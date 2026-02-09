Arvest Bank Deepens Three-Decade Partnership with Baker Hill, Upgrades to UN/FY™ Platform to Advance Small Business Lending

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a trusted leader in financial technology and lending innovation, announced today that Arvest Bank, one of the largest and most respected community-focused banks in the Midwest, has expanded its longstanding partnership by selecting the UN/FY™ Small Business Loan Origination platform. This upgrade reflects a strategic investment in modernizing small business lending while continuing a three decades-long partnership grounded in trust, performance and shared values.

Arvest Bank serves more than 110 communities across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. With over $27 billion in assets, Arvest is known for its commitment to customer service, community investment and a forward-thinking approach to technology. The move to Baker Hill's UN/FY™ platform marks the bank's transition from legacy systems to a unified, cloud-based solution designed to streamline operations and support small business borrowers with speed and simplicity.

"At Arvest, we've always focused on building strong, scalable solutions for our borrowers, and that includes evaluating a number of paths forward," said Brad Crain, regional executive for enhanced banking services at Arvest Bank. "As we looked ahead to the future of small business lending, Baker Hill stood out as a partner who not only understands our institution but continues to deliver technology that grows with us. The UN/FY platform gives us the flexibility, integration and efficiency we need to support our customers at scale."

The new solution provides Arvest Bank with robust capabilities to digitize and accelerate the entire small business lending lifecycle. From intuitive digital applications to streamlined underwriting and automated workflows, UN/FY enables bankers to respond quickly to borrower needs while reducing friction for internal teams. The platform's seamless integration with Fiserv Signature Core® and Salesforce reduces friction and increases the ability to unify customer and credit data across systems — driving faster, loan decisioning.

Baker Hill's proven track record with Arvest was a key factor in the decision to move forward. Having evolved through multiple generations of Baker Hill's platform — from OnePoint™ to Bank 2 Business™ and Statement Analyzer, and now UN/FY — Arvest's continued investment underscores its deep confidence in Baker Hill's ability to execute, innovate and consistently deliver measurable results.

"We're incredibly proud of our nearly 30-year partnership with Arvest Bank," said Andy Ivankovich, chairman and CEO of Baker Hill. "Our collaboration has always centered on delivering measurable results and evolving with the needs of modern financial institutions. With their upgrade to UN/FY™, Arvest is leveraging a platform purpose-built to unify lending, credit, and customer data — especially through deep integrations with systems like Salesforce. This next generation of technology allows banks to enhance productivity, streamline decisioning and create a more connected borrower experience. Arvest continues to set the standard for what's possible in community banking, and we're thrilled to support their vision for the future."

The expanded engagement sets the foundation for future innovation as Arvest explores additional integrations and capabilities across its commercial banking operations.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

About Arvest Bank

With more than $27 billion in assets, Arvest is a full-service bank delivering financial solutions to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Since 1961, Arvest has been committed to providing financial solutions that help communities thrive and grow. Today, the bank has more than 200 locations throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more, visit arvest.com.

