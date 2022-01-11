Artwork Archive, Winner of the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts Award, Releases 2022 Complete Artist Grants & Opportunities Guide

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artwork Archive , the industry's leading art inventory software used by artists, collectors, and organizations in over 130 countries, has been named an honoree of the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) Arts & Business Partnership Award.

Artwork Archive's Complete Guide to 2022 Artist Grants & Opportunities Artwork Archive provides artists, collectors and organizations with powerful digital tools to manage their artwork, career and/or collection.

The CBCA's award recognizes "exemplary companies that have gone above and beyond to support the arts and creative industries," and which "make Colorado a better place to live, work, and play through innovative collaborations, arts integration, creative workplaces, economic development in the creative sector, arts advocacy, employee engagement, and/or philanthropy," according to the CBCA's website.

About Artwork Archive, CBCA writes, "based in Denver with a global reach, [Artwork Archive] goes beyond their core art inventory software platform to advance creative careers, including a robust blog and business accelerator grants and trainings ."

Justin Anthony, co-founder of Artwork Archive, says, "While our platform provides artists with the tools they need to get organized, manage their business, and showcase their art to the world—the free educational resources we create and share make those tools more powerful."

In order to continue providing artists with tools and resources to support their development, Artwork Archive has released its "Complete Guide to Artist Opportunities" for 2022, which lists the best grants, residencies, and awards with deadlines this year.

To access the Complete Guide to 2022 Artist Grants & Opportunities, please visit: https://www.artworkarchive.com/blog/complete-guide-to-artist-opportunities-2022

Artwork Archive will be updating this list throughout the year, so artists should make sure to bookmark the above webpage and check back often. The company will also be posting reminders of upcoming deadlines on Instagram—follow @artworkarchive for the most up-to-date calls, and never miss an opportunity.

Artwork Archive also runs a "calls for entry" page on its website where arts organizations can submit their open calls and other opportunities to be seen by Artwork Archive's more than four million annual website visitors.

To access and/or submit a call, please visit: https://www.artworkarchive.com/call-for-entry

Throughout 2022, Artwork Archive will also continue to host a series of free webinars for artists, entitled "THRIVE with Artwork Archive." These hour-long informational webinars cover topics ranging from increasing financial literacy, to the best practices for applying to grants, and how artists can optimize their studio practices and marketing efforts for sustainable success. To be kept informed about these free resources, subscribe to Artwork Archive's newsletter .

About Artwork Archive:

Artwork Archive believes that all artists are entrepreneurs. Based in Denver, Colorado, Artwork Archive has been the preferred cloud-based art inventory system for artists, collectors and organizations for more than a decade. To learn more, visit: www.artworkarchive.com .

Media contact:

Emilie Trice, [email protected]

(720) 900-5506

SOURCE Artwork Archive