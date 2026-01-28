Public and Private Works Projects Honored by Statewide Engineering Association

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) and the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation, in partnership with public sector agencies and private companies, will celebrate twenty engineering projects on February 19, 2026, at ACEC California's Engineering Excellence Awards Banquet. These honor award projects are being recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value. The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed for the best overall project, will be announced during the awards banquet.

"We are proud to recognize these ACEC California member firms for delivering an exceptional degree of value and technical excellence to our communities," said Tyler Munzing, Executive Director of ACEC California. "Quality infrastructure — from dependable drinking water to safe, efficient roadways and structurally sound public spaces, to efficient energy sources and clean environment — is essential to our state's success. These award-winning projects showcase how our engineering and land surveying firms are passionately building a more resilient and connected California."

Photographs of award-winning projects can be found at 2026 Engineering Excellence Award Winners - American Council of Engineering Companies of California

Los Angeles Region Honor Award Projects:

Anchor QEA was contracted by the City of Long Beach as the prime engineer consultant leading the civil, structural, and site design for the Davenport Park Expansion and Landfill Gas Control System Project. AECOM was the Engineer of Record for the LFG Control System civil, structural, electrical, and physical/thermal gas treatment processes.

The Davenport Park Expansion and Landfill Gas Control System Project is a comprehensive initiative by the City of Long Beach to transform a former landfill site into a safe, accessible, and vibrant community park. This project consists of two interconnected components: the Park Expansion and the Landfill Gas (LFG) Control System.

The Park Expansion seamlessly integrates stormwater and civil engineering elements with recreational amenities and improvements that enhance community health, provide accessible outdoor spaces, and support youth and adult fitness through safe, well-designed infrastructure and drought-tolerant landscaping.

The LFG Control System, designed to address the environmental challenges with repurposing a former landfill site, was implemented to ensure community safety. The system continuously monitors and manages methane levels, preventing harmful emissions and ensuring environmental compliance. This strategy includes an underground gas collection and control system, extraction wells, perimeter probes, and a permanent treatment system with noise-reduction features.

Together, these components transform Davenport Park into a model for environmentally responsible redevelopment, providing safe recreation and green space while protecting the health of the community.

Arup, Mott MacDonald, and JCE Engineering Group were contracted by Gruen Associates for the LAX/Metro Transit center, which is a transformative multimodal hub connecting Los Angeles International Airport to Metro's rail, bus, and bike networks that opened in June 2025. Designed to serve over 45,000 daily boardings, the station improves airport access, reduces congestion, and promotes sustainable travel. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is the owner.

Arup led the structural design and provided services including facades engineering, fire and life safety, sustainability, acoustics, lighting, security, IT consulting, and pedestrian modeling. Mott MacDonald contributed track design, train control systems, overhead catenary systems, and civil structural engineering. Together, the firms delivered innovative solutions for a complex, high-seismic site next to one of the world's busiest airports.

The Transit Center delivers lasting community value by improving access for South LA residents and airport workers, reducing traffic and emissions, and supporting inclusive economic growth. Metro invested over $150 million in small and diverse businesses. With LEED Gold design features and smart systems, the Transit Center sets a new standard for resilient, equitable infrastructure.

Biggs Cardosa Associates, Inc. was contracted by the City of Compton for the Artesia Boulevard Bridge Emergency Repairs project in Compton, California, which restored critical community infrastructure while pioneering new approaches to bridge fire protection.

The project addressed severe fire damage to the 10-span bridge overactive railroads and Compton Creek, which had forced closure of this vital transportation link. Biggs Cardosa's innovative solution combined emergency bridge replacement with comprehensive fire prevention measures, featuring custom steel security walls, doors, and precast concrete panels supported by helical piles— an atypical foundation system for infrastructure projects.

This project demonstrates engineering's role in community resilience as this project didn't just repair the damage—it created a replicable model for protecting urban infrastructure from increasing fire risks.

The bridge repairs reconnected residents to Compton College, Metro transit, and local businesses while eliminating lengthy detours that had increased emissions and traffic congestion. Working within constraints of active railroad operations, the team coordinated closely with ACTA and UPRR to ensure uninterrupted railroad operations during construction.

The City of Compton is now investigating similar protection measures at other vulnerable bridge locations, extending the project's impact throughout the community.

Biggs Cardosa Associates, Inc. was contracted by the City of Corona for the McKinley Street Grade Separation project, which was a groundbreaking achievement as California's first vehicular steel network tied arch bridge that eliminated a hazardous railroad grade crossing that previously delayed motorists 2.5 hours daily.

As prime consultant, Biggs Cardosa led comprehensive environmental, right-of-way, and engineering design services for the project. The firm's innovative approach utilized a 290-foot-long steel network tied arch bridge spanning BNSF Railway tracks, Sampson Avenue, and the Arlington Flood Control Channel.

Award-Winning Innovation: The recognized project demonstrates engineering excellence through its revolutionary construction approach, building the entire bridge off-site and moving it into place during a single weekend using Self-Propelled Modular Transporters—showcasing how innovative design can minimize community disruption while maintaining railroad operations.

Community Impact: The award recognizes the project's exceptional value to Corona's residents through enhancing public safety by removing dangerous pedestrian-vehicle-train conflicts, improving emergency response times with uninterrupted access, eliminating 2.5 hours of daily traffic delays, reducing vehicle emissions by ending prolonged idling at crossings, and supporting local economic growth through improved business accessibility.

COWI North America, Inc. and Accenture Infrastructure and Capital Projects, LLC were contracted by the City of San Bernardino for the Mount Vernon Viaduct—an essential infrastructure project that marks the third generation of this critical transportation link in San Bernardino.

The new viaduct is a state-of-the-art structure that blends the legacy of its historic predecessors with cutting-edge engineering. Designed to meet today's rigorous seismic and safety standards, the project ensures long-term reliability while honoring the region's rich history.

By reconnecting two key areas of San Bernardino, the Mount Vernon Viaduct strengthens mobility for both vehicles and pedestrians. It stands as a model of forward-thinking infrastructure—where careful planning, innovative design, and historic preservation come together to deliver sustainable solutions.

More than a bridge, the Mount Vernon Viaduct is a symbol of community progress. It provides safer, more efficient transportation routes that support economic growth, improve access, and enhance quality of life for thousands of residents and visitors each day.

Earth Systems was contracted by California Skate Parks to contribute geotechnical engineering services to the newly completed Watts Skatepark, a 13,500-square-foot, universally accessible public recreation facility located in the heart of South Los Angeles. This project, led by California Skateparks with support from The Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation) and the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, exemplifies how engineering can elevate community well-being.

Earth Systems conducted subsurface investigations, laboratory testing, and grading observation to support the park's unique terrain features—including bowl transitions, ramps, and adaptive skating elements. Designed to accommodate high-frequency, high-impact usage from traditional and adaptive athletes alike, the skatepark required tailored geotechnical solutions to ensure long-term performance, safety, and durability.

More than just a recreation site, the Watts Skatepark transforms a previously vacant parcel into a vibrant, inclusive, and safe community space. The park serves hundreds of residents each week and features design elements that support wheelchair motocross (WCMX), sensory engagement, and full ADA accessibility.

The Earth Systems team worked closely with the contractor and City stakeholders to keep the project on time and within budget, minimizing environmental impact through reuse of native soils. This collaboration underscores the firm's commitment to engineering excellence that delivers lasting value to clients and communities alike.

Labib Funk + Associates (LFA) was contracted by ArtCenter to serve as the structural engineer for the adaptive reuse of the historic 1940s supersonic wind tunnel into the new Mullin Transportation Design Center at ArtCenter College of Design. As engineer of record, LFA provided design for the foundation, shoring, and structural systems that support this complex transformation.

Located at the gateway to Pasadena's Innovation Corridor, the facility reimagines a once-industrial site into a vibrant hub for transportation education and research. Designed by Darin Johnstone Architecture and constructed by MATT Construction with concrete systems by Largo Concrete, the project blends preservation with innovation. The original wind tunnel was carefully integrated into the new design, allowing the building to retain its historic identity while introducing modern systems and sustainable strategies.

Today, the Mullin Center stands as one of the most advanced automotive design studios in the country. The two-story facility includes flexible labs, technology-rich classrooms, and a sweeping central ramp that accommodates prototyping and vehicle access inside the building. By combining adaptive reuse with forward-looking design, the project honors Pasadena's legacy of innovation while empowering the next generation of designers to shape the future of mobility.

San Diego Region Honor Award Project:

Michael Baker International was contracted by the City of Calexico to serve as the lead engineer for the New River Improvement Project in Calexico, California, revitalizing a polluted waterway that had long carried untreated waste from Mexico into the U.S., threatening public health and the Salton Sea.

The project introduced three key innovations: an automated trash screen near the border to intercept solid waste; a bypass encasement to divert contaminated flow from residential areas; and a pumpback system that returns clean water from Calexico's wastewater facility to the riverbed, improving flow and environmental quality.

Engineers overcame challenges like poor soil, high water tables, and corrosive conditions by using inert fiberglass piping from HOBAS and carefully managing grading to avoid disturbing contaminated zones. Advanced 3D modeling replaced technical drawings with photorealistic visuals, enhancing public understanding and engagement. Town halls hosted by the City of Calexico, with city council participation, further strengthened community involvement.

As the first phase of a broader regional strategy, the initiative lays the groundwork for future efforts to combat bacteria and pollutants. It demonstrates how engineering can deliver immediate health benefits while fostering long-term environmental restoration and sustainable infrastructure that protects both communities and ecosystems.

Central Valley Region Honor Award Projects:

Cornerstone Structural Engineering Group, Inc. was contracted by the County of Santa Barbara to provide Structural Engineering work for the Floradale Avenue Bridge over the Santa Ynez River Project.

Cornerstone was the prime consultant and the design team lead for the Floradale Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. The new bridge needed to meet current seismic, hydraulic, and roadway standards while minimizing environmental impacts and community disruption. The bridge's strategic location and its regional and national importance required a modern, resilient replacement. Floradale Avenue is the primary commuter route from the City of Lompoc to the federal prison facility at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex and the nationally significant Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB). Because of this, the bridge crossing sees over 7,000 vehicles per day. With these up-to-date design and construction methods, Cornerstone was able to save over $2 million in foundations costs and allowed construction of the replacement bridge to be completed in only two in-channel construction seasons.

The ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards recognize engineering and land surveying firms for projects that demonstrate an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value.

San Francisco Region Honor Award Projects:

Adobe Associates, Inc. was contracted by The Riolo Group to serve as the lead civil engineer and land surveyor for the Lytton Housing Project. Engaged by the Lytton Band of Pomo Indians, Adobe provided the technical foundation to transform a rural parcel into a permanent, sovereign tribal community, culminating a 16-year partnership that included master planning support, entitlement, and full site design. Lytton Rancheria of California is the owner.

The firm designed the complete, self-sufficient infrastructure for 147 new homes, as well as site design for an advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) wastewater treatment plant, a secure water system, and a 2.3-megawatt solar field, creating a resilient, low-impact utility backbone for the community.

Adobe's innovation was centered on a terrain-adaptive grading approach. Rather than a standard grid, the team individually sited every home to preserve native oak trees and avoid wetland areas. This approach achieved a perfect balance of over 150,000 cubic yards of earthwork, eliminating costly and energy-intensive soil import & export. Furthermore, utilizing rural road standards, with vegetated swales replacing curb, gutter, and sidewalk, delivered roughly $1.5 million in savings while maintaining rural aesthetic.

This thoughtful engineering effort restored a vital homeland, strengthening the tribe's cultural identity, enhancing public welfare, and ensuring a resilient and sustainable future for the Lytton people.

Arup was contracted by Studio Gang for the California College of the Arts Campus Expansion project. California College of the Arts is the owner. The California College of the Arts (CCA) campus buildings' architecturally exposed timber bracing is the first ever use of a timber-steel hybrid eccentric braced frame (EBF) in a high seismic zone, setting a new precedent for structural design. Two lightweight mass timber pavilions sit atop a concrete podium, providing flexible studios, labs, and classrooms within a vibrant indoor-outdoor environment for creative learning. The hybrid EBF uses steel link beams for ductility while timber braces remain elastic, an approach peer-reviewed for code compliance. The gravity and lateral systems are decoupled to simplify design and construction. External detailing prioritizes durability of the exposed timber and concealed connections. Sustainability was paramount: the structure replaces significant steel with timber, utilizes low-carbon concrete, and optimizes material use. The expansion's striking exposed timber structure demonstrates how elegant design, seismic performance, and sustainability can align to create next generation learning spaces. By addressing the unique challenges of mass timber in seismic zones and pushing material innovation forward, the CCA expansion project is an inspiring model for future educational buildings.

Carollo Engineers was contracted by the Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) for the College Lake Integrated Resource Management Project.

Situated in Watsonville, California, this project establishes College Lake as a new water supply source to reduce groundwater overdraft and seawater intrusion, while supporting habitat for the endangered South-Central California coast steelhead. The Project includes three major components: a water intake facility with fish passage, a water treatment plant located at 76 Holohan Road, and a 6-mile, 30-inch treated water pipeline that conveys treated water to approximately 6,300 acres of farmland through PV Water's 23-miles of conveyance pipeline known as the Coastal Distribution System.

Carollo's planning and design services involved collaboration with PV Water staff, environmental teams, regulatory agencies, and stakeholders to maximize operational flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Carollo Engineers and Conco-West, Inc. were contracted by Zone 7 Water Agency to complete the construction of the new Stoneridge PFAS Treatment Plant, marking a major milestone in safeguarding local drinking water. The facility is the first in Northern California to use an ion exchange (IX) system specifically designed to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals."

Located at the Stoneridge Well, the plant integrates IX pressure vessels, cartridge filters, a new pump station, and a dedicated electrical building to deliver high-quality water while meeting both current and anticipated state and federal standards. The facility produces up to 5,400 gallons per minute, ensuring a reliable supply for more than 250,000 Tri-Valley residents and businesses.

"Thanks to this, we're going to have clean water, safe water, PFAS free, and we're going to be able to put this well back into the Zone 7 water portfolio, and make sure that we have adequate water for residents, for businesses of the Tri-Valley, which is so important for our well-being," said Zone 7 Director Kathy Narum, a former Pleasanton councilmember, in a Pleasanton Weekly article published September 27, 2023.

COWI was contracted by the Contra Costa Transportation Authority for the Iron Horse Trail Overcrossing at Bollinger Canyon Road — a striking new pedestrian and cyclist bridge that provides a safe crossing across the busiest arterial corridor in the city and uninterrupted connectivity along the Iron Horse Trail. The City of San Ramon is the owner.

As Prime Consultant and Engineer of Record, COWI led the design, engineering, and design support during construction for the $21.6 million project. The result is a 340-foot, six-span cable-stayed bridge with 570 feet of retaining wall approaches, a central V-shaped steel pylon, and architecturally integrated lighting and railing systems.

The overcrossing enhances safety and connectivity for tens of thousands of San Ramon residents and trail users along the region's most popular trail. While the project utilized its full budget, COWI's innovative design and accelerated construction strategies generated substantial indirect savings by minimizing traffic disruption, shortening construction duration, and reducing environmental and community impacts.

"This bridge is a celebration of safe, sustainable design and community placemaking," said Matt Baughman, Associate Project Director at COWI. "From concept to completion, COWI's team worked closely with our client and stakeholders to deliver a truly iconic project."

Parsons Corporation was contracted for Phase 2 of the Alameda County Transportation Commission's $92 million Interstate 80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project, which includes interchange reconfiguration, street, pedestrian, and bicycle improvements in Berkeley, California. As prime consultant, Parsons led project management, preliminary engineering, environmental documentation, design, right-of-way acquisition, and design support during construction. The California Department of Transportation is the owner.

"Phase 2 of this project demonstrates Parsons' commitment to engineering solutions that serve everyone," said Mark Fialkowski, President, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "By transforming a heavily congested interchange into a safer, more accessible, and more reliable multimodal corridor, we are delivering public infrastructure that not only improves traffic flow, but also enhances biking, walking, and everyday community connectivity."

The Phase 2 work reconfigures the I80/Gilman Street interchange by replacing outdated stop-controlled intersections with hybrid single lane roundabouts that feature multilane segments, merging frontage road and ramp intersections into new roundabout units to reduce merging and turning conflicts. Pedestrian and bicycle connectivity has been significantly improved through the interchange, including the closure of a key gap in the Bay Trail and safety upgrades at the Union Pacific Railroad at grade crossing. The project also reconstructs Gilman Street and West Frontage Road and accommodates new bicycle lanes through adjustments on Eastshore Highway, creating the region's first shared-use path over an active rail crossing. Together with the award-winning Phase 1 Pedestrian and Bicycle Overcrossing completed in 2023, the full project advances equitable, sustainable transportation and strengthens the gateway into the City of Berkeley.

SmithGroup was contracted by California State University, East Bay for the Braddock Center for Science and Innovation, a groundbreaking achievement in sustainable design and educational innovation.

The Braddock Center stands as the university's first fully all-electric science facility, operating entirely without fossil fuels and setting a new benchmark for energy efficiency and carbon reduction. Through advanced engineering, the project team delivered state-of-the-art mechanical and plumbing systems, and battery storage—enabling site zero net carbon operation and supporting the university's ambitious sustainability goals.

Constructed on a challenging hill site and adjacent to active classrooms, the Braddock Center overcame complex logistical hurdles while keeping a smooth construction process and schedule. The facility now serves as a vibrant hub for hands-on learning, research, and collaboration, supporting the Green Biome Institute and inspiring future generations of scientists and future science educators.

This award celebrates the vision, creativity, and dedication of the entire project team, whose work has advanced both engineering excellence and community impact. The Braddock Center is a beacon for sustainable progress, health, and educational opportunity, and its recognition highlights the importance of innovative solutions in shaping a better future.

