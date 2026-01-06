Arts District Liberty Station Named Among 10 New California Cultural Districts

The California Arts Council-administered Cultural Districts program supports vibrant, inclusive creative economies throughout California

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arts District Liberty Station has been selected as one of California's 10 new state-designated cultural districts, the California Arts Council (CAC) announced on December 12, 2025 . Arts District Liberty Station joins nine others added to the Cultural Districts program highlighting thriving and unique cultural and artistic identities within California, home to the country's leading creative economy, for a total of 24 state districts.

A cultural district, as outlined by the program, is a well-defined geographic area with a high concentration of cultural resources and activities. The 10 new districts will amplify the program and expand the original cohort established in 2017 by further representing the cultural legacy of our state's most valuable resource—its diversity—driving cultural, economic, and social vitality.

For 25 years, Arts District Liberty Station has overseen 26 historic buildings in San Diego's former Naval Training Center and transformed 18 of them to-date into a vibrant hub for arts and creativity. Spanning 100 acres, Arts District Liberty Station is now home to more than 100 museums, galleries, studios and nonprofits, providing an immersive destination where locals and visitors can support artisans and experience art that represents San Diego's unique cultural fabric in a setting that honors its rich military history.

"It is a tremendous honor to be selected for the latest cohort of California Cultural Districts. It is a powerful affirmation of the work we have done at Arts District Liberty Station to cultivate a vibrant center for creativity in San Diego," said Lisa Johnson, President & CEO of Arts District Liberty Station. "This designation recognizes Arts District Liberty Station as a cornerstone of San Diego's creative economy and reflects our long-standing commitment to preserving historic spaces while fostering a dynamic, inclusive hub for arts and culture."

Arts District Liberty Station will receive $10,000 over a two-year period, official state certification, technical assistance, and access to joint marketing and branding resources. The designation period will run from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2030.

"Arts District Liberty Station has become one of San Diego's most important creative hubs, and this designation from the California Arts Council reflects the real impact it has on our city," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "The City was proud to support this application, which recognizes the artists, galleries, museums, creative organizations, and public art that have helped transform a former Naval Training Center into a thriving arts and entertainment destination."

About the California Cultural Districts

The California Cultural Districts program was established through Assembly Bill 189 , authored by Assemblymember Richard Bloom and signed into law in 2015, granting the California Arts Council the authority to identify, designate, and promote areas of concentrated cultural activity.

The program helps communities harness their unique cultural assets to stimulate local economies, attract tourism, preserve historic sites, and support vibrant, inclusive creative economies. Districts are selected through a rigorous, equity-centered application process that emphasizes authentic community partnerships, vision clarity, and demonstrated cultural depth.

Selection for the California Cultural Districts was conducted through a multistep process, including an open application phase, a peer panel review, site visits for semi-finalists, and finalist selection. The program is highly competitive and received interest and submissions from dozens of communities across the state.

Learn more about California's 24 state Cultural Districts at caculturaldistricts.org .

About Arts District Liberty Station

Celebrating 25 years as a premier arts and cultural destination in San Diego, Arts District Liberty Station continues to transform the former Naval Training Center into a vibrant community where creativity thrives. Spanning 100 park-like acres, it is home to more than 100 museums, galleries, artist studios, dance companies, dining destinations, creative retailers and cultural organizations. At Arts District Liberty Station, visitors experience the arts, culture, and cuisine that define the San Diego region while exploring a historic setting that continues to inspire generations. Its 25th anniversary campaign, Creating, Connecting, Celebrating – 25 Years and Growing, supports arts education, public art, and community programming. Learn more at www.artsdistrictlibertystation.org .

The California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission of strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. It supports local arts infrastructure and programming statewide through grants, initiatives, and services. The California Arts Council envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts.

Members of the California Arts Council include: Roxanne Messina Captor, Chair; Leah Goodwin, Vice Chair; Gerald Clarke; Caleb Duarte; Vicki Estrada; Roy Hirabayashi; Alex Israel; Dorka Keehn; Phil Mercado; Nicola Miner; Rick Stein. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov .

