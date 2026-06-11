As celebrations of the 250th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration Independence approaches on July 4, Prevent Blindness Issues Warning on the Potential Dangers of Fireworks

- Prevent Blindness declares June 28-July 4, 2026, as Sixth Annual Fireworks Safety Week to educate the public on the risk of serious eye injuries from fireworks -

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and preserving eye health, has declared June 28-July 4, 2026, as its 6th Annual Fireworks Safety Week, to help educate the public on the dangers of fireworks. As Americans are planning for the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, in some cases, with celebrations involving fireworks, Prevent Blindness offers a dedicated webpage, PreventBlindness.org/fireworks, a new educational flyer "Fireworks and Your Eyes: Celebrate Safely," and free fact sheets. As part of its new "Best Eyes for Life" campaign, Prevent Blindness will be sharing graphics of the program's stars, Iris and Cornelius, demonstrating fireworks alternatives for safe celebrations across its social media platforms.

Also new this year, Thomas L. Steinemann, MD, Cornea and External Eye Disease, Cataract and Lens Implant Surgery, Metro Health Eye Clinic, and Professor of Ophthalmology at Case Western Reserve University, shares his insights into the impact that fireworks injuries can have on the eyes and vision, instructions on what do to in the event of a serious eye injury, and more, in the Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episode "Fireworks Safety with Dr. Steinemann." Dr. Steinemann is a member of the Prevent Blindness Ohio Executive Council at the Northeast Ohio Chapter, and is a long-time Prevent Blindness Ohio volunteer.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2024, there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths. An estimated 14,700 people were injured by fireworks– a sharp increase of about 38 percent in deaths and about 52 percent in injuries respectively compared to 2023. Adults ages 25 to 44 accounted for the largest share of reported injuries (32 percent), followed by people ages 15 to 24 (24 percent).

And, the American Academy of Ophthalmology states that in the most severe eye injury cases, firework accidents can rupture the globe of the eye, cause chemical and thermal burns, corneal abrasions and retinal detachment — all of which can cause permanent eye damage and vision loss. Fireworks-related eye injuries can combine blunt force trauma, heat burns and chemical exposure.

Prevent Blindness supports the development and enforcement of bans on the importation, sale and use of all fireworks, except those used in authorized public displays by licensed operators, as the only effective means of eliminating the social and economic impact of fireworks-related trauma and damage.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary. We urge all Americans to celebrate safely by avoiding consumer fireworks," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Accidents happen even during firework displays conducted by licensed professionals, so please use caution when attending those as well."

For more information on the dangers of fireworks or for ideas on how to celebrate safely without fireworks, visit https://preventblindness.org/fireworks.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Prevent Blindness