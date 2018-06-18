Artosyn License and Deploy CEVA-XM4 Intelligent Vision Platform for Embedded AI SoC

"At Artosyn, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of drone innovation, adding new features and technologies that improve performance, flight time and autonomy," said Bo Shen, CTO of Artosyn. "The CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision platform provides us with the processing capabilities and the development suite to truly harness the power of AI in our drone SoC designs."

Artosyn has been a leading silicon vendor for the drone market since the company was founded in 2011, and its controller chips have powered millions of drones to date with the world's biggest drone manufacturers. The AR9X01 is Artosyn's most complex chip ever designed, and uses multiple CEVA-XM4 cores to analyze the real-time flight environment and make use of artificial intelligence for a range of tasks including object detection, classification and tracking. Due to the inherent low power nature of running computer vision algorithms and deep learning inference on the CEVA-XM4 platform compared to CPU- or GPU-based alternatives, the AR9X01 allows drone manufacturers to maximize flight time and improve overall drone performance.

"Our CEVA-XM family of intelligent vision processors, and artificial intelligence co-processors continue to lead the industry for vision-based machine learning in embedded devices," said Ilan Yona, vice president and general manager of CEVA's Vision Business Unit. "We're pleased to announce Artosyn, a proven leader in the drone space, as the latest in a long line of customers who have chosen to adopt our CEVA-XM4 platform, enabling them to leverage the capabilities of AI for their AR9X01 SoC."

CEVA's latest generation imaging and vision platforms address the extreme processing requirements and low power constraints of the most sophisticated machine learning and machine vision applications used in smartphones, surveillance, AR & VR, drones and self-driving cars. These DSP-based platforms include a hybrid architecture composed of scalar and vector DSP processors and hardware accelerators, coupled with a comprehensive Application Development Kit (ADK) to streamline software deployment. The CEVA ADK includes: CEVA-Link for seamless software level integration with a host processor; a range of widely used and optimized software algorithms; the CEVA Deep Neural Network (CDNN) real-time Neural Network software framework which streamlines machine learning deployment at a fraction of the power consumption of the leading GPU-based systems, and; state-of-the-art development and debugging tools. For more information, visit http://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/imaging-computer-vision/.

About Artosyn Microelectronics

Artosyn is the leading embedded AI SoC vendor based in Shanghai, China. The application of the chip covers the market such as drones, robots, smart surveillance, etc. With Artosyn's solid experience in wireless communication, computer vision and deep learning, Artosyn has helped its customers achieve great success. Visit us at www.artosyn.cn.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artosyn-license-and-deploy-ceva-xm4-intelligent-vision-platform-for-embedded-ai-soc-300667477.html

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Related Links

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

http://www.ceva-dsp.com

