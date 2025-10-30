Newark Public Schools' Reality Shows to Stream on In The Black Network Beginning October 31st

Filmed entirely in Newark Public Schools' classrooms, design studios, and kitchens, both shows shine a spotlight on the district's growing Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and the extraordinary creativity of Newark students.

"Our new partnership with In The Black Network means that the entire nation can see what we already know – that Newark's students are brilliant, driven, and immensely talented," said Superintendent León. "Through Newark Fashion Forward and Newark Chops, our young people are showing that education is academic, artistic, technical, and visionary."

"Having Newark Fashion Forward and Newark Chops on In The Black Network represents more than great content, it symbolizes development, growth, and the strength of community," said Omarr A. Salgado, Chief Content and Branding Officer for In The Black Network and CEO of Fast Forward Films. "From the inception of the idea to its execution, curation, and release, this project is a testament to what true partnership and collaboration can achieve. We are proud to stand with Newark Public Schools in showcasing the next generation of innovators and storytellers."

"Newark Fashion Forward" follows student designers from the Newark School of Fashion & Design as they create and present original collections before professional judges.

"Newark Chops" spotlights the Culinary Arts Academy at Newark Vocational High School, where student chefs compete in high-pressure cooking challenges judged by professional chefs and restaurateurs. Both series combine creativity, competition, and teamwork.

"This collaboration with In The Black Network gives our students a national platform for their artistry and innovation," said Board of Education President Hasani K. Council. "It also reinforces our mission to amplify authentic Newark student voices and highlight the power of public education to inspire and uplift."

Launched in 2023 by media executive James DuBose, In The Black Network is an ad-supported streaming platform dedicated to amplifying Black voices, creators, and culturally resonant storytelling. Beginning October 31, both Newark Fashion Forward and Newark Chops will be available to stream for free at intheblacknetwork.tv

"In The Black Network was built to showcase stories that reflect the real experiences and brilliance of our communities," said James DuBose, founder and CEO of In The Black Network. "Newark's students embody that spirit – their passion and creativity deserve to be celebrated and shared with the world."

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 41,000 students in 65 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 11 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

About In The Black Network

In The Black Network (ITBN) is a Black-led, ad-supported streaming platform that highlights authentic stories from across the African diaspora. Featuring original series, live channels, and on-demand content, ITBN is committed to powerful storytelling that inspires and connects audiences around the world.

Contact:

Paul Brubaker

[email protected]

973-803-6983

SOURCE Newark Board of Education