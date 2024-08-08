Artivion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $98.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $89.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 10% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis

in the second quarter of 2024 versus in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 10% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis Net loss was ($2.1) million or ($0.05) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $2.9 million or $0.07 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2024

or per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was or per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased 35% to $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2023

in the second quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2023 Raised FY24 revenue guidance to 10% to 12% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, an increase of 0.5% at the midpoint

Raised FY24 adjusted EBITDA guidance to 28% to 34% year-over-year growth, an increase of 1% at the midpoint

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"In the second quarter, we continued to make substantial progress on our strategic growth initiatives to drive sustained and profitable growth, and we further solidified our position as the leader in the aortic disease space. Revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by year-over-year constant currency growth in On-X of 15% and stent grafts of 13%, both compared to the second quarter of 2023. We also saw continued revenue strength across Latin America and Asia Pacific, which grew 25% and 15%, respectively, in the second quarter on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year. In addition to our strong revenue performance, adjusted EBITDA grew 35% this quarter, demonstrating our ability to scale the business and continue to expand adjusted EBITDA margins," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our second quarter performance, we are raising our full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2024."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $98.0 million, an increase of 10% on both a GAAP basis and constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was ($2.1) million, or ($0.05) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($3.4) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.9 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $0.9 million.

2024 Financial Outlook

Artivion is raising its revenue guidance range and now expects constant currency revenue growth of between 10% to 12% for the full year 2024, compared to the 9% to 12% previously provided. Growth rates are compared to 2023. The Company expects revenues to be in the range of $388 to $396 million compared to the previously articulated range of $386 to $396 million. At current rates, the Company expects negligible year-over-year currency impact on the full year 2024 revenues.

Additionally, Artivion is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance range and now expects growth of between 28% and 34% for the full year 2024, compared to the 26% to 34% previously provided. Growth rates are compared to 2023. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $69 to $72 million compared to the previously articulated range of $68 to $72 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2024 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, corporate rebranding expense, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and non-cash interest expense. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our full year revenue expectations and our confidence in our ability to meet or exceed our adjusted EBITDA target for 2024; the timeline for regulatory approval for AMDS and other products; that our revenues for the full year 2024 will be in the range of $388 and $396 million, representing revenue growth of between 10% to 12% compared to 2023 on a constant currency basis; expect, at current exchange rates, negligible currency impact on the 2024 full year revenues; and expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 28% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $69 to $72 million in 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions, the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Products $ 73,210

$ 66,003

$ 144,324

$ 128,294 Preservation services 24,809

23,248

51,126

44,186 Total revenues 98,019

89,251

195,450

172,480















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 24,545

20,977

48,295

40,510 Preservation services 10,150

10,190

20,885

20,159 Total cost of products and preservation services 34,695

31,167

69,180

60,669















Gross margin 63,324

58,084

126,270

111,811















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 49,320

57,241

80,009

107,606 Research and development 7,497

7,418

14,443

14,641 Total operating expenses 56,817

64,659

94,452

122,247 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(14,250)

—

(14,250) Operating income 6,507

7,675

31,818

3,814















Interest expense 8,304

6,356

16,130

12,452 Interest income (353)

(265)

(727)

(340) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

3,669

— Other expense, net 983

4,241

2,392

3,278















(Loss) income before income taxes (2,427)

(2,657)

10,354

(11,576) Income tax (benefit) expense (306)

725

4,942

5,338















Net (loss) income $ (2,121)

$ (3,382)

$ 5,412

$ (16,914)















(Loss) income per share:













Basic $ (0.05)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.13

$ (0.41) Diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.13

$ (0.41)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 41,683

40,755

41,487

40,595 Diluted 41,683

40,755

42,405

40,595















Net (loss) income $ (2,121)

$ (3,382)

$ 5,412

$ (16,914) Other comprehensive (loss) income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,727)

1,026

(5,864)

