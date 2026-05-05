Arzeda and KENT Specialty Milling Announce Strategic Product Development Collaboration

SEATTLE and MUSCATINE, Iowa, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, a leader in AI-driven protein design, and KENT Specialty Milling, a division of KENT WORLDWIDE™, today announced a product development agreement to advance innovative, customer-focused solutions.

The collaboration will leverage Arzeda's Intelligent Protein Design Technology™ and KENT's application and market expertise to explore new approaches that improve performance and efficiency across relevant end markets.

"Arzeda brings a differentiated approach to protein design that aligns well with our innovation efforts," said Jason Gregory, Sr. V.P., Innovative Solutions at KENT. "KENT Specialty Milling invests in purposeful innovation through enabling collaborations like this one to translate scientific advancement into practical, scalable solutions that deliver long-term value for our customers."

"KENT Specialty Milling is known for translating innovation into products that scale," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., CEO of Arzeda. "By combining their deep manufacturing and market knowledge with Arzeda's Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, we can efficiently design and validate novel proteins with the performance characteristics customers are seeking."

Arzeda's platform uses AI-driven design combined with precision lab testing and process development to create and manufacture proteins with tailored properties for specific applications. Specific technical details and programming milestones are undisclosed.

About KENT WORLDWIDE

Since 1927, KENT WORLDWIDE has been guided by a deep commitment to animal care, human nutrition, and doing what's right — values that have shaped its evolution into a globally diversified company. Today, KENT WORLDWIDE is a recognized leader in the manufacture and marketing of ag-based specialty ingredients and trusted consumer products. Award-winning and proudly family-owned, KENT WORLDWIDE is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, and led by third-generation CEO Gage A. Kent.

About Arzeda

Arzeda develops innovative products powered by its Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, using generative AI-driven design to create, validate, and manufacture new proteins and enzymes that enhance our lives and protect our planet. We commercialize with Fortune 500 go-to-market partners across multiple industries, enabling higher-performing, more cost-effective solutions that are healthier and sustainable. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com.

Media Contact (Arzeda): [email protected]

Media Contact (KENT): [email protected]

SOURCE Arzeda