STV, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, was contracted by Stacy Witbeck to serve as lead designer for the new Windsor commuter rail station and 3.2-mile extension. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) is the owner.

STV provided comprehensive design services for the extension, including rail, civil and structural engineering, station architecture, bridge and roadway design and non-motorized pathway integration. The project includes approximately 3.2 miles of reconstructed railroad track between the Sonoma County Airport Station and downtown Windsor and features a newly built train station, five rebuilt rail bridges over streambeds, four pedestrian bridges, a pedestrian underpass, a new parking facility and a fully integrated non-motorized pathway alongside the track. The team also upgraded five railroad grade crossings with enhanced lighting and modern safety infrastructure.

Current trip data reflects that 75% of trips that originate in Windsor terminate in Santa Rosa, demonstrating how travelers from Santa Rosa Airport and students from Sonoma County could benefit greatly from this new connection. For the projected 400-500 daily riders and North Bay residents, Windsor Station exemplifies how modern transit infrastructure can reshape communities and how rail enhancements are an investment in community, climate resilience and regional prosperity.

Sacramento Region Honor Award Projects:

Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas) was contracted by the County of Placer to conduct safety testing of 288 fracture-critical steel welds on the Foresthill Bridge, California's tallest bridge, as part of a federally funded initiative examining T-1 steel structures nationwide. The testing uncovered defects at nearly four times the expected rate.

The 2,428-foot structure carries more than 50,000 vehicles daily across the American River. Atlas performed inspections at heights exceeding 700 feet using custom scaffolding and specialized equipment while maintaining continuous traffic flow.

Results showed 37 percent of welds contained defects, compared with the anticipated 10 percent rate. Atlas adapted testing procedures in real time and completed 44 repairs to American Welding Society standards. The $8.46 million project was finished without safety incidents despite challenging weather and working conditions.

The findings are informing Federal Highway Administration guidance for evaluating T-1 steel structures across the country. The mid-century material, used in bridges built between 1960 and 1980, has emerged as a safety concern requiring systematic assessment.

For Placer County residents, the work ensures continued safe passage on a critical transportation link connecting Sierra Nevada communities. The inspection protocols developed contribute to a national shift toward proactive infrastructure maintenance, preventing costly emergency repairs or disruptions.

Kennedy Jenks was contracted by the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) for the West Lake Tahoe Regional Water Treatment Plant (WLTRWTP), securing permanent, drought-resilient water supply for Lake Tahoe.

Designed by Kennedy Jenks (KJ), the facility replaces a seasonal system with year-round access to high-quality drinking water drawn directly from Lake Tahoe. It serves over 1,900 customers and supports more than three million annual visitors.

"From the very beginning, the vision was clear," said Sean Barclay, TCPUD General Manager. "We needed a facility large enough to serve our community, to meet peak summer demands, and reliable enough to support firefighting efforts."

The WLTRWTP features advanced filtration and disinfection technologies within a compact, mostly underground design, preserving the lakefront's scenic beauty. It includes a submersible intake, booster pump station, and a water recovery loop that reclaims 99% of backwash water.

KJ led the project from concept through construction, overcoming wildfire evacuations, record snowfall, and pandemic-related supply chain issues to deliver the project successfully. This facility sets a standard for communities seeking to implement advanced treatment technologies in environmentally sensitive areas.

Kjeldsen, Sinnock & Neudeck, Inc. (KSN) was contracted by Reclamation District – 2040 to lead the emergency response and repair of a critical levee failure on Victoria Island, San Joaquin County. On October 21, 2024, severe under seepage caused the island's southern levee to collapse, releasing over 6,000 gallons of water per minute and threatening to inundate 6,000 acres of farmland under 12–15 feet of water.

Mobilizing within one hour, KSN served as Incident Commander on behalf of Reclamation District 2040, coordinating local, state, and federal agencies to stabilize the levee within days. The innovative solution — a steel sheet pile cutoff wall with a landside toe berm — cut the construction schedule by 66%, saving both time and costs while ensuring long-term resilience.

The project protected critical infrastructure including State Route 4, Los Vaqueros Reservoir intake supplying Contra Costa County's drinking water, Western Area Power Administration transmission lines, and State and Federal Water Projects.

This technically complex emergency response effort safeguarded lives, property, and essential resources, while setting a new benchmark for engineering leadership, innovation, and community resilience in California's Delta.

Media Contact:

Danielle Fournier

[email protected]

SOURCE American Council of Engineering Companies, California