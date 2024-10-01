ArtPrize 2024 Winners Announced after Massive Voter Turnout for Annual Event

News provided by

ArtPrize

Oct 01, 2024, 11:36 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize capped off its annual competition by awarding nearly $400,000 in prize money to artists from around the world and across various mediums. ArtPrize 2024 marked a huge uptick in public participation and enthusiasm, as over 93,000 votes were cast across fourteen days. The public vote grand prize winner of the night was John Katerberg of Jenison, whose entry, Dynamic Sunset, at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum earned the Public Vote Grand Prize and $125,000 in earnings.

Continue Reading
Dynamic Sunset
Dynamic Sunset
Trauma Project
Trauma Project

Another major prize bestowed this evening was the $50,000 Juried Grand Prize, where a cadre of expert jurors from within the fields of art and design selected what entry they determined to be the best in show. Winning this year's award was The Trauma Project, a collaborative entry by artists from the Grand Rapids area at 106 Gallery.

Below is a full list of the night's winners, including those selected by a cadre of expert jurors from within the fields of art and design.

Public Awards

2D: Robert VanZee, The Prophets, DeVos Place Convention Center
3D: Bruce Gorsline, Tut's Tomb, DeVos Place Convention Center
Installation: Shirin Abedinirad, Reflective Journey, Lookout Park
New Media: Bruce Holwerda, Too Much Information, DeVos Convention Center
Time-Based: Endlesswell, My Poem Your Topic, DeVos Convention Center
Public Grand Award:  John Katerberg, Dynamic Sunset, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Juried Awards

2D: Jon Harris, Remember Who You Are, DeVos Place Convention Center
3D: H. Highwater, Old Stories, The Atrium At Uccello's Downtown
Installation: Samuelle Green, Marshmallow Polypore Variant, Kendall College of Art and Design
New Media: Stafford Smith, Me So Calgon, Kendall College of Art and Design
Time-Based: Endlesswill, My Poem Your Topic, DeVos Place Convention Center
Design: Common Object Studio, Understory, ArtPrize Clubhouse
Juried Grand Award: Trauma Project, 106 Gallery

Visibility Awards

Pat ApPaul, Sovereign, En Vivo Church
Ruth Crowe, The Journal Project, The Morton
Isabel Dowell, What Does It Mean To Be Queer, ArtRat Gallery
TheArtSchoolDropout, 456: Reflection on Fatherhood, MUSE GR
Chris Pappan, Fragments of Anima 1 & 2 (diptych), Fountain Street Church

Venue Awards

ArtRat Gallery
En Vivo Church

Artist To Artist Award

Andrés Bustamante, Palabras De Esperanza - Words of Hope, ArtPrize Clubhouse

Community Awards

GRAAAMF Awards
Oalliyah Hornes, Burningbush, Cornerstone Church
Dani, Core, DeVos Place Convention Center

Asian Art Award
Tatsuki Hakoyama, Feel the Need to Breathe on My Own, Fountain Street Church

Artista Latino Award
Teresa Dunn, A Long Line of Women, Kendall College of Art and Design

ArtPrize 2024 continues through Saturday, offering the public a final opportunity to view these celebrated works on display throughout Grand Rapids. And both artists and art fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for next year, when ArtPrize returns from September 19 to October 4, 2025.

SOURCE ArtPrize

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

35-Foot Illuminated Puppet Scales the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids at ArtPrize 2024 Opening Celebration

35-Foot Illuminated Puppet Scales the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids at ArtPrize 2024 Opening Celebration

The reveal of a promised "big" surprise at the ArtPrize 2024 Opening Celebration unfolded last Friday in Grand Rapids when a 35-foot illuminated...
ArtPrize 2024 Unveils Full Slate of Exciting, Inspiring Events

ArtPrize 2024 Unveils Full Slate of Exciting, Inspiring Events

ArtPrize, the international art competition and cultural happening held annually in Grand Rapids, Michigan, returns September 13–28, 2024. And not...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics