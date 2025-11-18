Baker Hill Debuts Santa Barbara Innovation Center as Blueprint for Community Banking's Future

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading provider of cloud-based lending solutions, launched its new Santa Barbara office and flagship Innovation Center, developed in partnership with Montecito Bank & Trust. This milestone marks a new chapter in co-innovation, reinforcing Baker Hill's commitment to building the future of banking with its partners; not just for them.

The launch follows a pivotal moment in 2024 when Montecito Bank & Trust recognized an opportunity to reimagine its technology strategy — not as a stop gap, but as a launchpad for long-term community growth. Baker Hill stepped in, transforming a period of interruption into a model of collaboration. What began as a critical support effort grew into a strategic alliance, cementing Baker Hill's West Coast footprint through co-creation.

"This Innovation Center isn't just a milestone for Baker Hill — it's a declaration of how we show up for the communities we serve," said Andy Ivankovich, chairman and CEO of Baker Hill. "By creating space for co-innovation, we're proving that when fintechs and financial institutions work hand-in-hand, we don't just build better technology, we build stronger communities. This is how we empower the future of community banking, together."

Purpose-built to accelerate collaboration and product development, the Santa Barbara Innovation Center features a technology-forward design, flexible meeting and training areas, and a community-inspired atmosphere. From "Andy's Arcade" to boardrooms and creative breakout zones, the space is a physical manifestation of Baker Hill's belief that true innovation is powered by shared vision and deep partnership.

The Innovation Center is not just a destination — it's a movement. The Santa Barbara hub is open to all California-based financial institutions for team collaboration, strategic planning, and training. For Baker Hill's West Coast clients, it offers an immersive space to sharpen strategy, co-create solutions, and grow with intention.

"Having an Innovation Center just down the road is more than symbolic; it's transformative," said Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. "When fintech leaders and community banks share the same space, ideas move faster, relationships deepen, and innovation becomes tangible. This partnership is a blueprint for what's possible in the future of banking."

Baker Hill is planning additional Innovation Centers in markets like San Antonio, Atlanta and Orlando in 2026 and 2027 — continuing its mission to elevate community banking coast to coast.

For more information about the Innovation Center program or to explore partnership opportunities with Baker Hill visit: https://baker-hill.ceros.site/santa-barbara.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

