ArtWorkout Launches Holiday Campaign Offering iPads, Art Classes, and Premium Subscriptions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtWorkout, the leading learn-to-draw app for iPad, is launching ArtWorkoutCrazyStories, a holiday campaign inviting its users to share the stories behind why they draw.

From December 25, 2025, through January 8, 2026, the campaign celebrates the people behind the millions of digital drawings created in the app and invites users to share the reasons they return to creativity, whether it's to relax, regain focus, learn something new, or simply enjoy a moment of calm.

To participate, users must post a short video showing their drawing process in ArtWorkout and the role creativity plays in their lives. The video must begin with the phrase "Here is my crazy story with ArtWorkout…" and must be shared on TikTok or YouTube using #artworkoutcrazystories.

Everyone who submits a valid contest entry receives a free one-month ArtWorkout Premium subscription with full access to the app's drawing lessons. The first 100 creators receive an annual Premium subscription.

The 10 stories with the highest number of views will each receive an iPad Air with Apple Pencil. One grand-prize winner will be awarded the ArtWorkout Creative Grant, a $3,000 certificate voucher for a professional online art education program to continue learning to draw with professional guidance.

Winners will be selected by a judging panel using criteria like storytelling, creativity, relevance to the theme, and execution quality. Public views may be considered as a minor engagement signal, measured at a fixed date and time.

Entries must be submitted through artworkout.app/artworkoutcrazystories . All entries must clearly disclose that the post is a contest entry and that they received a free one-month ArtWorkout Premium subscription for participating. Results will be published on January 22 on the ArtWorkout website.

"Millions of drawings appear inside ArtWorkout every week," says founder and CEO Aleksandr Ulitin. "The numbers show growth. But the stories show meaning. This campaign was created so we can listen."

About ArtWorkout: A Global Community Of Drawers

ArtWorkout is the #1 learn-to-draw app on iPad, designed to make digital art education accessible to beginners. Founded by Aleksandr Ulitin, the platform serves over 75 million users worldwide with 2,500+ guided lessons, a Lesson of the Day, and Multiplayer Mode. ArtWorkout holds a 4.6-star rating with over 570,000 reviews across the App Store and Google Play.

As the app grew in popularity, users have shared their experiences on social media, from lighthearted moments drawing together to personal stories of creativity and self-expression. These videos have accumulated millions of views across TikTok and YouTube, making ArtWorkout a recognizable presence in the digital drawing space.

This holiday season, ArtWorkout is bringing those voices together through ArtWorkoutCrazyStories.

"When a stadium is full, you can't see the eyes," says Ulitin. "And we want to see yours."

For more information, visit www.artworkout.app .

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Apple, TikTok, YouTube, or their affiliates.

