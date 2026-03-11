As Channel Complexity Grows, Saltbox Mgmt Expands Capabilities for Salesforce Partner Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox Mgmt today announced the expansion of its service offerings to include Salesforce Partner Cloud, strengthening the company's capabilities across the Salesforce ecosystem and helping organizations better enable, manage, and scale their partner networks.

Partner ecosystems play a major role in modern B2B growth. Industry analysts estimate that more than 60 percent of U.S. GDP flows through indirect channels, making distributors, resellers, dealers, and service partners a critical part of how companies reach and support customers. Despite this importance, many organizations still manage partner relationships through spreadsheets, email, and disconnected systems.

Salesforce Partner Cloud helps address these challenges by bringing partners onto the same platform as internal teams. Built on Salesforce Experience Cloud, Partner Cloud provides a shared environment for deal registration, partner onboarding, forecasting, marketing collaboration, and incentive management.

"With Salesforce Partner Cloud, organizations can move their channel operations out of the black box and into a connected system," said Brian Wagner, CRO at Saltbox Mgmt. "We're seeing strong demand from manufacturers and complex B2B organizations that want better visibility into partner activity, stronger collaboration with their channel, and a more structured way to manage indirect revenue."

Saltbox Mgmt brings deep experience in Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Order Management, and complex B2B ecosystems. By expanding into Partner Cloud, the company helps customers connect partner experiences with the broader customer and operational journey across the Salesforce platform. This approach allows organizations to move partner programs out of disconnected systems and into a unified environment where buyers, sellers, and partners operate with shared data and aligned processes.

Saltbox Mgmt helps B2B companies use Salesforce to unify the experiences that drive revenue and efficiency for buyers, sellers, and partners. As a digital transformation consultancy focused exclusively on the Salesforce ecosystem, Saltbox Mgmt brings deep expertise across Agentforce Commerce, Order Management, Agentforce Revenue Management, Partner Cloud, Agentforce, and the full Customer 360 suite.

We deliver unified, scalable, and future-ready B2B experiences through a model that blends industry-leading talent with AI-enabled services that improve consistency, transparency, and quality across every engagement.

