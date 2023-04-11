Arts High School Wows Audiences with Their First Musical Production in Over a Decade: "The Wiz"

NEWARK, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Progressive Theater Company, the Newark Board of Education's Arts High School produced its first full musical in over ten years, performing a spectacular rendition of "The Wiz". The production was met with rave reviews, enthusiastic theater-goers and sold-out performances, representing the incredible talent and creativity of Arts High School's students.

Progressive Theater chose Arts High School to launch its Professional Arts Outreach Program to revitalize musical theater in Newark. The program allows students to participate in theater awards competitions like Paper Mill's Rising Stars and gain recognition for their gifts and hard work.

The talented cast and crew brought their A-game to the stage, delivering an unforgettable production that showcased the students' exceptional vocal, acting, and dance skills. The breathtaking sets, authentic costumes, and dynamic choreography added to the production's overall appeal, keeping families, staff, community members, and Alums on their toes for all three shows.

Superintendent Roger Leόn praised the partnership between the two organizations, saying, "This collaboration illustrates the power of Arts in our schools, community and the transformative impact it can have on young people. The students of Arts High School are true benefactors of the Progressive Theatre Company; their hard work has truly paid off in this incredible production."

Board President Dawn Haynes said, "The production quality mixed with the pure talent just goes to show that our kids from Newark are the best."

Arts High School Principal DeNose expressed her appreciation for the student's hard work and dedication, saying, "Our artist-scholars continue to amaze us each and every day. Their passion for performing is truly remarkable, and we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase their talents through this wonderful collaboration."

Artistic Director Gregory Osborne of Progressive Theater said, "Our talented students worked tirelessly to bring the story to life, and the result was a truly magical experience for all who attended."

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The district currently enrolls over 38,000 students in 62 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the district has opened 8 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming years.

