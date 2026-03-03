Capxel's ASO framework helps enterprises become discoverable, recommended, and cited by AI systems — before competitors realize the landscape has shifted

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capxel, the AI-native data company helping enterprises expand through intelligence-driven products, today introduced AI Search Optimization (ASO) as a defined commercial discipline — a new category of brand intelligence designed to make enterprises visible to AI agents, recommendation engines, and retrieval systems that are rapidly displacing traditional search.

Agentic Search Optimization (ASO) ensures brands get recommended when consumers ask AI agents for answers - not just when they type into Google. ASO is the new standard of digital visibility: optimizing how AI agents like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity discover, evaluate, and recommend brands.

While the digital marketing industry remains focused on optimizing for Google's 10 blue links, a fundamental shift is underway. Consumers are increasingly turning to AI assistants — ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude — for purchasing decisions, service recommendations, and information discovery. These systems don't crawl and rank pages. They retrieve, synthesize, and recommend. And the vast majority of brands are invisible to them.

"Every company has an SEO strategy. Almost none have an ASO strategy," said Dominick Luna, Co-Founder / President of Capxel, who originated the ASO framework. "The brands that show up when an AI agent answers 'What's the best [product] for [use case]?' will capture the next decade of consumer attention. The ones that don't will wonder where their traffic went."

THE VISIBILITY CRISIS BRANDS DON'T KNOW THEY HAVE

Industry data tells a stark story. SOCi's 2026 Local Visibility Index — the most comprehensive benchmark of multi-location brand performance, covering 350,000+ locations and 2,751 brands — added AI visibility as a core metric for the first time this year. Their findings: the gap between brands optimized for AI and those that aren't is already significant and accelerating.

Capxel's own analysis across client deployments reveals that brands implementing structured AI optimization see measurable increases in AI crawler engagement, citation frequency, and agent recommendation rates within weeks of deployment.

"This isn't a future problem. It's a current blind spot," said Nick Dunev, Founder / CEO of Capxel. "The infrastructure to make brands readable by AI systems exists today. Most companies simply don't know it's available — or that they need it."

WHAT ASO ACTUALLY IS

AI Search Optimization is the practice of structuring a brand's public content — products, services, FAQs, entity relationships, and institutional knowledge — so it can be reliably discovered, understood, and cited by AI systems.

Capxel's ASO implementation includes:

Structured AI layers deployed alongside existing websites, built on the open LLM-LD standard (llmld.org) — a specification Capxel authored and released under Creative Commons

Machine-readable knowledge architectures including entity indexes, product feeds, service catalogs, and relationship graphs

Ongoing intelligence and analytics measuring AI crawler behavior, citation tracking, and competitive positioning

White-label deployment available through a growing network of agencies.

A NEW MARKET CATEGORY

Capxel positions ASO not as a feature or add-on, but as an entirely new category of digital infrastructure — one that sits alongside SEO, paid media, and CRM as a core component of enterprise marketing architecture.

The company serves brands across healthcare, luxury retail, e-commerce, professional services, and multi-location franchises, with a focus on enterprises generating $50M+ in annual revenue.

"We didn't build a tool. We solved a problem no one else was addressing," Luna added. "Three years from now, every enterprise will have an ASO strategy the same way they have an SEO strategy today."

ABOUT CAPXEL

Capxel is an AI-native data company helping enterprises expand through intelligence-driven products. Founded in Tampa Bay, Capxel provides enterprise data solutions including AI Search Optimization (ASO), behavioral intelligence, identity resolution, and consumer enrichment across 260M+ profiles. Learn more at capxel.com.

Contact: Dominick Luna: +1 727 353 8209.

