As AI Reshapes Education, Codie Blocks Builds Foundational Thinking from the Earliest Years

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence accelerates change across classrooms and careers, educators and school systems are reexamining a fundamental question: what thinking skills do children need before they ever encounter advanced technology?

Codie Blocks in the classroom

Across the U.S., early learning is moving from the margins to the core of public education. With the expansion of state-funded Pre-K and the integration of early childhood classrooms into K–12 systems, districts are placing new emphasis on foundational skills like problem-solving, sequencing, logic, creativity, and cause-and-effect that prepare children to thrive in an AI-shaped future. Companies like Codie Blocks are emerging to support this shift by focusing on how those skills are built from the very beginning.

Codie Blocks is designed for this moment, offering a hands-on learning experience that fits seamlessly into classroom curricula and supports districts investing in early learning. The platform introduces foundational coding concepts to children ages 3–7 through block-based play and storytelling, paired with a learning app and the Mia & Codie animated series airing on PBS member stations, bringing trusted, age-appropriate storytelling into the learning experience.

"We've crossed an inflection point in education," said Don Moody, Founder of Codie Blocks. "As AI reshapes what it means to be prepared, educators are realizing that foundational thinking can't be added on later—it has to be built from the very beginning. Play, storytelling, and hands-on exploration aren't extras; they're the foundation."

This momentum will be visible at the upcoming Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), taking place January 11–14 in Orlando, Florida, where Codie Blocks will participate in partner presentations at the Mackin booth. Mackin, a longstanding provider of educational resources to schools and districts, has seen increasing demand for developmentally appropriate tools that support early literacy and foundational skill-building, reflecting a broader shift in how early learning is being prioritized nationwide.

As demand continues to grow for tools that help young learners develop critical thinking skills early, Codie Blocks advances a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to early learning combining hands-on play, curriculum-aligned digital tools, and trusted storytelling to help children build confidence, curiosity, and the foundational thinking skills they need to shape their own world.

Media Contact:

Melissa Sweetwood

[email protected]

About Codie Blocks

Codie Blocks is a transformative learning tool that brings the foundations of coding to children ages 3 to 7. Through a unique storytelling component with hands-on, block-based coding, Codie Blocks makes complex concepts approachable, fun, and developmentally appropriate.

SOURCE Codie LLC