$ 5,647 Unrealized gain (loss) from foreign currency intra-entity loans, net of tax 404

800

2,013

(205) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,444)

$ (1,556)

$ 1,561

$ (11,472)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,019

$ 58,940 Trade receivables, net 73,890

71,796 Other receivables 5,063

2,342 Inventories, net 80,802

81,976 Deferred preservation costs, net 50,674

49,804 Prepaid expenses and other 19,514

15,810 Total current assets 284,962

280,668







Goodwill 244,008

247,337 Acquired technology, net 135,151

142,593 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 41,655

43,822 Property and equipment, net 37,440

38,358 Other intangibles, net 29,261

29,638 Deferred income taxes 3,309

1,087 Other long-term assets 13,753

8,894 Total assets $ 789,539

$ 792,397







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,728

$ 13,318 Accrued expenses 16,490

12,732 Accrued compensation 13,995

18,715 Current maturities of operating leases 3,283

3,395 Taxes payable 1,734

3,840 Accrued procurement fees 1,472

1,439 Current portion of long-term debt 268

1,451 Other current liabilities 1,612

2,972 Total current liabilities 50,582

57,862







Long-term debt 313,295

305,531 Contingent consideration 48,210

63,890 Non-current maturities of operating leases 41,967

43,977 Deferred income taxes 21,719

21,851 Deferred compensation liability 7,455

6,760 Non-current finance lease obligation 3,202

3,405 Other long-term liabilities 8,053

7,341 Total liabilities $ 494,483

$ 510,617







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock (75,000 shares authorized, 43,279 and 42,569 shares issued in 2024 and 2023, respectively) 433

426 Additional paid-in capital 367,627

355,919 Retained deficit (42,495)

(47,907) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,861)

(12,010) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of June 30, 2024 ‎and December 31, 2023 (14,648)

(14,648) Total shareholders' equity 295,056

281,780







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 789,539

$ 792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 5,412

$ (16,914)







Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,800

11,501 Non-cash compensation 7,730

7,279 Non-cash lease expense 3,897

3,631 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,669

— Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 1,508

2,021 Deferred income taxes 994

(8,073) Fair value adjustment of long-term loan —

5,000 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(14,250) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (15,680)

15,700 Other 1,178

1,836 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Inventories and deferred preservation costs (2,165)

(6,921) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,224)

(2,317) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (6,031)

1,607 Receivables (6,446)

655 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 642

755







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net —

14,250 Payments for Endospan Agreement —

(5,000) Capital expenditures (6,124)

(5,015) Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (6,124)

4,235







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt 190,000

— Proceeds from revolving credit facility 30,000

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 3,587

2,581 Proceeds from financing insurance premiums —

3,558 Principal payments on short-term notes payable (1,027)

(529) Payment of debt issuance costs (10,044)

— Repayment of debt (211,688)

(1,381) Other (272)

(825) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 556

3,404







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,005

1,030 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,921)

9,424







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 58,940

39,351 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 55,019

$ 48,775

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 32,190

$ 28,359

$ 64,293

$ 54,509 On-X 20,645

17,946

40,326

35,602 Surgical sealants 18,545

16,566

35,526

33,269 Other 1,830

3,132

4,179

4,914 Total products 73,210

66,003

144,324

128,294















Preservation services 24,809

23,248

51,126

44,186 Total revenues $ 98,019

$ 89,251

$ 195,450

$ 172,480















North America 48,662

46,268

99,590

89,513 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 34,145

30,143

67,733

58,072 Asia Pacific 9,653

8,375

17,262

16,253 Latin America 5,559

4,465

10,865

8,642 Total revenues $ 98,019

$ 89,251

$ 195,450

$ 172,480

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

Revenues for the Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2024

2023



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 32,190

$ 28,359

$ 148

$ 28,507

13 % On-X 20,645

17,946

(3)

17,943

15 % Surgical sealants 18,545

16,566

—

16,566

12 % Other 1,830

3,132

(2)

