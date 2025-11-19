eMazzanti Technologies President to Be Honored As a 2025 Award Winner at Hudson County Chamber of Commerce Legends Annual Gala

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies President and Co-founder Carl Mazzanti has been selected by the Hudson Chamber of Commerce to receive a 2025 Class of Legends honor. He will receive the Chamber's Corporate Citizenship Award for elevating Hudson County through corporate social responsibility, volunteer engagement and leadership.

eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

"Since the launch of eMazzanti Technologies in 2001, we have been committed to the success of our Hoboken base, the greater Hudson County and, of course, to our valued clients," said Mazzanti. "I am honored to accept this award on behalf of our company and all of our talented staff."

eMazzanti is a leading Managed Services Provider, Microsoft expert and key Watchguard partner, and has a long history of collaborating with the Chamber. eMazzanti CEO Jennifer Mazzanti served as President of the Hudson Chamber for six years, and company officials continue to remain deeply engaged, serving as Chamber Ambassadors, onboarding new members and volunteering for a variety of vital activities that benefit Chamber members and the local community.

eMazzanti Technologies also provides continuing education for local and other business owners through outreach activities that include virtual events and master classes. The company also maintains and updates a resource library focused on business technology, Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and automation, digital transformation and other topics that are designed to help business leaders drive revenue, increase productivity, reduce expenses, and enhance security.

"At a time when nation-states and other bad actors are launching exponentially more Cyberattacks — and are enhancing them with artificial intelligence — we are working closely to educate Chamber members and others about automated solutions, training and other best practices to defend against these threats," Carl Mazzanti explained. "eMazzanti 'Continuing Education' programs include in-person events like 'Breakfast Club' networking and information sessions with the Chamber, our successful ASPIRE 2025 conference recently held at the Microsoft Technology Center in New York City's Times Square, which attracted over 200 small and medium sized business owners. We also offer ongoing, no-cost virtual, on-demand Master Classes that are designed to help organizations protect themselves from Cyberattacks and leverage new technology for efficiency and growth; and other initiatives. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Chamber to advance local businesses and enhance the economic growth of Hudson County."

The Corporate Citizenship Award will be formally presented to Mazzanti on December 17 during the Chamber's 18th Annual Legends Gala, to be held at the EnVue Autograph Collection in Weehawken, NJ.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

