405

40,595








Net (loss) income

$            (2,121)

$            (3,382)

$              5,412

$          (16,914)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:






Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,727)

1,026

(5,864)

$              5,647

Unrealized gain (loss) from foreign currency intra-entity loans, net of tax

404

800

2,013

(205)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$            (4,444)

$            (1,556)

$              1,561

$          (11,472)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
In Thousands

 

June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             55,019

$             58,940

Trade receivables, net

73,890

71,796

Other receivables

5,063

2,342

Inventories, net

80,802

81,976

Deferred preservation costs, net

50,674

49,804

Prepaid expenses and other

19,514

15,810

Total current assets

284,962

280,668




Goodwill

244,008

247,337

Acquired technology, net

135,151

142,593

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

41,655

43,822

Property and equipment, net

37,440

38,358

Other intangibles, net

29,261

29,638

Deferred income taxes

3,309

1,087

Other long-term assets

13,753

8,894

Total assets

$           789,539

$           792,397




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$             11,728

$             13,318

Accrued expenses

16,490

12,732

Accrued compensation

13,995

18,715

Current maturities of operating leases

3,283

3,395

Taxes payable

1,734

3,840

Accrued procurement fees

1,472

1,439

Current portion of long-term debt

268

1,451

Other current liabilities

1,612

2,972

Total current liabilities

50,582

57,862




Long-term debt

313,295

305,531

Contingent consideration

48,210

63,890

Non-current maturities of operating leases

41,967

43,977

Deferred income taxes

21,719

21,851

Deferred compensation liability

7,455

6,760

Non-current finance lease obligation

3,202

3,405

Other long-term liabilities

8,053

7,341

Total liabilities

$           494,483

$           510,617




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity:


Preferred stock


Common stock (75,000 shares authorized, 43,279 and 42,569 shares issued in 2024 and 2023, respectively)

433

426

Additional paid-in capital

367,627

355,919

Retained deficit

(42,495)

(47,907)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,861)

(12,010)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of June 30, 2024 ‎and December 31, 2023

(14,648)

(14,648)

Total shareholders' equity

295,056

281,780




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           789,539

$           792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
In Thousands
(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

Net cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$              5,412

$          (16,914)




Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

11,800

11,501

Non-cash compensation

7,730

7,279

Non-cash lease expense

3,897

3,631

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,669

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

1,508

2,021

Deferred income taxes

994

(8,073)

Fair value adjustment of long-term loan


5,000

Gain from sale of non-financial assets


(14,250)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(15,680)

15,700

Other

1,178

1,836

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(2,165)

(6,921)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(5,224)

(2,317)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(6,031)

1,607

Receivables

(6,446)

655

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

642

755




Net cash flows from investing activities:


Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net


14,250

Payments for Endospan Agreement


(5,000)

Capital expenditures

(6,124)

(5,015)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities

(6,124)

4,235




Net cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from issuance of debt

190,000

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

30,000

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

3,587

2,581

Proceeds from financing insurance premiums


3,558

Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(1,027)

(529)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(10,044)

Repayment of debt

(211,688)

(1,381)

Other

(272)

(825)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

556

3,404




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,005

1,030

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,921)

9,424




Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

58,940

39,351

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$           55,019

$           48,775

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
In Thousands
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Products:






Aortic stent grafts

$             32,190

$             28,359

$             64,293

$             54,509

On-X

20,645

17,946

40,326

35,602

Surgical sealants

18,545

16,566

35,526

33,269

Other

1,830

3,132

4,179

4,914

Total products

73,210

66,003

144,324

128,294








Preservation services

24,809

23,248

51,126

44,186

Total revenues

$             98,019

$             89,251

$           195,450

$           172,480








North America

48,662

46,268

99,590

89,513

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

34,145

30,143

67,733

58,072

Asia Pacific

9,653

8,375

17,262

16,253

Latin America

5,559

4,465

10,865

8,642

Total revenues

$             98,019

$             89,251

$          195,450

$          172,480

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Revenues
In Thousands
(Unaudited)

 

Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2024

2023

US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange
Rate Effect

Constant
Currency

Constant
Currency

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             32,190

$             28,359

$                 148

$             28,507

13 %

On-X

20,645

17,946

(3)

17,943

15 %

Surgical sealants

18,545

16,566


16,566

12 %

Other

1,830

3,132

(2)

3,130

-42 %

Total products

73,210

66,003

143

66,146

11 %










Preservation services

24,809

23,248

(6)

