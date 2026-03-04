HSD Metrics and Everest Group Research Define New Category: Integrated Employee Experience Management (IEXM)

Metrics HQ® Introduced as the First Operational-Ready Solution Purpose-Built for the Category

COVINGTON, Ky., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of heavy investment in employee listening technology with inconsistent results, a new research-backed category is emerging to address a fundamental gap in how organizations listen to and act on employee feedback.

Research conducted by Everest Group defines a new category, Integrated Employee Experience Management (IEXM). HSD Metrics is the first company to deliver a fully operational-ready solution purpose-built for this model.

The Problem: Listening Technology Without Outcomes

Since 2022, Everest Group has engaged with more than 500 HR leaders who report making significant investments in employee listening software without achieving the expected return. While organizations purchase sophisticated platforms, they often underestimate the time, budget, and internal resources required to implement, support, manage, and translate employee data into meaningful action.

As a result, many HR leaders report stalled programs, low participation, delayed insights, and limited organizational impact. Research participants consistently expressed a need for a more coordinated solution that integrates program management, data collection support, real-time analytics, expert interpretation, and structured post-survey action.

The Solution: Integrated Employee Experience Management (IEXM)

In late 2024, Everest Group partnered with HSD Metrics to explore why some organizations achieve stronger outcomes from employee listening while others struggle. The research drew on integrated employee listening models developed by HSD Metrics, including its outsourced exit interview solution, ExitRight®, which combines program management, survey analytics, and advisory support to deliver higher response rates and more actionable insights. These findings became the foundation of Integrated Employee Experience Management (IEXM).

IEXM is a comprehensive, system-based approach to employee listening that moves beyond disconnected surveys and unsupported, high-cost software tools. It aligns strategy, execution, analytics, and action into a single operating model focused on outcomes rather than activity.

"This research validates what we have practiced for decades," said Dan Cahill, Managing Principal at HSD Metrics. "IEXM is not about launching a survey. It is about improving outcomes. We are proud to be recognized for advancing a model that makes employee feedback easier for busy HR leaders to act on and more effective in driving retention, engagement, and performance."

Introducing Metrics HQ®: The First Operational-Ready IEXM Solution

To address the gaps identified in the research, HSD Metrics developed Metrics HQ®, the first fully operational-ready solution designed specifically to deliver on the promise of Integrated Employee Experience Management.

Metrics HQ is a fully bundled, end-to-end service and software solution that can be customized to each organization's unique needs and includes:

Dedicated support from implementation through post-survey action

Multiple data collection methods, including live callers to boost response rates

A centralized system of record for all employee feedback data

A multi-level reporting ecosystem, including AI-based reporting packages

Benchmark data by question across 10 industry categories

Survey design templates for every phase of the employee lifecycle

Advisory services packaged to directly link post-survey action to business objectives

By increasing efficiency without sacrificing customization, HSD Metrics helps organizations save up to 25 percent compared to premium software-only solutions, while significantly improving adoption, speed to insight, and measurable impact.

About HSD Metrics

Founded in 1992, HSD Metrics is a tech-driven software and advisory firm that utilizes a managed service model to build employee listening systems that increase retention. The company partners with mid-market and enterprise organizations to design and operate integrated listening strategies across the full employee lifecycle.

Through its Metrics HQ model, HSD Metrics brings together proven survey solutions, real-time analytics, advisory expertise, and administrative support within a unified framework. Backed by more than three decades of research and industry benchmarking, HSD helps employers turn employee feedback into sustained business results.

