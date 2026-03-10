As AI and Screen Time Scrutiny Rise, Instructure's 2026 Evidence Report Finds Most Classroom Consumer Technology Lacks Verified Proof of Impact

New analysis of 150 widely used classroom technologies shows major differences in research evidence, data protections and interoperability as scrutiny rises around screen time, AI and academic integrity

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today released its 2026 Evidence Report, "How to Choose Safe and Effective Classroom Technology," in partnership with the nonprofit InnovateEDU. The report, unveiled during SXSW EDU, offers a data-driven analysis of how the most widely used digital tools in K-12 measure up against federally recognized research standards and core quality indicators.

As debates intensify around student screen time, artificial intelligence (AI), academic integrity and tightening state and district budgets, education leaders are facing increased pressure to justify technology decisions. The report analyzes 150 of the most used classroom technologies and identifies significant differences between purpose-built education technology and general consumer tools used in schools.

Key findings include:

Research gap: 40% of purpose-built edtech tools have identifiable evidence aligned to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), compared to just 2% of consumer technologies used in classrooms.

40% of purpose-built edtech tools have identifiable evidence aligned to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), compared to just 2% of consumer technologies used in classrooms. Evidence levels vary widely: Among purpose-built edtech tools with ESSA-aligned evidence, 2% meet the strongest evidence standard (Level I). Another 5% meet Level II, 14% meet Level III and 19% meet Level IV standards.

Among purpose-built edtech tools with ESSA-aligned evidence, 2% meet the strongest evidence standard (Level I). Another 5% meet Level II, 14% meet Level III and 19% meet Level IV standards. Privacy protections remain inconsistent across classroom technology: Purpose-built edtech products are more likely than consumer tools to hold recognized data privacy certifications, but many classroom technologies still lack verified safeguards.

Purpose-built edtech products are more likely than consumer tools to hold recognized data privacy certifications, but many classroom technologies still lack verified safeguards. Interoperability standards remain far from universal: Of the most-accessed classroom technologies analyzed, only 33% of tools have achieved a recognized interoperability certification, such as OneRoster, LTI, or Project Unicorn. While these certifications are more common in purpose-built education products than in consumer tools, adoption across the broader ecosystem remains limited.

Of the most-accessed classroom technologies analyzed, only 33% of tools have achieved a recognized interoperability certification, such as OneRoster, LTI, or Project Unicorn. While these certifications are more common in purpose-built education products than in consumer tools, adoption across the broader ecosystem remains limited. Accessibility is more common than usability validation: 70% of the 100 most-accessed classroom technologies analyzed include at least one accessibility indicator, yet only 15% have achieved a recognized usability certification.

70% of the 100 most-accessed classroom technologies analyzed include at least one accessibility indicator, yet only 15% have achieved a recognized usability certification. Procurement scrutiny is increasing: States and districts are formalizing evaluation processes and increasingly referencing ESSA evidence tiers in purchasing and renewal decisions.

The findings reflect a broader shift in education toward outcome accountability and more rigorous procurement standards. District leaders are moving beyond adoption metrics to ask which tools measurably improve student growth and deliver a return on investment.

"Educators are being asked to do more than ever, and our responsibility is to ensure technology gives them time back so they can focus on meaningful connections with students," said Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure. "The conversation is shifting from what a tool can do to whether it measurably improves learning outcomes. For districts, evidence aligned to ESSA, strong student privacy protections and seamless interoperability are no longer differentiators. They are baseline requirements for building a safe and effective learning ecosystem."

Erin Mote, CEO and founder of InnovateEDU, said the report reinforces the need for stronger evidence standards across the edtech marketplace.

"As states and districts embrace the potential of AI, we have a unique opportunity to set a new, higher standard for educational technology," Mote said. "By focusing on clear evidence of impact and transparent data practices, leaders can ensure these tools integrate seamlessly and responsibly into school ecosystems. This report helps shift the conversation from simple adoption to a shared commitment to high-quality, impactful innovation."

Evaluating AI Through an Evidence Lens

The rapid growth of generative AI has added urgency to these conversations. As AI tools flood the market, districts face mounting pressure to distinguish between novelty and measurable impact.

The report emphasizes that AI tools should be evaluated using the same standards as any other classroom technology. That includes identifying whether the tool has evidence aligned to ESSA, a clear rationale tied to student outcomes and transparent data governance protections. A polished interface or time-saving feature does not replace verified impact on teaching and learning.

Policy conversations about screen time are also accelerating across states. The report underscores that quality and purpose matter more than the number of minutes online. Structured digital learning environments aligned to instruction and governed by educators are fundamentally different from passive or distraction-driven consumer platforms.

From Adoption to Accountability

The Every Student Succeeds Act requires that certain federal funds be used to support evidence-based interventions. As federal relief dollars expire and state budgets tighten, districts are increasingly referencing ESSA evidence tiers in procurement decisions.

The report encourages leaders to begin with a clear and actionable question: What outcome is this technology intended to improve?

Transparency in a Crowded Marketplace

Instructure said the goal of the analysis is to bring transparency to a crowded marketplace and elevate the conversation from features and engagement metrics to measurable student outcomes.

Canvas LMS is the only learning management system with ESSA Level III research, and Instructure continues to invest in research, privacy protections and interoperability across its ecosystem.

The full 2026 Evidence Report is available at https://www.instructure.com/landing/2026-evidence-report.

Methodology

Frequently accessed edtech solutions were identified through analysis of de-identified usage data collected from August 1 to December 31, 2025, via LearnPlatform's browser integration, freely available to U.S. education organizations. All analyses and reporting comply with federal and state student data privacy laws, including FERPA, COPPA, CIPA, and PPRA.

Instructure reviewed publicly available information to assess privacy practices, interoperability, and certifications. LearnPlatform also synthesized publicly available research on the most accessed solutions, identifying studies verified as meeting ESSA evidence requirements by recognized third-party reviewers and recording the highest ESSA evidence level for each solution.

Information was compiled in January 2026 and reflects evidence available at that time.