3,130

-42 % Total products 73,210

66,003

143

66,146

11 %



















Preservation services 24,809

23,248

(6)

23,242

7 % Total $ 98,019

$ 89,251

$ 137

$ 89,388

10 %



















North America 48,662

46,268

(11)

46,257

5 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 34,145

30,143

177

30,320

13 % Asia Pacific 9,653

8,375

(1)

8,374

15 % Latin America 5,559

4,465

(28)

4,437

25 % Total $ 98,019

$ 89,251

$ 137

$ 89,388

10 %



Revenues for the Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2024

2023



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 64,293

$ 54,509

896

$ 55,405

16 % On-X 40,326

35,602

101

35,703

13 % Surgical sealants 35,526

33,269

118

33,387

6 % Other 4,179

4,914

3

4,917

-15 % Total products 144,324

128,294

1,118

129,412

12 %



















Preservation services 51,126

44,186

(4)

44,182

16 % Total $ 195,450

$ 172,480

$ 1,114

$ 173,594

13 %



















North America 99,590

89,513

(7)

89,506

11 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 67,733

58,072

982

59,054

15 % Asia Pacific 17,262

16,253

(1)

16,252

6 % Latin America 10,865

8,642

140

8,782

24 % Total $ 195,450

$ 172,480

$ 1,114

$ 173,594

13 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of G&A expense, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 49,320

$ 57,241

$ 80,009

$ 107,606 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,033

11,101

(15,354)

16,098 Corporate rebranding expense —

69

—

218 Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business —

160

—

160 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 47,287

$ 45,911

$ 95,363

$ 91,130



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (2,121)

$ (3,382)

$ 5,412

$ (16,914) Adjustments:













Interest expense 8,304

6,356

16,130

12,452 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,891

5,767

11,800

11,501 Stock-based compensation expense 4,252

3,938

7,730

7,279 Income tax (benefit) expense (306)

725

4,942

5,338 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

3,669

— Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation 943

(797)

2,353

(1,770) Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business —

390

—

390 Corporate rebranding expense —

69

—

218 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(14,250)

—

(14,250) Interest income (353)

(265)

(727)

(340) Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,033

15,270

(15,354)

20,722 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 18,643

$ 13,821

$ 35,955

$ 24,626



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:













Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 6,135

$ 6,909

$ 642

$ 755 Capital expenditures (2,513)

(2,172)

(6,124)

(5,015) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ 3,622

$ 4,737

$ (5,482)

$ (4,260)

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP:













(Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,427)

$ (2,657)

$ 10,354

$ (11,576) Income tax (benefit) expense (306)

725

4,942

5,338 Net (loss) income $ (2,121)

$ (3,382)

$ 5,412

$ (16,914)















Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.05)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.13

$ (0.41)















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 41,683

40,755

42,405

40,595















Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:













(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP: $ (2,427)

$ (2,657)

$ 10,354

$ (11,576) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 3,793

3,806

7,660

7,687 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

3,669

— Non-cash interest expense 484

464

1,064

926 Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business —

390

—

390 Corporate rebranding expense —

69

—

218 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(14,250)

—

(14,250) Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,033

15,270

(15,354)

20,722 Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 3,883

3,092

7,393

4,117















Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 970

773

1,848

1,029 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 2,913

$ 2,319

$ 5,545

$ 3,088















Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ (0.05)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.13

$ (0.41) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.09

0.09

0.18

0.19 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

0.09

— Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02 Abandonment of CardioGenesis Cardiac laser therapy business —

0.01

—

0.01 Corporate rebranding expense —

—

—

0.01 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(0.34)

—

(0.34) Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 0.05

0.37

(0.36)

0.50 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)

(0.03)

0.01

(0.10) Effect of 25% tax rate 0.01

0.03

0.06

0.20 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ 0.13

$ 0.08















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 41,683

40,755

42,405

40,595 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards 941

419

—

444 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 42,624

41,174

42,405

41,039

