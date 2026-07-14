As Home Bread Baking Continues to Rise, Lodge Cast Iron Introduces Its First Bread Ovens

The launch comes as consumer interest in sourdough has more than tripled over the past five years, inspiring Lodge's first cookware designed specifically for artisan bread baking.

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With consumer interest in sourdough more than tripling over the past five years and continuing to grow into 2026, Lodge Cast Iron is expanding its bread-baking lineup with the introduction of two new bread ovens designed specifically for artisan bread baking at home.

Building on the popularity of the Lodge Double Dutch Oven and Combo Cooker among home bread bakers, the new Lodge Chef Collection™ Seasoned Cast Iron Bread Oven and Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven feature a domed lid design that naturally traps and circulates steam to create crisp crusts, tender interiors and beautifully risen loaves.

Available in seasoned cast iron and enameled cast iron finishes, the new bread ovens give home bakers two distinct options backed by Lodge Cast Iron's trusted heat retention, durability, craftsmanship, and long-standing reputation for bread baking.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodge Cast Iron, the trusted name in American-made cast iron cookware for more than 130 years, today debuted its first bread ovens, expanding the brand's cookware lineup with two new products designed to simulate the conditions of a traditional bread oven. The launch, designed to make it easier to bake artisan-style bread at home, comes as consumer interest in sourdough has more than tripled over the past five years, reaching its highest point in 2025 and continuing to grow into 20261. Meanwhile, sales of baking-focused cookbooks climbed more than 80% over the past year2, reflecting growing enthusiasm for bread baking at home

Photo Credits: Lodge Cast Iron

Engineered for sourdough and hearth-style breads, the ovens feature a bell-shaped, domed lid that naturally captures and circulates steam throughout the baking process more effectively than a traditional Dutch oven to help home bakers achieve crisp crusts, tender interiors and excellent oven spring without the need for additional steam trays or complicated baking techniques.

"People have been baking artisan bread in Lodge cookware for generations, and our Double Dutch Oven and Combo Cooker have become trusted favorites among home bread bakers," said Mike Otterman, CEO and President of Lodge Cast Iron. "As bread making continues to grow as both a craft and a ritual that brings people together, we saw an opportunity to build on that legacy with cookware designed specifically for the bread-baking experience, making it easier to create beautiful loaves at home."

The new collection includes two bread ovens available in seasoned cast iron and enameled cast iron to suit different baking preferences:

The Lodge Chef Collection™ Seasoned Cast Iron Bread Oven is seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and built for serious bread baking. Its naturally seasoned cooking surface improves with every bake while delivering exceptional heat retention for consistent, bakery-quality results and beautifully crisp crusts. Oven-safe up to 600°F and PFAS-free, it's designed to withstand high-heat baking and become a lasting staple in any baker's kitchen for generations.

is seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and built for serious bread baking. Its naturally seasoned cooking surface improves with every bake while delivering exceptional heat retention for consistent, bakery-quality results and beautifully crisp crusts. Oven-safe up to 600°F and PFAS-free, it's designed to withstand high-heat baking and become a lasting staple in any baker's kitchen for generations. The Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven features a cast iron core wrapped in a durable porcelain enamel finish for easy cleanup and everyday convenience. Available in Oyster White (with Ruby and Emerald launching in September 2026), the same bell-shaped, steam-trapping design delivers loaves with crisp crusts and soft interiors, while the nonporous enamel requires no seasoning and is easy to maintain. Designed for both new and hobby bakers, it is oven-safe up to 500°F, PFAS-free, and combines trusted cast iron performance with a colorful finish that's as beautiful on display as it is functional in the oven.

The Lodge Chef Collection Seasoned Cast Iron Bread Oven is available now at LodgeCastIron.com and select retailers nationwide. The Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven will be available in August.

About Lodge

Founded by Joseph Lodge in 1896, Lodge is the oldest family-owned cast iron cookware manufacturer in America. Lodge produces the largest full line of seasoned cast iron cookware in its two South Pittsburg, TN., foundries. The company has been in continuous operation for 130 years, supporting local workers, and creating cookware that brings families together for generations. For additional information on Lodge, go to www.lodgecastiron.com and @LodgeCastIron on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

1Source: HeyZine, January 2026

2Source: Circana, October 2025

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SOURCE Lodge Cast Iron