Artivion to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will participate at the upcoming Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The Company's fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast can be accessed through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page.  An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website. 

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Contacts:

Artivion

Lance A. Berry

Executive Vice President,

Chief Operating Officer &

Chief Financial Officer

 Phone: 770-419-3355

Gilmartin Group LLC

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

Phone: 332-895-3222

[email protected]

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

