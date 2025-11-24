As Business Email Scams Threaten Law Firms, eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti Offers Cybersecurity Solutions

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following FBI warnings of advanced Business Email Compromises that target law firms, eMazzanti Technologies President and Co-founder Carl Mazzanti recently presented a Continuing Legal Education session — hosted by LEAP Legal Software — focusing on how firms can leverage Cybersecurity Solutions to protect themselves, their client funds, and sensitive information. eMazzanti Technologies is a leading Managed Services Provider, Microsoft expert and a key Watchguard partner.

During the session, Mazzanti highlighted the increasing sophistication of Cybercriminals targeting law firms. "According to the FBI, Business Email Compromise is one of the most common and financially damaging online crimes," he warned. "Besides the direct financial toll, a successful BEC or other attack can result in significant reputational damage to your firm. Class action lawsuits have been filed against firms, alleging they did not take sufficient steps to guard against Cyberattacks."

Solos, small and large law firms alike handle high volumes of PII and other sensitive data, so bad actors are targeting you, he added. "Nation-state and other Cybercriminals have enhanced their attacks with Artificial Intelligence (AI), so it is crucial to work with an experienced Managed Services Provider like eMazzanti Technologies to stay current with the latest Cybersecurity regulations and best practices."

During the webinar, Mazzanti discussed various strategies to combat email scams, including the use of AI-powered automated defenses. "AI is the anti-inflation, and technology can significantly reduce your firm's vulnerability to Cyberattacks," Mazzanti explained. "However, we can also train your employees so they can recognize red flags that signal phishing, fraud and other attacks."

Best practices highlighted by Mazzanti include:

Securing your email with advanced filtering techniques to prevent malicious emails from reaching your inbox

Using geo-blocking — restricting or blocking access to your online content based on a user's geographic location — to reduce your firm's target profile and enhance security

Working with eMazzanti professionals to periodically conduct penetration testing to identify and fix your firm's weak points before bad actors can exploit them.

Implement Multi-Factor Authentication as a gatekeeper. This ensures that even if a hacker has your password, they cannot gain access to your systems

"By staying vigilant and adopting advanced cybersecurity measures, law firms can protect their clients and their reputation from the ever-evolving threats of Cybercrime," Mazzanti noted. "Together, we can build a safer digital environment for all."

