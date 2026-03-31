As Gas Prices Surge, Coltura Launches Tool to Calculate EV Savings

Interactive EV Cost Savings Index lets drivers estimate per mile, per trip, monthly and annual savings from switching to an EV by state, vehicle type, and annual mileage, with data updated weekly

SEATTLE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Seattle-based nonprofit Coltura launched the Weekly EV Cost Savings Index—a free, interactive online tool that shows drivers how much they can save by switching to an electric vehicle.

Users select their state, vehicle type (car or truck/SUV), and annual mileage. The index instantly calculates their savings using current local gas and electricity prices, updated weekly.

Annual and Per-Mile Savings of Switching to an EV Per-Mile Savings of Switching to an EV by State

For the average American driver covering approximately 15,000 miles per year, the index shows savings of $1,805 annually on fuel and maintenance, based on national data. The savings are even more remarkable for high-mileage drivers. Someone logging 25,000 miles a year would save on average $3,008 per year. Every mile driven in a gasoline vehicle costs more than the equivalent mile driven on electricity. As gasoline prices spike, that gap only widens.

Why Right Now Matters

The Iran war has sent gasoline prices up more than 30% since late February, with experts warning that prices are likely to remain elevated as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

Unlike gasoline, the price of electricity is largely insulated from global oil market volatility. Electric vehicle drivers charge at home or at local charging stations. Their cost per mile stays relatively stable regardless of what is happening in the Middle East. The EV Cost Savings Index quantifies that advantage by state and driving habit.

What the Tool Does

The EV Cost Savings Index allows users to:

Select their state to reflect local gas prices and electricity rates (updated weekly).

Choose their vehicle type — car or SUV/truck — for a direct comparison.

Set their annual mileage using a simple slider.

Choose what to calculate — fuel savings only, or fuel and maintenance savings combined.

"With gas prices rising every week, drivers are right to ask whether an EV could protect them from the volatility. The answer is yes — and we built this tool so anyone can see exactly how much protection, in their own state, for their own driving habits. If you're putting 25,000 miles a year on a gasoline vehicle right now, you're losing $3,008 a year compared to what you'd pay in an EV. That's real money."

— Janelle London, Co-Executive Director, Coltura

The EV Cost Savings Index is free and available at data.coltura.org/ev-savings-index.

See more at https://coltura.org/coltura-launches-tool-to-calculate-ev-savings/.

About Coltura

Coltura is a nonprofit using data-driven approaches to reduce U.S. gasoline use faster, more efficiently and more fairly. More information is available at coltura.org.

Media Contact: Janelle London, [email protected], 650.644.1119

SOURCE Coltura