23,242

7 %

Total

$             98,019

$             89,251

$                  137

$             89,388

10 %










North America

48,662

46,268

(11)

46,257

5 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

34,145

30,143

177

30,320

13 %

Asia Pacific

9,653

8,375

(1)

8,374

15 %

Latin America

5,559

4,465

(28)

4,437

25 %

Total

$             98,019

$             89,251

$                  137

$             89,388

10 %

Revenues for the

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2024

2023

US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange
Rate Effect

Constant
Currency

Constant
Currency

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             64,293

$             54,509

896

$             55,405

16 %

On-X

40,326

35,602

101

35,703

13 %

Surgical sealants

35,526

33,269

118

33,387

6 %

Other

4,179

4,914

3

4,917

-15 %

Total products

144,324

128,294

1,118

129,412

12 %










Preservation services

51,126

44,186

(4)

44,182

16 %

Total

$           195,450

$           172,480

$               1,114

$           173,594

13 %










North America

99,590

89,513

(7)

89,506

11 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

67,733

58,072

982

59,054

15 %

Asia Pacific

17,262

16,253

(1)

16,252

6 %

Latin America

10,865

8,642

140

8,782

24 %

Total

$           195,450

$           172,480

$               1,114

$           173,594

13 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows
In Thousands
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of G&A expense, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:






General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$           49,320

$           57,241

$          80,009

$       107,606

  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,033

11,101

(15,354)

16,098

  Corporate rebranding expense


69


218

  Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business


160


160

Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$           47,287

$           45,911

$          95,363

$         91,130

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:






Net (loss) income, GAAP

$          (2,121)

$          (3,382)

$            5,412

$        (16,914)

Adjustments:






Interest expense

8,304

6,356

16,130

12,452

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,891

5,767

11,800

11,501

Stock-based compensation expense

4,252

3,938

7,730

7,279

Income tax (benefit) expense

(306)

725

4,942

5,338

Loss on extinguishment of debt



3,669

Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation

943

(797)

2,353

(1,770)

  Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business


390


390

Corporate rebranding expense


69


218

Gain from sale of non-financial assets


(14,250)


(14,250)

Interest income

(353)

(265)

(727)

(340)

  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,033

15,270

(15,354)

20,722

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$         18,643

$         13,821

$         35,955

$         24,626

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:






Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$       6,135

$       6,909

$           642

$           755

Capital expenditures

(2,513)

(2,172)

(6,124)

(5,015)

Free cash flows, non-GAAP

$       3,622

$       4,737

$     (5,482)

$     (4,260)

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share
In Thousands, Except Per Share Data
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP:






(Loss) income before income taxes

$    (2,427)

$    (2,657)

$    10,354

$  (11,576)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(306)

725

4,942

5,338

Net (loss) income

$    (2,121)

$    (3,382)

$      5,412

$  (16,914)








Diluted (loss) income per common share

$      (0.05)

$      (0.08)

$        0.13

$      (0.41)








Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

41,683

40,755

42,405

40,595








Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:






(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP:

$    (2,427)

$    (2,657)

$    10,354

$  (11,576)

Adjustments:






Amortization expense

3,793

3,806

7,660

7,687

Loss on extinguishment of debt



3,669

Non-cash interest expense

484

464

1,064

926

Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business


390


390

Corporate rebranding expense


69


218

Gain from sale of non-financial assets


(14,250)


(14,250)

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,033

15,270

(15,354)

20,722

Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP

3,883

3,092

7,393

4,117








Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%

970

773

1,848

1,029

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP

$      2,913

$      2,319

$      5,545

$      3,088








Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:






Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP:

$      (0.05)

$      (0.08)

$        0.13

$      (0.41)

Adjustments:






Amortization expense

0.09

0.09

0.18

0.19

Loss on extinguishment of debt



0.09

Non-cash interest expense

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business


0.01


0.01

Corporate rebranding expense




0.01

Gain from sale of non-financial assets


(0.34)


(0.34)

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

0.05

0.37

(0.36)

0.50

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)

(0.03)

0.01

(0.10)

Effect of 25% tax rate

0.01

0.03

0.06

0.20

Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP

$        0.07

$        0.06

$        0.13

$        0.08








Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:






Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

41,683

40,755

42,405

40,595

Adjustments:






Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

941

419


444

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

42,624

41,174

42,405

41,039

Contacts:

Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

Lance A. Berry

Brian Johnston / Laine Morgan

Executive Vice President &

Phone: 332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 770-419-3355

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

