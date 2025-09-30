As AI Disrupts Hiring, PARWCC Launches Three Institutes to Train the Human Experts Job Seekers Need

Résumé Writing, Career Coaching, and Interviewing Institutes provide structure, credibility, and human expertise in an era of algorithm-driven recruiting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers are drowning in AI-generated résumés, job seekers are being screened by algorithms before they ever reach a person, and interviews with robots are becoming the norm. Amid this upheaval, the Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC) today announced the launch of three Institutes designed to re-center the human advantage in hiring: the Résumé Writing Institute, the Career Coaching Institute, and the Interview Institute.

This is the first structured, three-institute model in the career services profession — a move PARWCC leaders say is essential to combat the "AI doom loop" where automation is overwhelming the job search.

"Hiring has changed forever. Job seekers don't need more automation — they need human experts who can help them stand out," said Margaret Phares, Executive Director of PARWCC. "Our Institutes give career professionals the tools to help clients navigate AI-driven hiring and land real offers."

Responding to Market Urgency

: Anchored by CPCC, CSCC, CVCS, and CEMP, offering frameworks for coaching students, veterans, executives, and career changers. Interview Institute: Directed by Lili Foggle, this first-of-its-kind hub for advancing interview excellence is responding to the rise of AI-assessed interviews with a two-part Master Series, expanding its course offerings with programs on executive presence and salary negotiations, and launching a new live version of its flagship Certified Interview Coach (CIC) course..

"AI can spit out résumés and scripts, but it cannot teach authentic communication," said Lili Foggle, Director of the Interview Institute. "That's why interview coaches are a powerful resource. The Interview Institute gives professionals the expertise, tools and community to prepare clients for the high stakes interviews that can transform careers."

Raising the Standard of the Profession

The Institutes also introduce the Elite Circle, an invitation-only membership tier for professionals credentialed across all three tracks — recognizing those who embody holistic, client-centered excellence in résumé writing, coaching, and interview preparation.

Founded in 1990, PARWCC has a legacy of anticipating industry shifts, from the rise of applicant tracking systems to today's AI-driven hiring. The Institutes mark its boldest step yet to ensure résumé writers and career coaches remain indispensable in the modern workforce.

For more information about National Career Coaches Day or to connect with a PARWCC-certified career coach, visit parwcc.com .

About PARWCC

The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC) is the premier organization for career coaching and résumé writing professionals. Through education, certification, and advocacy, PARWCC equips its members with the tools and knowledge to excel in the ever-evolving job market while driving success for their clients.

