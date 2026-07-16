Arts & Letters Earns Top Marks from EdReports and The Reading League

Great Minds' Literacy Curriculum Recognized for High-quality Texts, Coherence, and More

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arts & Letters: Language Arts has earned all greens, or top marks, from the independent reviewer EdReports.

The nonprofit uses a Consumer Reports-like model to evaluate instructional materials used in schools. It recognized the K–8 English language arts curriculum developed by Great Minds PBC®, highlighting its use of high-quality texts, instructional routines, and robust supports for students and teachers.

"A clear, research-based instructional design weaves together reading, discussion, vocabulary, writing, inquiry, and assessment to promote close reading, evidence-based analysis, collaborative learning, and purposeful writing," the report states.

Arts & Letters is a knowledge-building curriculum aligned to the Science of Reading and anchored by whole books and other texts that engage and challenge students. With the curriculum, "students encounter award-winning literature, poetry, biographies, historical narratives, literary nonfiction, visual art, and informational texts," the review notes. Arts & Letters joins other Great Minds resources, including Wit & Wisdom™, Eureka Math®, and Eureka Math²® in earning all-green ratings from EdReports.

The EdReports analysis comes just a few weeks after Arts & Letters earned a strong review from The Reading League, a nonprofit that also evaluates curricula so schools can make informed choices about classrooms resources.

The Reading League cited Arts & Letters' strengths as: knowledge building through rich topics, texts, and content connections; integrated literacy instruction across reading and writing; support for multilingual learners; coherent routines; and educator supports.

"These independent reviews confirm what we're hearing from teachers and leaders. Arts & Letters helps students learn about the world around them and develop strong literacy skills and a love of reading," Great Minds CEO John White said. "I hope these evaluations create more opportunities for school communities to access these rich, engaging resources that support learning gains."

"The EdReports and Reading League reviews are important mile markers for our team of educators and literacy experts," Great Minds Chief Learning and Product Officer Rebecca Kockler said. "We're incredibly proud of this program, which is extensively research-based and built on the feedback of educators. We will continue to integrate feedback and research so that we can enhance our literacy offerings to ensure the students we serve get the kind of rich instruction they need to excel in school and thrive in life."

About Great Minds

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds instructional resources, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds curricula include Arts & Letters™, Wit & Wisdom, Eureka Math²®, and Geodes® books for developing readers.

Contact: Nancy Zuckerbrod

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202-499-6796

SOURCE Great Minds PBC