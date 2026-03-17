As Hiring Shifts to the Frontline, Employers Struggle to Hear the Workforce Driving Growth

HSD Metrics Introduces Metrics HQ® as an Affordable, Operational-Ready Solution for Reaching Hard-to-Access Frontline Employees

COVINGTON, Ky., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the broader job market shows signs of slowing, frontline roles are expected to continue driving hiring through 2026. Healthcare, education, logistics, and skilled trades remain among the most in-demand sectors. These roles require on-site presence, hands-on work, and direct responsibility for care, service, safety, or technical execution.

Economic uncertainty, macroeconomic headwinds, and a cautious wait-and-see approach to workforce planning are contributing to the current hiring slowdown. Although organizations continue to explore the role of AI in workforce transformation, AI is largely expected to augment rather than replace frontline jobs, increasing the need for collaboration between workers and AI-enabled systems. As a result, frontline positions are projected to grow faster than average and represent a significant share of employer hiring activity.

The Challenge: Frontline Workers Are Harder to Reach and Harder to Retain

Despite their growing importance, frontline and desk-less workers remain among the most difficult employee populations to engage through traditional listening programs.

A growing body of research shows that accessibility barriers significantly limit participation and representation in employee surveys:

Many frontline workers lack regular access to corporate email or desktop systems, the primary delivery channels for traditional surveys, making participation difficult without mobile-friendly or alternative methods.

Industry research shows that email-based surveys among frontline workers often yield response rates as low as 5 to 30 percent, while alternative approaches such as SMS may improve participation but introduce complexity as privacy regulations expand.

Frontline roles are frequently hands-on and time-constrained, making it difficult for employees to stop work, access a portal, or complete a survey during short breaks.

Taken together, these factors mean that a large segment of the workforce is systematically underrepresented in employee feedback when organizations rely on desk-based tools and traditional survey timing.

The Impact: A Costly Cycle of Turnover

Employers that rely heavily on frontline labor often operate under significant margin pressure, leaving limited time, budget, and internal resources to collect feedback, let alone act on it quickly. As a result, many organizations find themselves stuck in a costly cycle: competing for talent in a shrinking labor pool while watching frontline employees exit, often within the first 100 days, without clear insight into why.

The Solution: Metrics HQ® for Frontline Listening at Scale

To address these challenges, HSD Metrics developed Metrics HQ®, the first fully operational-ready employee listening solution designed to be both accessible and affordable for employers with large frontline populations.

Metrics HQ is a fully bundled, end-to-end service and software solution that can be customized to each organization's needs and includes:

Dedicated support from implementation through post-survey action

Multiple data collection methods, including live callers and well-designed mailers to boost response rates

A centralized system of record for all employee feedback data

A multi-level reporting ecosystem, including AI-based reporting packages

Benchmark data by question across 10 industry categories

Survey design templates for every phase of the employee lifecycle

Advisory services packaged to directly link post-survey action to business objectives

By increasing efficiency without sacrificing customization, Metrics HQ helps organizations save up to 25 percent compared to premium software-only solutions, while significantly improving response rates among hard-to-reach employee populations.

"Frontline workers are critical to organizational performance, yet they are often the least heard," said Dan Cahill, Managing Principal at HSD Metrics. "With Metrics HQ, employers finally have an affordable, operational solution that helps them listen effectively and act quickly. Over 80 percent of our clients using this solution report improved retention."

About HSD Metrics

Founded in 1992, HSD Metrics is an employee listening and workforce analytics firm specializing in full lifecycle employee experience management. The company partners with mid-market and enterprise organizations to design and operate integrated listening strategies that improve retention, engagement, and leadership effectiveness.

Through its Metrics HQ model, HSD Metrics brings together proven survey solutions, real-time analytics, advisory expertise, and administrative support within a managed service framework. Backed by more than three decades of research and industry benchmarking, HSD helps employers turn employee feedback into sustained business results.

Media Contact:

Austin Fowler

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(937) 240-2156

SOURCE HSD Metrics