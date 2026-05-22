Modani Furniture, BH Group, and Lennar Unveil Partnership Program for Turnkey Luxury Living

Modani selected as a preferred turnkey furnishing partner, offering a premium move-in-ready service for buyers.

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modani, the leading modern luxury furniture brand operating 17 showrooms across the United States, announced a partnership program with national homebuilder Lennar and South Florida developer BH Group at the Greenview at Presidential luxury development. The project marks Aventura's first new premier single-family estates enclave in more than 25 years, featuring private pools, luxury amenities, and close proximity to world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Recognized for making modern luxury more accessible, Modani was selected as a preferred turnkey furnishing partner offering buyers the flexibility to purchase residences fully furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished based on their needs.

Modani Furniture New 2026 Collection at Modani

The collaboration was unveiled during a national showcase event held in Miami this month, bringing together renowned designers, brokers, and developer partners from across the region.

The turnkey furnishing program reimagines the buyer experience by offering a seamless, one-stop solution for design, furnishing, delivery, and installation. Through Modani's designer-curated packages — including furniture, lighting, artwork, and décor — buyers can furnish an entire residence through one trusted partner while simplifying every step of the process, from complimentary design consultation and furniture selection to white-glove delivery and final installation. "The future of real estate is about delivering a complete lifestyle experience, not just a residence," said Yonel Fellous Co-Founder and COO of Modani.

The program is designed for convenience-driven buyers, second-home owners, out-of-state purchasers, and investors seeking a fast and seamless turnkey solution. Buyers also benefit from full flexibility, allowing them to customize furnishing packages to fit their personal style and budget. Additionally, furniture packages may also be included as part of the residence purchase price to leverage available financing options.

For BH Group, one of South Florida's most active luxury developers, the collaboration extends the brand experience beyond the architecture itself and into the buyer's everyday lifestyle.

"Partnering with Modani allows us to present our communities at another level — combining exceptional design, convenience, and an elevated lifestyle experience in a way that resonates with today's luxury buyer." said Isaac Itzik Toledano, Founder & CEO of BH Group.

As part of the new partnership, Modani furnished a luxury Lennar model residence in Miami within 72 hours from concept to installation, offering prospective buyers the opportunity to step into a fully realized lifestyle experience and envision the potential of turnkey living firsthand.

"This collaboration creates a stronger emotional connection between buyers and the residence itself while helping our communities stand apart in an increasingly competitive market" said Carla Corbo, Senior Sales Executive, Lennar.

ABOUT MODANI

Founded in 2007, Modani is a leader in modern home furnishings, combining architectural design with accessible sophistication. With 17 showrooms across the U.S., Modani continues to redefine contemporary interiors through thoughtful craftsmanship and elevated style.

ABOUT BH GROUP

BH Group is a South Florida-based real estate development firm specializing in luxury residential, mixed-use, and commercial properties. Over the past two decades, the company has completed more than 1,100 residential units, with over 10,000 additional units currently in progress through partnerships with leading real estate firms across the United States.

ABOUT LENNAR

Lennar is one of the nation's leading homebuilders, delivering tens of thousands of homes annually across the United States. Lennar's commitment to design, quality, and customer experience makes it a natural partner for collaborations that elevate the buyer journey from the model home to the closing table.

To learn more about Greenview at Presidential, visit www.greenviewpresidential.com/

Contact: Jonathan Moyal, 1-888-361-6963, [email protected]

SOURCE Modani Furniture