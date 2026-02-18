Saltbox Mgmt Launches Halston Aerospace: An Interactive Demo of the End-to-End B2B Journey on Salesforce

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox Mgmt today announced the launch of Halston Aerospace, a new interactive B2B manufacturing demo designed to help Salesforce teams, prospects, and customers experience in real time what a unified buying journey looks end-to-end, with Coveo-supported search and guided discovery.

Over the course of 2026, Halston Aerospace will serve as a proving ground for Saltbox Mgmt's evolving vision of unified B2B commerce across the broader Salesforce ecosystem, including Agentforce Revenue Management, Marketing Cloud Advanced, Data Cloud, and Partner Cloud, Agentforce, and Data Cloud.

Halston Aerospace is the next evolution of Saltbox Mgmt's commitment to building experiences that are meant to be used, not just described. Following the launch of Saltbox Mgmt's Precision Designs CPG-focused storefront last year, Salesforce engaged Saltbox Mgmt to build its own official interactive B2B demo experiences . Halston Aerospace expands on this story, drawing from real-world, complex B2B use cases to reflect how modern buying actually happens.

"Halston represents the kind of work our team is proud to put into the world," said Shane Smyth, CTO of Saltbox Mgmt. "Salesforce continues to get stronger at the platform level, and when you combine that with thoughtful design and deep implementation experience, you can create something genuinely differentiated. We built Halston to be transparent about what's possible, because seeing the experience matters, and we know how to build it."



The demo includes many of the common use cases we see from our customers in complex B2B, with the addition of the new interoperability between Commerce Cloud and Agentforce Revenue Management, we can take those use cases one step further and showcase the simplified complexity.

Halston Aerospace is the first interactive storefront built to showcase the new interoperability between B2B Commerce and Agentforce Revenue Management, including Saltbox Mgmt's Commerce by Contract IP announced earlier this year.

"It's exciting to finally share this work in a way the broader ecosystem can experience," said Courtney Algeo, SVP of Marketing at Saltbox Mgmt. "So much of what we build lives behind authenticated customer environments, which makes it hard to fully envision what's possible. Halston opens the curtain and brings our capabilities into the light, giving teams a tangible way to see what modern B2B buying can look like on Salesforce."

Halston Aerospace reinforces Saltbox Mgmt's focus on helping B2B organizations use Salesforce to deliver connected experiences across buyers, sellers, and partners.

