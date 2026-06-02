Artlanta and Modani Launch Limited-Edition Sofa Collection Inspired by This Summer's Soccer Fever

One Artist. Five Countries. Five Iconic Sofas.

MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modani, the modern luxury furniture brand operating 17 showrooms across the United States, announces an exclusive collaboration with contemporary artist Artlanta, introducing a limited-edition collection of five iconic sofas inspired by the passion, culture, and excitement surrounding soccer this summer.

Artlanta X Modani Sofa - Brazil Edition Artlanta with the Brazil Edition Sofa

The Artlanta × Modani collection transforms furniture into collectible works of art. Each sofa celebrates a different nation through color, artistic expression, and cultural inspiration, creating a global design journey that unfolds through five exclusive releases.

The collection debuts with the Brazil Edition, a vibrant interpretation of a nation renowned for its rich soccer heritage, creativity, and cultural influence. Featuring Artlanta's signature hand-painted artwork, the piece captures Brazil's energy, creativity, and cultural spirit through bold colors and expressive brushwork.

The artwork comes to life on Modani's iconic Nido Sofa, a sculptural design upholstered in luxurious white bouclé fabric and celebrated for its organic curves, inviting silhouette, and exceptional comfort. Through Artlanta's creative vision, the piece is transformed into a one-of-a-kind collectible that blends contemporary art with modern furniture design.

"We wanted to capture the momentum and excitement surrounding soccer this summer and translate it into something unexpected through design," said Nathan Cohen, CEO of Modani. "Partnering with Artlanta allowed us to create collectible pieces that go beyond furniture, blending art, culture, and contemporary design."

The Brazil Edition marks the beginning of the journey, with four additional country-inspired designs to be revealed in the coming weeks. While the upcoming nations remain under wraps, each release will continue exploring the intersection of global culture, artistic expression, and modern design.

"For me, this collection is about capturing the identity and emotion of a nation and translating it into a unique piece of design," said Artlanta.

Available exclusively through Modani, the collection is designed for design enthusiasts, art collectors, and homeowners seeking statement pieces that go beyond traditional furniture.

About Modani

Founded in 2007, Modani is a leading modern luxury furniture brand with 17 showrooms across the United States. Known for offering premium design without the premium price, Modani delivers contemporary furniture collections that combine sophisticated aesthetics, quality craftsmanship, and accessible luxury.

About Artlanta

Artlanta is a contemporary artist known for his bold use of color, movement, and storytelling. His work explores the connection between art, culture, and design, transforming everyday objects into expressive and collectible works of art.

Contact: Jonathan Moyal, 1-888-361-6963, [email protected]

SOURCE Modani Furniture