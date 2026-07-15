New Senior Role Emerges to Help CEOs Bridge Legacy Silos and Scale AI Value

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations accelerate the deployment of AI and agentic technologies, many large enterprises are establishing new senior accountability focused on cross-functional alignment and strategic coherence. This development responds to persistent challenges where technical progress outpaces the organization's ability to integrate efforts across functions, resulting in duplicated work, misaligned priorities, and unrealized value.

Studies consistently show that 70-85% of AI transformation projects fail to deliver expected business value, with the majority of failures attributed not to technology limitations but to leadership gaps, organizational silos, and the inability to scale beyond pilots. This recommendation is grounded in real-world feedback and analyses from conversations with numerous C-suite leaders from medium-to-large global enterprises; including podcast interviews, personal advisory conversations, and insights from strategic maturity assessment participants and benchmarking surveys.

Strategic audits and executive convenings have consistently identified recurring structural issues. These include legacy process debt, fragmented data flows between customer and revenue systems, prolonged pilot-scale activity, and execution gaps between strategy and delivery. In medium-to-large organizations, these problems are reinforced by functional reporting lines, differing incentive structures, legacy technology constraints, and cultural tendencies toward departmental optimization over enterprise outcomes. Research from McKinsey shows that a majority of executives report weak coordination across functions, while many organizations now operate with multiple technology and digital leaders whose responsibilities overlap but lack clear integration mechanisms.

Perspectives from data economics leaders such as Bill Schmarzo note that experienced executives bring irreplaceable institutional knowledge... However, bridging the gap between legacy foundations and modern requirements often demands dedicated or fractional leadership with explicit cross-functional integration. Executive discussions on AI governance, including insights from Gary Lyng, seasoned executive GTM leader, have similarly highlighted the importance of dedicated expertise and guardrails when deploying AI across functions: "There needs to be a dedicated person... having the ability of flexibility in your organizations to continually be explored with AI... Becomes more AI savvy... but then can educate their peers within the particular department."

Organizations that have introduced dedicated senior roles or mechanisms to connect these functions are reporting measurable improvements. Companies with a Chief AI Officer have achieved higher returns on AI investments, according to research from IBM's Institute for Business Value. Other documented transformations, including operating model redesigns at large enterprises, have delivered faster delivery cycles, reduced coordination overhead, and improved cross-functional performance. These gains stem from clearer ownership of outcomes that span multiple functions rather than from technology alone.

These patterns are prompting organizations to establish a distinct form of senior accountability. Unlike roles focused primarily on technology strategy or functional delivery, this position reports directly to the CEO and serves as an integrator across the C-suite. Its core responsibility is to ensure that strategies, investments, and execution efforts from different functions remain aligned to enterprise-level business outcomes. The role does not assume ownership of functional results — that accountability remains with the respective CXOs and ultimately with the CEO. Instead, it focuses on following Key Responsibility Areas (KRAs):

Enterprise Strategic Coherence — Mapping and aligning all C-suite strategies and investments across the 5 pillars of institutional maturity (Technology, Data, CX, Leadership, Culture) to eliminate conflicts and ensure unified direction.

— Mapping and aligning all C-suite strategies and investments across the 5 pillars of institutional maturity (Technology, Data, CX, Leadership, Culture) to eliminate conflicts and ensure unified direction. Cross-Functional Silo Prevention & Remediation — Proactively detecting and resolving structural or cultural silos that erode value across the 5 pillars.

— Proactively detecting and resolving structural or cultural silos that erode value across the 5 pillars. Outcome Ownership Mapping — Defining and maintaining clear cross-CXO accountability for enterprise-level business outcomes that span the 5 pillars.

— Defining and maintaining clear cross-CXO accountability for enterprise-level business outcomes that span the 5 pillars. Strategic Maturity Visibility — Delivering integrated, board-ready insights to the CEO on organizational readiness and progression across the 5 pillars.

— Delivering integrated, board-ready insights to the CEO on organizational readiness and progression across the 5 pillars. Value Yield Protection — Synthesizing risks, execution gaps, and opportunities across the 5 pillars into clear visibility for the CEO on enterprise value creation and protection.

This form of accountability is particularly relevant as AI capabilities scale. It helps organizations move beyond fragmented progress toward coherent execution while preserving the institutional knowledge held by experienced leaders. By maintaining focus on alignment and strategic coherence, the role supports the CEO in discharging overall responsibility for results to the board and shareholders.

Organizations that establish this capability are better positioned to reduce friction between functions, protect returns on major investments, and build more resilient operating models as complexity increases.

Media Contact

Nav Thethi, Digital Economist & Chief Maturity Architect, [email protected], (415) 915-6688

SOURCE TNT4