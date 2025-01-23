Arzeda Awarded DARPA Funding to Advance AI-Driven Protein Design for National Security

DARPA Backs Arzeda's AI Platform to Create Novel Proteins with Limited Data

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company™, today announced it has been selected for an award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technologies Office (BTO) under its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Biotechnology (AI BTO) initiative. The award follows on the heels of the announcement of co-founder David Baker's 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for pioneering work in computational protein design.

Arzeda, one of only a select group of organizations chosen from numerous applicants, will leverage and expand its groundbreaking AI platform for the rapid and robust design of proteins spanning a wide range of functions and properties. The award was granted after a competitive evaluation process and will directly contribute to DARPA's mission of creating transformative technologies for national security.

"We are excited to partner with DARPA on a project that pushes the boundaries of AI for protein design," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Arzeda. "This funding validates our Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, which combines cutting-edge AI, high-quality experimental data generation, and rapid deployment at commercial scale to create proteins that solve real-world problems. We're not just pushing the boundaries of AI and synthetic biology, we're creating the next generation of proteins that will address critical challenges in national security, human health, and sustainable manufacturing."

Arzeda will use this funding to focus on creating and validating AI models capable of rapidly engineering proteins with enhanced functionalities and manufacturability, even when starting with limited training datasets. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the development of proteins for diverse applications, ranging from next-generation therapeutics, advanced materials, agriculture, and beyond.

This DARPA award builds on Arzeda's momentum, including recent funding rounds, additional product development partnerships, and commercial success with the launch of its ProSweet RebM™ stevia. With this new project, Arzeda is poised to further cement its position at the forefront of AI-driven biotechnology innovation.

About Arzeda

Arzeda harnesses the power of Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, combining physics-based protein design and AI algorithms to create, validate, and manufacture new designer proteins and enzymes that enhance our lives and protect our planet. In collaboration with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, we develop and commercialize healthier and more sustainable products across the food and nutrition, consumer products, advanced materials, agriculture, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries globally, fulfilling the promise of biotechnology.

For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com.

