Artivion Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $76.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus $72.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 6% on a GAAP basis and 11% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

in the third quarter of 2022 versus in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 6% on a GAAP basis and 11% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis On-X revenues increased 17% on a GAAP basis and 19% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We remain well positioned to deliver on our growth strategy, particularly given the continued fundamental strength of our business. During the third quarter we made substantial progress on each of our key three-year strategic growth initiatives delivering year-over-year total revenue growth of 6% on a GAAP basis and 11% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. These results were driven by growth across all four of our major product lines, including 19% growth in On-X revenue and 13% growth in tissue processing, both on a constant currency basis. Internationally, we delivered 25% revenue growth in Asia Pacific and 22% revenue growth in Latin America, both on a constant currency basis, driven by the continued expansion of our commercial footprint and securement of additional regulatory approvals. Our third quarter performance continues the momentum we have built throughout the year, resulting in a constant currency revenue growth of 11% year-over-year for the first nine months of 2022. We expect continued strong performance through the remainder of the year as we remain focused on executing on our key objectives," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "We also made good progress in advancing our product pipeline, which is expected to drive growth in both the near and long term. We continue to anticipate FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot by year end. Meanwhile, we continue to make progress on patient enrollment in the PERSEVERE trial to secure FDA approval for AMDS, a simple, elegant stent graft solution to treat aortic arch disease. Taken as a whole, we continue to see meaningful opportunities to grow our total addressable market through pipeline development as well as to maintain momentum with our existing portfolio in our current markets."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $76.8 million, reflecting an increase of 6% on a GAAP basis and 11% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2021.

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2022 include a $4.7 million charge for estimated costs associated with the termination and wind-down of the PROACT Xa study as recommended by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB"). The majority of these costs include future administrative costs that will be incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, as well as the estimated cost of clinical drugs purchased for patients participating in the study and not expected to be recovered. These costs are non-recurring and have been excluded for purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was ($13.7) million, or ($0.34) per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was ($1.9) million, or ($0.05) per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($1.2) million, or ($0.03) per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $3.7 million.

2022 Financial Outlook

Artivion is narrowing its constant currency revenue growth to between 9% and 10% for the full year of 2022 compared to 2021. With the continued appreciation of the dollar versus other major currencies, full year revenues are now expected to be between $313.0 million and $316.0 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2022 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP EBITDA; and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; expenses related to the DSMB recommended termination of the PROACT Xa clinical trial; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; non-cash interest expense; and gain from sale of non-financial assets. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures."

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that we expect our strong momentum to continue through the remainder of the year as we remain focused on executing on our key objectives; our product pipeline is expected to drive growth in both the near and long term; we believe there are meaningful opportunities to grow our total addressable market through pipeline development as well as to maintain momentum with our existing portfolio in our current markets; we continue to anticipate FDA PMA approval for PROACT Mitral and for PerClot this year; and we will deliver year-over-year constant currency revenue growth of 9-10% in 2022 versus 2021. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timeline; our products may not be able to consistently retain their existing regulatory approvals or special regulatory approvals in order to be commercialized; products in our pipeline may not receive regulatory approval at all or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines; our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be adopted by the market as much as we anticipate or at all; and the continued effects of COVID-19, including new COVID-19 variants, and continued hospital staffing shortages and macroeconomic factors such as inflation and currency exchange could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Products $ 55,248

$ 53,107

$ 171,726

$ 162,528 Preservation services 21,590

19,100

62,665

56,914 Total revenues 76,838

72,207

234,391

219,442















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 17,743

15,503

53,381

46,592 Preservation services 10,351

8,915

29,375

26,710 Total cost of products and preservation services 28,094

24,418

82,756

73,302















Gross margin 48,744

47,789

151,635

146,140















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 41,051

39,053

118,989

118,521 Research and development 11,799

9,972

30,575

26,086 Total operating expenses 52,850

49,025

149,564

144,607 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(15,923)

$ —

(15,923) Operating (loss) income (4,106)

14,687

2,071

17,456















Interest expense 4,805

4,100

12,854

12,995 Interest income (40)

(18)

(86)

(60) Other expense, net 3,661

2,661

7,564

3,261















(Loss) income before income taxes (12,532)

7,944

(18,261)

1,260 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,181

(2,638)

3,100

(4,006)















Net (loss) income $ (13,713)

$ 10,582

$ (21,361)

$ 5,266















(Loss) income per share:













Basic $ (0.34)

$ 0.27

$ (0.53)

$ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.34)

$ 0.26

$ (0.53)

$ 0.13















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 40,115

39,086

39,999

38,924 Diluted 40,115

44,453

39,999

39,496















Net (loss) income $ (13,713)

$ 10,582

$ (21,361)

$ 5,266 Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (16,895)

(5,010)

(35,466)

(12,327) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (30,608)

$ 5,572

$ (56,827)

$ (7,061)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,572

$ 55,010 Trade receivables, net 57,159

53,019 Other receivables 7,880

5,086 Inventories, net 73,044

76,971 Deferred preservation costs, net 45,483

42,863 Prepaid expenses and other 16,851

14,748 Total current assets 237,989

247,697







Goodwill 234,773

250,000 Acquired technology, net 148,060

166,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 41,320

45,714 Property and equipment, net 36,286

37,521 Other intangibles, net 31,112

34,502 Deferred income taxes 6,103

2,357 Other assets 7,088

8,267 Total assets $ 742,731

$ 793,052







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,721

$ 10,395 Accrued compensation 11,079

13,163 Accrued expenses 10,088

7,687 Taxes payable 5,293

3,634 Accrued procurement fees 2,302

3,689 Current maturities of operating leases 3,061

3,149 Current portion of long-term debt 1,562

1,630 Other liabilities 1,886

1,606 Total current liabilities 45,992

44,953







Long-term debt 306,674

307,493 Contingent consideration 44,800

49,400 Non-current maturities of operating leases 40,915

44,869 Non-current finance lease obligation 3,450

4,374 Deferred income taxes 34,058

28,799 Deferred compensation liability 5,082

5,952 Other liabilities 6,652

6,484 Total liabilities $ 487,623

$ 492,324







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock (issued shares of 41,816 in 2022 and 41,397 in 2021) 418

