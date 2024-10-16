As Car Expenses Rise, Keystone Lending Alliance and Auto App Way.com Team up to Offer Cost-Saving Customer Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super auto app Way.com and Keystone Lending Alliance are partnering to provide customers with much more benefit for their bucks with their vehicle service contracts. KLA works with over 34 credit unions and 450 dealership partners, and provides indirect automobile lending services to credit unions, including benefits given in VSC's. Way.com offers innovative benefits including gas discounts, glass breakage protection, free car washes, and substantial parking discounts. These unique offers can save customers up to $1500 a year on car expenses.

Both Way and KLA are excited to bring these offers to customers, many of whom struggle to keep up with rising auto expenses. "As car expenses increase, we want to give more value to members to help them save. The benefits Way+ provides, like gas cashback and free car washes, are a great complement to our vehicle service contract offerings," KLA President and CEO Bob Brant commented.

"We are excited to be working with Keystone Lending Alliance, one of the largest providers of indirect loans in Pennsylvania with 34 member credit unions. Bringing our unique set of solutions to their members aligns with our mission to help car ownership become more affordable for Americans," Way+ Vice President Adam Hardt said.

Both dealership and credit union partners of Way were happy with the increase in conversion and engaged customers. Dealerships saw a 15% increase in return service visits after partnering with Way, while F&I companies saw a 4-5% lift in contractual conversion rates.

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading fintech platform for car ownership, where 7 million drivers have enjoyed peace of mind, protection, and cashback for their car expenses in one digital destination. The #1 auto super app team believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2023 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, roadside assistance, glass breakage protection, job loss protection, gas discounts, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

About Keystone Lending Alliance:

Keystone Lending Alliance is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) formed in 2008, developed for Credit Unions by Credit Unions. As a credit union owned company, KLA focuses on loan and member growth via our indirect lending solutions. Our point of sale auto loan platform along with our online car buying and research tool provide Credit Unions with the technology and expertise to level the playing field with larger lenders. We offer additional member benefits that provide vehicle and loan protection, as well as valuable automotive related discount programs. KLA has extended over $5 Billion in auto loans to date through our credit union subscribers.

