Artpresso Design and Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee Collaborate to Customize Espresso Machines and Barista Tools

News provided by

Artpresso Design

30 May, 2023, 21:53 ET

BOSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA superstar Jimmy Butler and Artpresso Design have joined forces to create a unique collaboration between BIGFACE Coffee and the specialty coffee industry. Together, they have developed customized espresso machines and barista accessories exclusively for the BIGFACE brand.

Continue Reading
Artpresso Design, renowned for customizing espresso machines and barista accessories, has joined forces with NBA superstar Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee brand. This collaboration aims to create unique espresso machines and tools tailored exclusively for the BIGFACE Brand. Learn more about BIGFACE Coffee, Artpresso Design, and the process of customizing La Marzocco machines.
Artpresso Design, renowned for customizing espresso machines and barista accessories, has joined forces with NBA superstar Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee brand. This collaboration aims to create unique espresso machines and tools tailored exclusively for the BIGFACE Brand. Learn more about BIGFACE Coffee, Artpresso Design, and the process of customizing La Marzocco machines.

The project began with the customization of the iconic La Marzocco Strada espresso machine, a symbol of excellence in the coffee industry for over 90 years. Artpresso Design, led by owner Steven Monti, took on the challenge of infusing Jimmy Butler's passion for coffee and the identity of the BIGFACE brand into the machine while preserving its authentic beauty.

Steven Monti expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "Working on customizing the La Marzocco Strada for BIGFACE Coffee was a thrilling experience. We aimed to capture Jimmy's coffee passion and create a showpiece that embodies the dedication and spirit of the BIGFACE brand."

The customization process involved presenting different concepts to the BIGFACE team, who selected their preferred features. Prototypes were then created to ensure a seamless fit and visualize the proposed changes. Unique customizations, including a distinctive cup rail and laser-etched clear glass side inlays, were incorporated to showcase the machine's intricate details. The structure of the machine featured a custom white powder-colored finish with the striking red BIGFACE logo, paying homage to Jimmy Butler's NBA team.

In addition to the La Marzocco Strada, Artpresso Design also customized a La Marzocco Linea Mini exclusively for Jimmy Butler. The top plate of the machine proudly displays the BIGFACE logo, creating a captivating visual interface.

The collaboration between Artpresso Design and BIGFACE Coffee expands beyond espresso machines. The design studio will extend their expertise to create customized barista accessories, such as milk pitchers, towels, and tamper and distributor tool sets, further enhancing the BIGFACE brand's commitment to excellence in specialty coffee.

Steven Monti concluded, "This collaboration with the BIGFACE brand has been an incredible journey so far. We are excited to continue bringing innovation and style to the world of coffee craftsmanship. Stay tuned for more exciting developments this fall."

For more information about Artpresso Design and BIGFACE Coffee, please visit their respective websites:

Artpresso Design: https://www.artpressodesign.com/artpresso-design-jimmy-butler-big-face-coffee/

BIGFACE Coffee: https://www.BIGFACEbrand.com

About Artpresso Design:
Artpresso Design is a renowned design studio specializing in customizing espresso machines and barista accessories. They strive to elevate the coffee experience through innovative and visually stunning creations.

About BIGFACE Coffee:
BIGFACE Coffee is Jimmy Butler's specialty coffee brand, dedicated to delivering outstanding coffee and creating a world where dreams are bigger and smiles are wider. They aim to introduce the mainstream consumer to top-tier specialty coffee while providing connoisseurs with an unforgettable coffee experience.

Media Contact:
Steven Monti
Owner, Artpresso Design
[email protected]
401-447-9769

SOURCE Artpresso Design

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.