414 Additional paid-in capital 334,077

322,874 Retained (deficit) earnings (19,386)

1,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,353)

(9,887) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (14,648)

(14,648) Total shareholders' equity 255,108

300,728







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 742,731

$ 793,052

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (21,361)

$ 5,266







Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 17,016

18,008 Non-cash compensation 9,189

7,471 Non-cash lease expense 5,656

5,566 Deferred income taxes 5,097

(8,128) Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 3,116

3,987 Non-cash interest expense 1,372

2,025 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,600)

4,970 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(15,923) Other 151

678 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,788)

(2,268) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (2,103)

65 Inventories and deferred preservation costs (5,781)

(16,986) Receivables (10,900)

(8,032) Net cash flows used in operating activities (4,936)

(3,301)







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition of intangible assets (1,123)

(726) Capital expenditures (6,924)

(10,524) Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net —

19,000 Other —

722 Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (8,047)

8,472







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 3,344

3,531 Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings (1,791)

(1,898) Repayment of term loan (2,033)

(2,397) Payment of debt issuance costs —

(2,219) Other (300)

(439) Net cash flows used in financing activities (780)

(3,422)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,675)

1,418 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (17,438)

3,167







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 55,010

61,958 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 37,572

$ 65,125

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 19,674

$ 20,896

$ 69,013

$ 62,165 Surgical sealants 17,374

16,544

49,022

52,236 On-X 16,456

14,022

47,082

41,843 Other 1,744

1,645

6,609

6,284 Total products 55,248

53,107

171,726

162,528















Preservation services 21,590

19,100

62,665

56,914 Total revenues $ 76,838

$ 72,207

$ 234,391

$ 219,442















Revenues:













US $ 41,250

$ 36,205

$ 119,938

$ 111,529 International 35,588

36,002

114,453

107,913 Total revenues $ 76,838

$ 72,207

$ 234,391

$ 219,442

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues and General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

Growth

Rate

2022

2021

Growth

Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to total revenues, non-GAAP:





















Total revenues, GAAP $ 76,838

$ 72,207

6 %

$ 234,391

$ 219,442

7 % Impact of changes in currency exchange —

(3,287)





—

(7,358)



Total constant currency revenue, non-GAAP $ 76,838

$ 68,920

11 %

$ 234,391

$ 212,084

11 %



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 41,051

$ 39,053

$ 118,989

$ 118,521 Corporate rebranding expense 251

461

1,423

523 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 864

1,309

(3,816)

6,138 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 39,936

$ 37,283

$ 121,382

$ 111,860

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (13,713)

$ 10,582

$ (21,361)

$ 5,266 Adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization expense 5,519

6,009

17,016

18,008 Interest expense 4,805

4,100

12,854

12,995 Stock-based compensation expense 3,089

2,876

9,189

7,471 Loss on foreign currency revaluation 3,668

2,576

7,555

3,097 Clinical trial termination expense 4,741

—

4,741

— Income tax expense (benefit) 1,181

(2,638)

3,100

(4,006) Corporate rebranding expense 251

461

1,423

523 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(15,923)

—

(15,923) Interest income (40)

(18)

(86)

(60) Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 864

1,309

(3,816)

6,138 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 10,365

$ 9,334

$ 30,615

$ 33,509

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income and Diluted (Loss) Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP:













(Loss) income before income taxes $ (12,532)

$ 7,944

$ (18,261)

$ 1,260 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,181

(2,638)

3,100

(4,006) Net (loss) income $ (13,713)

$ 10,582

$ (21,361)

$ 5,266















Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.34)

$ 0.26

$ (0.53)

$ 0.13















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 40,115

44,453

39,999

39,496















Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to

adjusted (loss) income, non-GAAP:













(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP: $ (12,532)

$ 7,944

$ (18,261)

$ 1,260 Adjustments:













Amortization expense 3,686

4,203

11,675

12,701 Clinical trial termination expense 4,741

—

4,741

— Corporate rebranding expense 251

461

1,423

523 Non-cash interest expense 459

453

1,372

2,025 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(15,923)

—

(15,923) Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 864

1,309

(3,816)

6,138 Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes, non-GAAP (2,531)

(1,553)

(2,866)

6,724















Income tax (benefit) expense calculated at a pro forma tax rate of 25% (633)

(388)

(717)

1,681 Adjusted net (loss) income, non-GAAP $ (1,898)

$ (1,165)

$ (2,149)

$ 5,043















Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP to

adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP: $ (0.34)

$ 0.26

$ (0.53)

$ 0.13 Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.09

0.11

0.29

0.33 Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate 0.10

(0.11)

0.19

(0.11) Clinical trial termination expense 0.12

—

0.12

— Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.05 Corporate rebranding expense —

0.01

0.03

0.01 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

(0.41)

—

(0.40) Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 0.03

0.04

(0.09)

0.15 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06)

0.06

(0.09)

(0.03) Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, non-GAAP $ (0.05)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.05)

$ 0.13















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding,

non-GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 40,115

44,453

39,999

39,496 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards —

(505)

—

— Effect of convertible senior notes —

(4,862)

—

— Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 40,115

39,086

39,999

39,496

