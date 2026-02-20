Arup, Mott MacDonald and JCE Engineering receive ACEC California's top award for the LAX/Metro Transit Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the American Council of Engineering Companies of California (ACEC California) announced that Arup, Mott MacDonald and JCE Engineering won the prestigious Golden State Award for their work on the LAX/Metro Transit Center located at the Los Angeles International Airport, California (LAX).

The LAX/Metro Transit Center, which opened in June 2025, is a transformative multimodal hub connecting LAX to LA Metro's rail and bus networks. Designed to accommodate over 45,900 daily boardings, the station enhances airport access and promotes equitable and sustainable travel options for residents and visitors. It provides an important step forward towards reducing private vehicle congestion at one of the world's busiest airports.

Designed by international architecture practice Grimshaw, with architect of record and landscape architect Gruen Associates, and Arup, the transit center integrates advanced design and engineering to provide resilience in a seismically active region. Arup led the structural engineering design and provided multidisciplinary design including façade engineering, fire and life safety, sustainability, acoustics, lighting, security, IT systems, and pedestrian flow modeling. Mott MacDonald contributed track design, train control systems, overhead catenary systems, and civil structural engineering. Together, these firms delivered innovative solutions that ensure resilience, efficiency, and passenger comfort. JCE Structural Engineering Group provided structural engineering for all ancillary buildings in the project.

By improving access for residents and airport employees, the center reduces reliance on private vehicles, cutting traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Metro's investment of over $150 million in small and diverse businesses underscored its commitment to inclusive economic growth and local job creation.

Passenger experience was a key priority for design. The station features spacious daylit concourses, intuitive wayfinding, digital signage, and real-time travel information to simplify connections. Accessibility enhancements including elevators, tactile paving, and dedicated areas for cyclists ensure that the hub serves travelers of all abilities. Integrated bike facilities and pedestrian-friendly design encourage active transportation.

The Transit Center is designed to achieve a LEED Gold rating. Sustainable measures include solar panels, native landscaping, and electric bus charging stations. California's coastal climate also provided opportunities to rely on passive strategies for comfort, including shading, natural daylighting, and natural ventilation to reduce energy use.

This project represents a bold step toward a cleaner, connected Los Angeles. Linking regional transit with global air travel, the LAX/Metro Transit Center sets a new benchmark for equitable, future-proof infrastructure, delivering lasting benefits for the region, its communities and the millions who pass through each year.

