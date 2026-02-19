Ceva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Industry Events

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and industry events where the company will discuss its strategy and growth opportunities in enabling Physical AI:

Mobile World Congress

Date: March 2-5, 2026

Location: Barcelona, Spain

To request a meeting with Ceva at MWC, please contact [email protected].

Embedded World 2026

Date: March 10-12, 2026

Location: Nuremberg, Germany

To request a meeting with Ceva at EW, please contact [email protected].

Loop Capital Markets 7th Annual Investor Conference

Date: March 10, 2026

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel in New York, NY

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your Loop Capital Markets representative.

Stifel 2026 NYC Technology One-on-One Conference

Date: March 10, 2026

Location: The Conrad New York Downtown, New York, NY

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your Stifel representative.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 23-24, 2026

Location: Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA

To request a 1x1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your ROTH representative.

Where available, a webcast link to Ceva's presentations will be posted on the investors section of the Ceva website at https://investors.ceva-ip.com/. Ceva's participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

