Instructure Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with K16 Solutions to Simplify and Accelerate LMS Transitions to Canvas

Exclusive agreement accelerates Canvas migration support as institutions move away from legacy LMS solutions to Instructure's connected learning ecosystem

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with K16 Solutions, the leader in higher-ed automated data management. The partnership is focused on migration services for institutions moving from legacy LMS solutions to Canvas. Through the agreement, Instructure has secured exclusive access to K16's LMS migration services, further strengthening support for organizations transitioning to Canvas LMS as they modernize their digital learning infrastructure.

As institutions rethink the systems that support teaching and learning, many are moving beyond incremental improvements made by legacy LMS solutions and making structural transitions to meet the needs of the new learner. This partnership reflects growing market momentum toward Canvas and reinforces Instructure's commitment to helping institutions transition to a more flexible ecosystem with greater speed, confidence and continuity. By automating complex migration work and preserving critical course structure, assessments and content integrity, the partnership helps institutions move to Canvas with greater confidence. The agreement reduces one of the biggest barriers to changing LMS solutions: the risk and disruption of a traditional migration. With the assistance of K16, moving to Canvas means customers can focus more of their time on improving learning outcomes rather than managing transition tasks.

Institutions and organizations are moving beyond legacy LMS solutions and choosing platforms that can better meet the needs of the new learner," said Kevin Martin, vice president of sector strategy at Instructure. "Switching platforms can be complex and disruptive, especially when institutions need to protect content integrity, maintain continuity, and keep teaching and learning moving forward. Our exclusive partnership with K16 Solutions gives customers a clear path to Canvas — protecting critical course content while moving forward with confidence and speed."

The partnership comes as Instructure continues to see strong momentum from institutions seeking a modern learning ecosystem rather than a standalone point solution. Across K-12, higher education and workforce learning, institutions are focused on creating a more connected learning ecosystem that supports better outcomes, greater continuity and long-term innovation. Canvas serves as a flexible foundation that connects learning, assessment, analytics, credentials and partner technologies across the full learner journey.

"K16 Solutions is proud to expand our exclusive relationship with Instructure through this strategic partnership," said Sam Yaghoubi, SVP of Partnerships, K16 Solutions. "As institutions move away from competitive LMS solutions, they need a migration approach that protects content integrity, minimizes disruption and supports both immediate transition needs and long-term strategic goals. We see that momentum firsthand, as most of the institutions we support in LMS migrations are choosing Canvas as their next learning platform. Together with Instructure, we are helping institutions transition to Canvas with the expertise, continuity and confidence they need."

Canvas serves as the foundation of a modern learning ecosystem, enabling institutions to connect tools, integrate emerging technologies and support evolving teaching and learning needs. With this partnership, Instructure is strengthening its learning ecosystem by making it easier for institutions to transition to Canvas with confidence and continuity. To learn more about how this partnership simplifies LMS transitions to Canvas, visit k16solutions.com/solutions/lms-migration.

About K16 Solutions

K16 Solutions is transforming how institutions manage and maximize their data. Leveraging patented technology within its cloud-native Scaffold Platform, K16 delivers innovative solutions for data warehouse automation, migration, and archiving. Institutions across the globe trust K16 Solutions to reduce time, cost, and complexity while unlocking the full strategic value of their data. Learn more at k16solutions.com.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce — enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

CONTACT

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

SOURCE Instructure