Artprice and Cision Join Forces to Create the World’s Leading Press Agency Dedicated to the Art Market

PARIS, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artprice, a Server® Group company and internet pioneer since 1985 in Europe, and Cision® are pleased to announce a newswire distribution partnership. The partnership makes Cision the official news and content distributor for a world leader in art market information.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644091/Artprice_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801893/Artprice_Thierry_Ehrmann.jpg )





As of today, Artprice and Cision have joined forces to create Artpress agency® - the world's leading press agency dedicated to Art Market information - an area in which Artprice is global leader.

For 120 years Cision has gradually built up a global information diffusion network recognized by more than 100,000 reputable clients in the financial sector.

Cision is the global leader in PR & Influence and Media Research software.

With its database of 1.6 million journalists and media outlets, Cision sends out high value-added information to the globe's 5 principal continents.

This press release by CISION USA :

Artprice and Cision Enter Distribution Partnership

Artprice and Cision Enter Distribution Partnership

Press release Cision https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artprice-and-cision-enter-distribution-partnership-300770437.html?=prn

The strategic partnership designates Cision as the distribution service provider for Artprice information on art market trends for today's worldwide principal media agencies including approximately 7,200 international press publications. The deal is a direct result of a long-standing relationship spanning two decades between Artprice and Cision, two strong leaders in their respective markets.

Artprice is a global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

"We take great pride in providing the best global news related to the art market industry such as, auction results, indices covering over 700,000 artists, major events, and museum openings across the five continents," said Artprice Founder and CEO, Thierry Ehrmann. "Cision's newswire service exceeds an industry-standard for news dissemination as revealed by our audit; it allows Artprice to reach its market representing roughly 90 million buyers and collectors through reliable and fast distribution, reaching the depths of its audience. In 2019, Artprice and Cision hence give birth to an Art Press agency® on a worldwide scale."

Cision stood out amongst competitors for partnership due to exceptional customer service and providing a newswire service unique in terms of diffusion and content.

Global distribution was key for Artprice with a specific focus in France, Europe and China -- where it is associated with the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner Artron.net -- to solidify its footprint in the international art market. The partnership will expand upon Artprice's global reach and impact as its Museum Industry®, a global program supporting the expansion of museum openings, is now active across five continents.

"Cision's recent technological investments have reinforced our position as a partner of choice for news distribution," says Frédéric Dumas, VP of Sales, Cision, France. "We work with the most respected brands and now in our twentieth year of serving Artprice worldwide, we are expanding upon our steadfast commitment to ensuring a relevant audience for Artprice content."

About Cision :

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 19 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit http://www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Press release Cision : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artprice-and-cision-enter-distribution-partnership-300770437.html?=prn

About Artprice:

Founded by Thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2018/10/bio-2019-whos-who-thierry-ehrmann.pdf ).

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label) Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2017 published last March 2018: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2017

Artprice is associated with Artron Group the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner.

About the Artron Group:

"Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993 by Wan jie, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials. Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website. Founded in 1993by Wan Jie, the Artron Art Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It is the first choice for art professionals, investors, collectors and art fans in general wishing to discover and/or participate in the art world or the art market. Founded in 1993, Artron Art Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year."

Artron's Web: http://www.Artron.net

Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2017 - free access at: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2017

Artprice's press releases:

http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Artmarket News:

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom & https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom 3.4 million subscribers

http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/

Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video, which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaos:

http://goo.gl/zJssd

https://vimeo.com/124643720

The Contemporary Art Museum The Abode of Chaos https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 3.4 million subscribers

The Contemporary Art Museum The Abode of Chaos

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 3.4 million subscribers

Contact:

Thierry Ehrmann, ir@artprice.com

SOURCE Artprice.com